Full Pour Magazine a Finalist for Three 2024 FOLIO: Eddie and Ozzie Awards

BROOKFIELD, Conn., Aug. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Full Pour, the independent print magazine devoted to all facets of drinks culture, has been named a finalist for three 2024 FOLIO: Eddie and Ozzie Awards. The recognitions include two Eddie awards for editorial excellence in the categories of Full Issue (Consumer) for Epicurean and Culture/Community titles, and Series of Articles (Consumer) for Culture/Community content, as well as an Ozzie Award for design in the category of Illustration for Consumer and Custom/Content Marketing.

The prestigious FOLIO: Eddie and Ozzie Awards program in the publishing industry awards excellence in editorial content and design across print and digital media. This year, a panel of judges composed of experienced editorial and design professionals reviewed more than 1,000 entries across nearly 80 categories in a celebration of peer-to-peer recognition, acknowledging the industry's top editorial and design talents for their creativity, innovation and dedication. Named finalists are entries that scored the highest in their respective categories.

"We are incredibly honored to receive these recognitions from such an acclaimed industry program and jury of our peers," says Full Pour Founder/Editor & Publisher Lauren Buzzeo. "We are inspired by the swell of support and appreciation we've seen for independent, print-first publishing since launching in March 2023, and are so proud of the achievements the magazine has accomplished in that short time. In these acknowledgements, we not only find great encouragement of purpose and reinforcement of mission, but also the immense drive to continue pushing the industry forward and celebrating what print drinks journalism could and should be for all."

Winners will be announced live at an awards luncheon on October 22 at City Winery at Pier 57 in New York City.

A quarterly publication, Full Pour celebrates the diverse world of social sips and beverage culture, reporting across category lines for a uniquely comprehensive view of the modern landscape, inclusive of wine and beer, spirits and cocktails, cider, cannabis infusions, zero-proof creations, coffee, tea and more.

Authenticity and passion for sharing beverage information and the array of cultures that surround drinks history, production and enjoyment drives every story published, with the aim to encourage conscious consumption, consumer confidence and new conversation across all drink categories, for all people.

Shipped in 100% compostable and biodegradable mailers, Full Pour is printed on Forest Stewardship Council (FSC) certified, 100% post-consumer-waste (PCW) recycled paper, also labeled PCF (processed chlorine free) by the Chlorine Free Products Association. The magazine is committed to using natural soy- and vegetable-based inks and non-toxic toners as opposed to petroleum-based products, and eschews chemical laminates and plastic coatings that can affect recyclability.

Full Pour also features an innovative approach to advertising partnerships, reconsidering the traditional media-advertiser model to drive change and positive impact. The magazine's Flow Into Community Program aligns with advertising partners to mutually support nonprofit organizations and improve the food and beverage community at large in sustainable and equitable ways through promotion, visibility and monetary support. Read more about the Flow Into Community Program here, and visit the Flow Into Community giving-circle on Grapevine here.

Full Pour is currently available for purchase as single-issue copies ($20) or annual subscriptions (4 issues, $76) at www.full-pour.com, with free shipping across North America. The magazine is also distributed to select retailers, including Barnes and Noble, Chapters/Indigo and a variety of amazing independent magazine retailers around the world, and shipped worldwide via online retailer Newsstand.

For more information or to subscribe for the latest news, please visit www.full-pour.com

