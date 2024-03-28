Full Schedule Released for Hong Kong Web3 Festival 2024
28 Mar, 2024, 09:44 ET
HONG KONG, March 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the success of its record-breaking 2023 event, HK Web3 Festival is returning for its second edition from 6 to 9, April at Hall3FG, Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre. Hosted by Wanxiang Blockchain Labs and HashKey Group, the Festival will convene over 160 game-changing projects, 100 media and 300+ notable speakers to exchange up-to-date knowledge, experiences, and views that are expected to shape the narrative around Web3 and blockchain.
With the event taking place in the innovation-rich city of Hong Kong, the Web3 Festival 2024 converges East and West ideologies. It sets four regular conference areas and an open stage, providing an avenue for eclectic discussions around Web3, idol performance, Web3 professional esports tournament, and more!
We're proud to present our distinguished sponsors and exhibitors:
- Title Sponsors: DWF Labs, Internet Computer, MEET48, OKX Web3, TON Foundation, ZA Bank
- Strategic Partner: Cyberport, Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC), InvestHK
- Platinum Sponsors: Chainlink, Cregis, Deepcoin Labs, Gate.io, Gunzilla Games, NEAR Protocol, Neo, Polkadot, Qtum, SlowMist, Telos Foundation, Victory Securities, Zetrix, Zircuit
- Co-organizers: Arkreen, AWS, Bitcoin Magazine, Nervos CKB, PlatON, SNZ, 香港虚拟资产行业协会, ZAN
- Side Event Partners: ABGA, Animoca Brands & Chromia, Aptos, DRK Lab, Filecoin Foundation, GoPlus, HashKey Exchange, SlowMist, TON Foundation, UOVABOX
- Gold Sponsors: AltLayer, Cards Ahoy!, CESS, Kaspa, Kava, 鲲KUN, Mask Network, PortUS, Roam, Rollux, X-mint
- Primary Exhibition Sponsors: Alfa1, Alibaba Cloud, 百道数据, BNB Chain, CertiK, EMC, Google Cloud, Hotcoin, MicrovisionChain, OneKey, XT.com
- Secondary Exhibition Sponsors: Alchemy Pay, Bitget Wallet, Bitroo, CE Innovation Capital, Cell Studio, Conflux, Digital Reserve, Initiate Capital, Japan Open Chain, Nervape, NovaX Finance, OceanFi, PIN Labs, TynmoSpace, VoiceStreet, W3SA-HK
- Tertiary Exhibition Sponsors: 100x, Akamai, Alaya AI, Bit.Store, Bullish, ChainUp, Cloud Ace, Daling Research, dappOS, Dexpert.io, ELLIPAL, EngageLab, Hacken, ICG Trading, imToken, Keyblock Solutions, Landlord, MoreLogin, MuskEX, Notifi, OpenSand, PingCAP, PrivateAI, 山海坞, StaFi, TaxDAO, Tencent Cloud, TokenPocket, TruBit, UD Blockchain, WatchX, 伊克罗德信息+IOST, zCloak Network
- Knowledge Partners: Brevis, CoinMarketCap, Flow Traders
- Coffee Bar Sponsor: Zetrix
- Open Stage Sponsors: KongGold, 玛特宇宙, MATR1X & GEDA Esports, NovaX Finance, NuLink, OceanFi, The Sandbox
- Welcome Bag Sponsor: d.id, VIP3
- Exclusive Video Partner: Spinor
April 6th – FIRST DAY
The opening ceremony will kick off at the Main Stage on the morning of April 6th. Speakers of the ceremony will include:
- Dr. Xiao Feng, Chairman, Wanxiang Blockchain; Chairman and CEO, HashKey Group
- Michael Wong Wai-lun, GBS, JP, Deputy Financial Secretary, Hong Kong Special Administrative Region
- Deng Chao, Head, HashKey Singapore, CEO, HashKey Capital
- Cathie Wood, Founder, CEO and CIO, ARK Invest
- Duncan Chiu, Legislative Council Member (Technology & Innovation Constituency), Hong Kong
- Simon CHAN, Chairman, Hong Kong Cyberport Management Company Limited
- Genki Oda, Chairman, Japan Virtual and Crypto assets Exchange Association
- David Lee, Chairman, Global FinTech Institute
- Yang Jinyan, Secretary General, Hong Kong Virtual Assets Industry Association
- Dominic Williams, Founder and Chief Scientist, DFINITY Foundation
- Steve Yun, President, TON Foundation
- John Hyman, Chief Investment Officer, Telegram APP
On the afternoon of April 6, intriguing sessions will take place concurrently at the Main Stage, Stage 1-4, and Open Stage.
