Full Sail IP Partners Acquires Revere Ware® Brand

News provided by

Full Sail IP Partners

07 Nov, 2023, 08:00 ET

WESTPORT, Conn., Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Full Sail IP Partners, a leading intellectual property investment firm, announced that it has acquired the Revere Ware® brand from Instant Brands. Revere Ware is a well-known and respected brand of cookware that has been delighting cooks for over 80 years.

"We are excited to acquire the Revere Ware brand," said Alan Kravetz, CEO of Full Sail IP Partners. "Revere Ware is a classic American brand with a strong heritage of quality and innovation. We believe Revere Ware has the potential to be a leading player in the cookware market once again and are confident that Full Sail IP Partners is the right partner to help Revere Ware achieve its full potential."

Full Sail IP Partners plans to build the Revere Ware brand and expand its product line at retail by cultivating strategic licensing partnerships not only in cookware but also in other complementary areas such as bakeware, flatware, dinnerware, kitchen gadgets and others that align with Revere Ware's brand equity. The company also plans to launch a new website and social media presence for the brand.

About Full Sail IP Partners
Full Sail IP Partners is a leading intellectual property investment firm that acquires, manages, and grows intellectual property assets through the brand licensing business model. Backed by Warburg Pincus, a leading global growth investor, Full Sail is focused on building a portfolio unmatched in the industry. For more information, please visit www.FullSailIP.com

About Revere Ware
Revere Ware is a well-known and respected cookware brand that has been in American homes for many generations spanning over 80 years. Revere Ware's iconic copper-clad stainless-steel construction has delivered superior cooking results for millions of loyal customers for decades.

Media Contact
Christine Petta
Full Sail IP Partners
[email protected]

SOURCE Full Sail IP Partners

