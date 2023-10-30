Full Pour Wins Magazine Launch of the Year at 2023 FOLIO: Eddie and Ozzie Awards

Debuting in March 2023, the striking print publication offers a fresh take on drinks media, covering wine, beer, spirits, infused and non-alcoholic drinks, and beyond.

BROOKFIELD, Conn., Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Full Pour, the independent print magazine devoted to all facets of drinks culture, has been awarded Magazine Launch of the Year by the 2023 FOLIO: Eddie and Ozzie Awards.

The prestigious program in the publishing industry recognizes excellence in editorial content and design across print and digital media. This year, a panel of judges reviewed more than 1,300 entries across 170 categories. Winners were announced live at an awards gala on October 24 at Edison Ballroom in New York City.

The Issue No. 01–Spring 2023 cover of Full Pour magazine.

"We are beyond honored and humbled to have received this recognition from such an esteemed program," says Full Pour Founder/Editor & Publisher Lauren Buzzeo. "The acknowledgement and support this award carries, from our peers and an industry that we care so deeply for, means more than I can ever express. It affirms for us that we are on the right path and are ready to continue pushing the boundaries of what print drinks journalism could and should be."

Full Pour celebrates the diverse world of social sips and beverage culture, reporting across category lines for a uniquely comprehensive view of the modern landscape.

Published quarterly, Full Pour is made by and for drinks enthusiasts. Wine and beer, spirits and cocktails, cannabis infusions, zero-proof creations, coffee, tea and more inspire its pages, as every issue features multiple stories within the magazine's five main coverage areas: vinified, brewed, distilled, infused, and zero-proof or non-alcoholic drinks.

Authenticity and passion for sharing beverage information and the array of cultures that surround drinks history, production and enjoyment drives every story published, with the aim to encourage conscious consumption, consumer confidence and new conversation across all drink categories, for all people.

Shipped in 100% compostable and biodegradable mailers, Full Pour is printed on Forest Stewardship Council (FSC) certified, 100% post-consumer-waste (PCW) recycled paper, which is also certified Carbon Balanced Paper by the World Land Trust and labeled PCF (processed chlorine free) by the Chlorine Free Products Association. The magazine is committed to using natural soy- and vegetable-based inks and non-toxic toners as opposed to petroleum-based products, and eschews chemical laminates and plastic coatings that can affect future recyclability.

Full Pour also features an innovative approach to advertising partnerships, reconsidering the traditional media-advertiser model to drive change and positive impact. The magazine's Flow Into Community Program aligns with advertising partners to mutually support nonprofit organizations and improve the food and beverage community at large in sustainable and equitable ways through promotion, visibility and monetary support. Read more about the Flow Into Community Program here, and visit the Flow Into Community giving-circle on Grapevine here.

Full Pour is currently available for purchase as single-issue copies ($20) or annual subscriptions (4 issues, $76) at www.full-pour.com. The magazine is also distributed throughout North America, available at Barnes and Noble, Chapters/Indigo and a variety of independent retail stores across the U.S., as well as available worldwide via online retailer Newsstand.

For more information or to subscribe for the latest news, please visit www.full-pour.com

About Full Pour:

Full Pour, an independent print magazine with a fresh take on drinks media, is a celebration of the diverse world of social sips and beverage culture. Launched in March 2023 by Editor and Publisher Lauren Buzzeo, a decades-long drinks- and publishing-industry vet, the magazine reports across beverage category lines for a uniquely comprehensive view of the modern social-drinks landscape. Authenticity and passion for sharing beverage information and the diverse cultures that surround drinks history, production and consumption drives every story published, with the aim to inspire new consideration, awareness, acceptance and conversation across all drink categories, for all people. With a progressive advertising model aimed to foster visibility and support for nonprofit organizations as well as environmentally friendly production measures from sourcing to printing and shipping, Full Pour aims to have everyone drink in life to the fullest, regardless of what brims your cup.

Contact Information:

Full Pour

Lauren Buzzeo; [email protected]

SOURCE Full Pour