- Main Stage - Journey to Building Hong Kong into a Digital Economic Hub
Focusing on Hong Kong policies, regulation and fintech development, this session will gather professionals and project leaders including:
- Livio Weng, COO, HashKey Group; CEO, HashKey Exchange
- Eugene Ng, Founding Partner, DWF Labs
- Hong, President, OKX,
- Charlie Chen, Vice President, Asia Pacific, Archblock
- Rita Liu, CEO, RD Technologies
- Raagulan Pathy, Vice President, Asia Pacific, Circle
- Paul Kremsky, Head of Business Development, Cumberland
- Jordan Dunne, Head of DeFi, TON Wallet in Telegram
- Sergey Nazarov, Co-Founder, Chainlink
- Alice Liu, Research Lead, CoinMarketCap
- Devon Sin, Alternate Chief Executive, ZA Bank
- Frank Zhang, Executive Director, OKX Hong Kong
- Paolo Chen, CSO, VDX
- Darshan Vaidya, CEO & Co-Founder, Credora
- Richard Teng, Chief Excutive Officer, Binance
- Anna Liu, General Manager of Tokenisation, HashKey Group
- Emily Parker, Former CoinDesk and US State Department
- Jupiter Zheng, Partner, HashKey Capital
- Deborah FUHR, ETFGI, Managing Partner, Founder, Owner
- Giovanni Vicioso, Global Head of Cryptocurrency Products, CME Group
- Giselle Lai, Associate Investment Director of Digital Assets, Fidelity International
- Jean-Francois MESNARD-SENSE, Senior Vice President & Head of Exchange Traded Products, Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited
- Derek Wang, Head of Sales & Client Service, Bosera International
- Chen Yu, Chief Advisor, KUN
- Stage 1 - GameFi New Paradigm
Co-organized by Gunzilla Game, this session will dive into the magic of Web3 games, as well as user behaviors in Web2 and Web3 games. It will feature an eclectic lineup of speakers from across the globe:
- Yat Siu, Co-Founder and Chairman, Animoca Brands
- Kevin Shao, Co-Founder of Bitrise Capital, Executive Chairman of ABGA, Advisor to ICC Group
- Jerry Liu, Gunzilla Games
- Arron Goolsbey, COO, Mythical Games
- Jason Gu, CEO, NetEase Chain; Game Advisor, Cards Ahoy!
- Andy Dan, Head, HashKey Japan
- Ryo Matsubara, Representative Director, Oasys Pte. Ltd.
- Seihaku Yoshida, CEO, HashPort
- YASUSHI TERAMURA, Head of Blockchain Business, gumi Inc.
- Yoshiaki Harai, Director, Brilliant Crypto
- Pär Helgosson, Head of Web3 and Metaverse, PARIS SAINT-GERMAIN
- Leo, CGO, CARV
- Anthony Blackburn, Growth Lead, Gunzilla Games
- Ellidan Cober, SMILECOBRA PTE. LTD. O-Principal
- Ann Chien, Partner, IVC
- Riccardo Sibani, CPO, My Neighbor Alice
- Michael Tong, Founder, Xterio; CSO, Funplus
- Viola Lee, COO, Metalist Game; Operation Manager, Cards Ahoy!
- Stage 2 - Web3+AI
Co-organized by AWS, the "Web3+AI" forum will be held at Stage 2, discussing trending topics around the integration of Web3 and AI. Confirmed speakers of this session include:
- John Liu, Head of Products for Blockchain and Web3, AWS
- Yike Guo, Provost, The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology
- Yu Du, General Manager, Wanxiang Blockchain Labs; Initiator, Future3 Campus
- Seth Ginns, Managing Partner and Head of Liquid Investments, CoinFund
- Yilin Hu, Associate Professor of Department of the History of Science, Tsinghua University; Founder, HuawenDao
- SY Lee, CEO and Co-founder, Story Protocol
- Ethan Sun, Co-Founder, Myshell
- Yu Hu, CEO, Kaito.ai
- Saneel Sreeni, Founding Member, Ritual.net
- Amber, Co-Founder, No Capital
- Akina Ho, Co-Founder, AllStarsWomen DAO
- Annie Hui, COO and Co-Founder, Custonomy Company Limited
- Megan, CEO, Regtank
- Tess Hau, Founder, Tess Ventures
The "Web3+AI" forum will also feature a special session, where Dr. Xiao Feng and John Liu will announce the projects selected into Future3 Campus Cohort III, powered by Wanxiang Blockchain Labs and partnered with HashKey Capital.
