Full Sail IP Partners Buys Odwalla

WESTPORT, Conn., Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Full Sail IP Partners, an acquiror of leading brands, has acquired the Odwalla brand from the Coca-Cola Company.

Odwalla, the popular food and beverage brand, was founded in Santa Cruz, CA in 1980 by three jazz musicians with a desire to nourish people everywhere, respect our planet, protect the soil, and create products good for the soul. Over the past 40 years, Odwalla has delivered delicious fruit juices, smoothies, and energy bars to consumers with fresh, plant-based ingredients. Its iconic brand represents to countless consumers nurturing food for the whole body.

"We're thrilled that Odwalla, with its long history of innovation, high levels of brand awareness and reputation for great products, will be our first acquisition. We look forward to providing consumers with the best tasting, artfully crafted functional beverages and foods to allow them to snack well, feel well and live well," said Alan Kravetz, Full Sail's CEO.

About Full Sail IP Partners

Full Sail acquires brands and creates new opportunities for growth and expanded relevance through a transformational brand licensing business model. Backed by Warburg Pincus, a leading global growth investor, and powered by LMCA, one of the innovators of corporate brand extension licensing, Full Sail is focused on building a portfolio unmatched in the industry. For more information, please visit www.FullSailIP.com.

Contact

Sarah Bloom

Warburg Pincus

[email protected]

SOURCE Full Sail IP Partners