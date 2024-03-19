Full Pour Magazine Celebrates First Anniversary of Award-Winning Drinks Publishing and Continued Growth

The independent, woman-owned print publication won a major award in its first year and offers a progressive take on drinks media, covering wine, beer, spirits, infused and non-alcoholic beverages, and beyond.

BROOKFIELD, Conn., March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Full Pour, the print magazine devoted to all facets of drinks culture, is honored to celebrate its first anniversary this month. The innovative, woman-owned magazine has pushed the boundaries of drinks media, redefining the value, quality, experience and community that independent magazine publishing can bring to consumers and social beverage culture.

Since its introduction in March 2023, Full Pour has released four quarterly issues in 2023 and recently launched its first issue of 2024—Issue No. 05–Spring 2024—creating space as a leading equal-opportunity magazine for consumers across all categories, from wine, beer and spirits to cider, coffee, tea, infused and non-alcoholic drinks and beyond. Every issue features multiple stories within the magazine's five main coverage areas: vinified, brewed, distilled, infused, and zero-proof or non-alcoholic drinks.

The magazine works with contributors from around the globe who provide diverse perspectives, backgrounds and storytelling angles that surround drinks history, production and enjoyment as well as stunning visuals from illustrators and visual artists. All are served by Full Pour's high-quality yet eco-friendly print production methods to create a lasting, transportive experience within each issue.

"Despite a challenging and rapidly evolving media landscape, we are incredibly proud of what we have accomplished in our first year," says Editor and Publisher Lauren Buzzeo, a decades-long drinks- and publishing-industry veteran. "We experienced double-digit audience growth issue over issue and expanded distribution from starting off with direct sales only to now being available at retail stores across North America and shipping internationally. We are optimistic about evolving conversations around the value and importance of independent journalism and what it stands for, and remain committed in our contribution to that dialogue and raising awareness of how quality print publications can advance appreciation for the art and impact of magazine culture."

Awarded Magazine Launch of the Year by the 2023 FOLIO: Eddie and Ozzie Awards, a prestigious program in the publishing industry that recognizes excellence in editorial content and design across print and digital media, Full Pour's mission is grounded in encouraging conscious consumption and consumer confidence, connecting with readers and partners that share its social and environmental values and building authentic community.

Full Pour features an innovative approach to advertising partnerships, reconsidering the traditional media-advertiser model to drive change and positive impact. The magazine's Flow Into Community Program aligns with advertising partners to mutually support nonprofit organizations and improve the food and beverage community at large in sustainable and equitable ways through promotion, visibility and monetary support. Read more about the Flow Into Community Program here, and visit the Flow Into Community giving-circle on Grapevine here.

In 2023, the magazine worked with such forward-thinking partners as Artet, Bare Zero Proof Spirits, Bay Grape Wine & Spirits, Broadbent Selections, The Boston Beer Company, Cape Classics, Happi, Hudson Table, Living Roots Wine Co., Mahala Botanical, Maryam + Company, MXXN, New York State Brewers Guild, Proxies, Quintessential Wines, Siponey, Sugarbird Distillery and Urban Grape.

Through these affiliations, Full Pour and its partners provided awareness and support to a range of deserving nonprofit organizations, including Bâtonnage Forum, Ben's Friends, Brewing the American Dream, City Harvest, Co-Fermented, Corporate Pero Latinos, Diversity in Wine Leadership Forum, The Hood Incubator, The Last Mile, The Michael James Jackson Foundation for Brewing & Distilling, Nu Project, Urban Grape Wine Studies Award, USBG National Charity Foundation, The Veraison Project, Wine Empowered, Wine Unify and World Central Kitchen.

Full Pour also proudly uses sustainable and non-toxic printing methods. The magazine's printer is a member of the international PrintReleaf program, which ensures that, for every quantity of paper consumed, an equivalent number of trees is planted. Issues are printed on Forest Stewardship Council (FSC) certified, 100% post-consumer-waste (PCW) recycled paper, which is also designated as Ancient Forest Friendly and PCF (processed chlorine free), and shipped in 100% compostable, biodegradable mailers. It features natural soy- and vegetable-based inks and non-toxic toners rather than heavy-metal or petroleum-based products, and no chemical laminates or plastic coatings that can affect future recyclability.

This year, Full Pour is thrilled to partner with Maryam + Company to add a Media Trip Award to that company's Field Blends program, an immersive food and wine trip experience that seeks to empower diverse individuals in the wine industry. The Media Trip Award winner will receive the opportunity to participate, all expenses paid, in the Field Blends: Michigan experience in June 2024, and share unique findings and perspectives in a paid feature-article placement for Full Pour. The collaboration underscores both companies' commitments to foster the growth and recognition of emerging talent within the field of drinks journalism.

To commemorate its one-year anniversary and the release of the Spring 2024 issue, Full Pour is hosting a celebration in New York City on April 3, 2024, with supporting participation from Issue No. 05–Spring 2024 Flow Into Community partners: Asti DOCG, Community Wine & Spirits, New York Cider and Sorel Liqueur. To learn more about the event, email [email protected]

Full Pour is currently available for purchase as single-issue copies ($20) or annual subscriptions (4 issues, $76) at www.full-pour.com. The magazine is also distributed throughout North America, available at Barnes and Noble, Chapters/Indigo and a variety of independent retail stores across the U.S., as well as available worldwide via online retailer Newsstand.

For more information or to subscribe for the latest news, please visit www.full-pour.com

About Full Pour:

Full Pour, an independent print magazine with a fresh take on drinks media, is a celebration of the diverse world of social sips and beverage culture. Launched in March 2023 by Editor and Publisher Lauren Buzzeo, a decades-long drinks- and publishing-industry vet, the magazine reports across beverage category lines for a uniquely comprehensive view of the modern social-drinks landscape. Authenticity and passion for sharing beverage information and the diverse cultures that surround drinks history, production and consumption drives every story published, with the aim to inspire new consideration, awareness, acceptance and conversation across all drink categories, for all people. With a progressive advertising model aimed to foster visibility and support for nonprofit organizations as well as environmentally friendly production measures from sourcing to printing and shipping, Full Pour aims to have everyone drink in life to the fullest, regardless of what brims your cup.