- Stage 3 - Digital Asset Custody and Blockchain Security
Sessions on Stage 3 will feature a wide range of topics on digital asset custody and blockchain security, joined by professionals and experts including:
- Pauline Fan, Senior Vice President, Fintech, InvestHK
- Kang Li, Chief Security Officer, CertiK
- Anthony Chung, Chief Product Executive, Cregis
- Keywolf, Partner and CPO, SlowMist
- Eskil, Co-Founder, GoPlus
- Yiqun, Product Lead, imToken
- Xiao Zhang, Founder, zCloak Network
- Zack Yang, Co-Founder, FOMO Pay
- Christoph Simmchen, Co-Founder, Safe Ecosystem Foundation
- YQ, Founder, AltLayer
- Michael Chen, Head, HashKey Wealth
- Lily Z. King, COO, Cobo
- TRUNG BANH, Co-Founder & Chief Product Officer, HOLDSTATION
- Michael Lau, Senior Vice President & Global Head of Sales, Bullish
- Matthew Le Merle, Managing Partner and CEO, Blockchain Coinvestors
- Open Stage
The Open Stage will feature various trending topics around Web3, bringing together bigwigs like:
- Tim Yang, Founder and CEO, .bit
- Charles, Co-founder, VIP3
- Viola Lee, COO, Metalist Game, Operation Manager, Cards Ahoy!
- Yilin Hu, Associate Professor, Department of the History of Science, Tsinghua University
- Bo Chen, CEO, 玛特宇宙
April 7th – Day II
- Main Stage – Layer1 + Layer2
The "Layer1+Layer2" Forum will be held on April 7th at the Main Stage, focusing on trending topics such as the latest landscape of Layer1, sustainable public chain, successful applications, Layer2 development, uses cases, ecosystem service and applications, best practice, investment trend, BTC Layer2, and more. Confirmed speakers of this forum include:
- Avery Ching, Co-Founder and CTO, Aptos Labs
- Dato Fadzli Shah, Co-Founder, Zetrix
- Lily Liu, President, Solana Foundation
- Scott Stuart, Co-Founder, Kava
- Haseeb Qureshi, Managing Partner, Dragonfly Capital
- Kai Xu, COO, MEET48
- Eli Ben Sasson, CEO and Co-founder, StarkWare
- Smokey, Co-Founder, Berachain
- Ross Zhang, Managing Partner, SNZ Capital
- Tom Ngo, Executive Lead, Metis
- Terence Lam, COO, Taiko
- Sergei Medvedev, CMO, IntMax
- Leo Fan, Founder, Cysic
- YQ, Founder, AltLayer
- Angel Xu, Co-founder, Zircuit
- Sam Seo, Representative Director, Klaytn Foundation
- Sreeram Kannan, CEO, EigenLabs
- Keith Chen, Managing Director, SNZ Capital
- Mo Dong, Co-founder, Brevis
- Daniel Marin, CEO, Nexus
- Georgi Koreli, Founder, Hinkal
- Fubiao Xia, Co-founder, PADO Labs
- Dennis Song, Chief Security Officer, Mind Network
- Ryan Chen, Managing Partner, HashKey Capital
- Lasse Clausen, Founding Partner, 1kx
- Alexander Pack, Managing Partner, HackVC
- Vineet Budki, Managing Partner and CEO, Cypher Capital
- Gavin Wang, CIO, SNZ Capital
- Emma Cui, Co-Founder & Managing Partner, Longhash Ventures
- Rena Shah, VP of Product & Operations (stacks ecosystem), Trust Machines
- Cipher, Co-founder, Cell Studio
- Eason, CEO, TerpLayer
- Blue, Partner and CTO, Slowmist
- Jan Camenisch, CTO, DFINITY Foundation
- Stage 1 – DePIN
DePIN represents a new paradigm for building and managing physical infrastructure, and is undoubtedly a game changer for the crypto sector. Get ready to explore the current DePIN landscape and RWA at this forum co-organized by arkreen Stage 1, where you've got the chance to connect with an all-star lineup of guest speakers, top DePIN project founders, investors, and visionaries.
- Abhay Kumar, CEO, Helium Foundation
- Andy Chatham, Co-Founder, DIMO
- Sal Gala, Founder, EV3
- Ivy Peng, Founder, Open Infra Capital
- Yu Du, General Manager, Wanxiang Blockchain Labs; Initiator, Future3 Campus
- Leo Lin, Founder, arkreen
- Yuan Gao, Head of Growth, Helium Foundation
- Kuleen Nimkar, Head of DePIN, Solana Foundation
- Henrique Centieiro, Research Manager, Hashkey Capital
- Adrian Clevenot, Digital Assets Markets Lead, PwC HK
- Yves La Rose, CEO, EOS Network Foundation
- Richard Liu, Co-founder & Co-CEO, Huma Finance
- Henry Zhang, Founder & CEO, DigiFT
- Kazuhiro Sudo, COO, BOOSTRY
- Abba Garba, Head of Product and Partnership, arkreen Network
- Fredrik Ahlgren, CEO and Co-founder, Srcful.io
- Dayon Elings, Business Developer, bloXmove
- Ting, Founder, PowerPod
- Sascha Kubisch, Co-Founder & CTO, Penomo
- Alex, Co-Founder, EMC
- Diana Biggs, Partner, 1kx
- Kang Shen, Founder, Hash Global
- Ray Xiao, Senior Director, IOSG Ventures
- Eo Hao, Co-Founder, Future Money Group
- Dexter Luo, General Manager of Ecosystem Partnership, Fibocom Wireless
- Jose Marcelino, Solutions Architect, RAKwireless
- Joey Jiang, VP, Seeedstudio
- Yiming Wang, Partner, JDI
- Yuning Liang, Founder & CEO, Xcalibyte & DeepComputing
- Daniel Andrade, CTO & Co-Founder, Hotspotty
- Nico Burkart, Partnerships & Business Development, Streamr Network
- Luis Gruson, Co-Founder and BD Lead, Kwil
- Chess, CEO, GMNetwork
- Andrew Law, Research Scientist, IoTeX
- Stage 2 – The Future of Web3 & Web3 Payment Re-imagined
The morning session at Stage 2 will convene Web3 bigwigs across the globe to explore the next big thing that's shaping the future of Web3.
- Chae Ho Shin, CFO, 1inch
- Akif, Regional Growth Lead, Deepcoin Labs
- Kevin Lee, CEO, Gate.HK
- Jehan Chu, Founder, Kenetic Capital;
- Uri Ferruccio, CEO, Concordia
- Augie, Head of Asia, CMT
- Stanley Huo, Partner & Head of Asia, Hivemind Capital
- Steve Lee, Co-Founder & Managing Partner, Neoclassic Capital
- Balal Khan, Co-founder, ZKEX.com
- Adrian Wang, Founder and CEO, Metalpha
- Shawn Lim, Founder & Partner, Artichoke Capital
- Paul Kim, Notifi CEO
- Smokey, Co-Founder, Berachain
- Tim Wang, COO, Elixir Network
- Rushi Manche, CEO, Movement Labs
The spotlight will be on Web3 payment at the afternoon session co-organized by PlatON, discussing topics like "Innovative use cases in Stablecoins", "Global Regulatory Focus Trends Discussion in Web3 Payment", and more. It will bring together esteemed speakers including:
- Abdallah Abu-Sheikh, Co-Founder of Astra Tech & CEO of Botim
- Charles Huang, Chairman of DCS Fintech Holdings
- Anson Zeall, Chief Strategy Officer and Head of Compliance at dtcpay
- Adam Farhat, Director of Partnerships, Alchemy Pay
- Helen Chen, Senior Director, Payment Asia
- Li Hui, CEO, Fatpay
- Ceridwen Choo, CEO, DCS Innov
- Daniel Lee, Head of Web3, Banking Circle
- Laurence Yuan, Partner, Fangda Partners
- Paul Li, President, Hong Kong Fintech Industry Association
- Emil Chan, Co-Chair, Hong Kong Digital Finance Association
- Chen Yu, Chief Consultant, KUN
- Jason Gu, CEO, NetEase Chain
- Amor Maclang, Convenor, International Digital Economies Association
- Stage 3 – Web3 Infrastructure & Web3 Mass Adoption
At the morning session at Stage 3, a wide range of topics will be discussed around Web3 infrastructure. Intriguing discussions will surely ignite the stage with the participation of world-leading projects like Qtum, Polygon Labs, Conflux, Neo, Google Cloud, Kaspa, Avail, ChainIDE, BNBChain, Astar, Ripple, Manta, and more. Confirmed speakers of this session include:
- Marc Boiron, Chief Executive Officer, Polygon Labs
- Miguel Palencia, Co-Founder, Qtum
- Ming Wu, Co-Founder & CTO, Conflux
- Da Hongfei, Founder, NEO
- Rishi Ramchandani, Head of APAC Web3 GTM, Google Cloud
- Jagdeep Sidhu, CEO/President, SYS Labs/SYS Foundation
- Shai Wyborski, Core Researcher, GHOSTDAG coauthor, Kaspa
- Anurag Arjun, Co-Founder, Avail
- Ling, Founder of ChainIDE, Executive Committee Member of ETH Riyadh
- Sarah, APAC BD Lead, BNBChain
- Mingshi Song, Head of Strategy, Astar Network
- Emi Yoshikawa, VP, Strategic Initiatives, Ripple
- Kenny Li, Co-Founder, Manta Network
The afternoon session aims to delve deep into the transformative concepts and technologies that are driving the mass adoption of Web3. Co-organized by ZAN, this forum will gather professionals and visionaries exchange insights and shed light on solutions towards Web3 mass adoption. It will feature an all-star lineup of speakers including:
- Bin Chen, General Manager, Shanghai Wanxiang Blockchain Inc
- Victor Zhou, CEO of Namefi, Ethereum EIP Editor
- HUI ZHANG, CEO, ZAN
- Yisi Liu, Co-Founder and CTO, Mask Network
- Dongliang Guo, VP, Product & Solutions, Alibaba Cloud International
- Rich Rines, Initial Contributor, Core DAO
- Zheming Lin, Co-Founder and CEO, Mempool and DotWallet
- Cobe Zhang, Head of Web3 and AI products, ZAN
- Cipher, Co-founder, Nervos; Founder, Cell Studio
- Jerry Li, CEO, Artela Network
- Peet, Co-Founder, Trusta Labs
- Kai Xu, COO, MEET48
- Ken, Partner & Head of APAC Investment, Web3Port Foundation
- Sam, Operation Manager, TokenPocket
- Shier, Co-Founder, NFTScan Labs
- Charles, Co-Founder, VIP3
- Rene Z, Founder, CharacterX
- Daniel Dai, Partner, LFG
- Eva Beylin, Director, The Graph
- Tegan Kline, CEO, Edge & Node
- Open Stage
Notable speakers worldwide will be gathered at the Open Stage for ground-breaking discussions on Web3 and blockchain:
- Jason Runyon, CEO, NovaX
- Olaf Niggemann, CEO, OceanFi
- Kathy Qu, Research Manager, HashKey Cloud
- Jason Choi, Head of Strategy, Cointelegraph
- Sreeram Kannan, Founder, Eigenlayer
- David Tse, Co-Founder, BabylonChain
- Dorothy Liu, Head of Growth, Altlayer.io
- Lucas Kozinski, Founding Contributor, Renzo Protocol
- Ranvir Rana, Co-Founder, WitnessChain
- Erich Wong, Head of Growth of, The Sandbox Hong Kong
- Rachel Lee, Senior Manager, FinTech, Cyberport
Also enjoy an excellent idol performance like no other given by SNH48 Group!
April 8th – DAY III
Get yourself immersed in a crypto journey on April 8th with side-event partners as they take the center stage at the Festival.
Main Stage: TON At Web3 Festival
Stage 1 (Morning): Only On Aptos
Stage 1 (Afternoon): Hong Kong Web3 Festival 2024 Official GameFi Side Event
Stage 2 (Morning): HashKey Exchange: New Era for Compliant Trading
Stage 2 (Afternoon): GoPlus User Security Summit HongKong
Stage 3 (Morning): FIL Hong Kong
Stage 3 (Afternoon): Hacking Time: Web3 Security and Compliance
Web3 Festival Side-events:
https://en.web3festival.org/Side_Event.html
An exciting Web3 professional esports tournament will kick off at the Open Stage from April 8 to 9, hosted by Matr1x and GEDA Esports. Get prepared!
April 9th – LAST DAY
The last day of the event will see exciting side-events organized by Animoca Brands & Chromia, DRK Lab, and UOVABOX, alongside two forums held by the hosts and co-organizers.
Forum - BTC Technology Development and Ecosystem Construction
This forum will take place at the Main Stage (morning) and Stage 3 (afternoon), with a special focus on the Bitcoin ecosystem. It will invite:
- Jan, Architect, Nervos
- John Lilic, Executive Director, Telos
- John Riggins, Partner, BTC Inc
- Jeff Ren, Partner, OKX Venture
- Xing Kong, Founder, Bixin Group
- Shen Yu, Co-Founder & CEO, Cobo
- DU JUN, CEO, SINOHOPE
- Jeffrey Hu, Head of Investment Research, HashKey Capital
- Ben, Founder, Discoco labs
- Arthur, Creator, Atomicals
- Cipher, Co-founder, Nervos; Founder, Cell Studio
- Rena Shah, VP Products & Operations, Trust Machines
- David Tse, Founder, Babylon
- Jeff, Founder, Merlin Chain
- Han Tang, Founder, SeeDAO
- Yunwen, Researcher, Cryptape
- Zhao Zhang, CTO, OneKey
- Shawn, Head of Incubator, SeeDAO
- Forest, Founder, Foresight Ventures; Chairman of The Block
- Jianping Kong, Founder, Nano Labs
- Wang Feng, CEO & Founder, Element
- Brutoshi, Co-Founder, Wizz Wallet
- Zhixiong Pan, Co-Founder, ChainFeeds
- Keith Chen, Managing Partner, SNZ Capital
- Jerry Liu, Founding Partner, Waterdrip Capital
- Audrey Tang, Founder, DRK Lab
- BMAN, Co-Founder, ABCDE
Forum- Restaking & DeFi
This forum will take place at the Stage 1 (morning). It will invite:
- Arisa Toyosaki, Co-Founder and CEO, Cega
- Philip Forte, CEO, Elixir
- Charles d'Haussy, CEO, dYdX Foundation
- Joseph Poon, CEO, Warp
- Fiona Ma, Senior Associate, DWF Ventures
- Jacob Ko, Founding Partner, Superscrypt
- Min Teo, Managing Partner and Co-Founder, Ethereal
- Adam, Founding Partner, Finality
- Alan Curtis, CEO, Rio Network
- Tina Haibodi, External Strategy Lead, Eigen Labs
Forum- Tokenization
This forum will mark an official end to this incredible journey, where you've got the chance to connect with:
- Yike Guo, Provost, The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology
- Duncan Chiu, Legislative Council Member (Technology & Innovation Constituency), Hong Kong
- Dr. XIAO Feng, Chairman of Wanxiang Blockchain, Chairman and CEO of HashKey Group
- Leo Lin, Founder, arkreen
- Cao Meiying, Co-Initiator, ThreeDAO
- Leo, Co-Founder & Chief Content Officer, Moore Finance
- Alex, Co-Founder, VIP3
- Leo Li, CEO, HashKey Cloud
- Loong Pui Fung Andrew, Principal Consultant, Cascade Capital Limited
- Kennix Chan, Executive Director, Victory Securities Company Limited
- Merida PAN, COO, Magic Circle Technology Limited
- Hannah Cassidy, Partner, Herbert Smith Freehills; Asia Head, Financial Services Regulatory
- Jong-Goo Yi, Senior Foreign Attorney, Kim & Chang
- Jay Lee, Partner, K&L Gates
About Web3 Festival
Hong Kong Web3 Festival is a premier Web3 event hosted by Wanxiang Blockchain Labs and HashKey Group, and organized by W3ME. Hong Kong Web3 Festival provides an open stage to foster collboration, explore the Web3 landscape and establish a shared vision of the digital future. Learn more at web3festival.org
