Full Schedule Released for Hong Kong Web3 Festival 2024

HONG KONG, March 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the success of its record-breaking 2023 event, HK Web3 Festival is returning for its second edition from 6 to 9, April at Hall3FG, Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre. Hosted by Wanxiang Blockchain Labs and HashKey Group, the Festival will convene over 160 game-changing projects, 100 media and 300+ notable speakers to exchange up-to-date knowledge, experiences, and views that are expected to shape the narrative around Web3 and blockchain.

Hong Kong Web3 Festival 2024 The Agenda of Hong Kong Web3 Festival 2024

With the event taking place in the innovation-rich city of Hong Kong, the Web3 Festival 2024 converges East and West ideologies. It sets four regular conference areas and an open stage, providing an avenue for eclectic discussions around Web3, idol performance, Web3 professional esports tournament, and more!

We're proud to present our distinguished sponsors and exhibitors:

Title Sponsor s: DWF Labs, Internet Computer, MEET48, OKX Web3, TON Foundation, ZA Bank

s: DWF Labs, Internet Computer, MEET48, OKX Web3, TON Foundation, ZA Bank Strategic Partner: Cyberport, Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC), InvestHK

Cyberport, Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC), InvestHK Platinum Sponsors: Chainlink, Cregis, Deepcoin Labs, Gate.io, Gunzilla Games, NEAR Protocol, Neo, Polkadot , Qtum, SlowMist, Telos Foundation, Victory Securities, Zetrix, Zircuit

Chainlink, Cregis, Deepcoin Labs, Gate.io, Gunzilla Games, NEAR Protocol, Neo, , Qtum, SlowMist, Telos Foundation, Victory Securities, Zetrix, Zircuit Co-organizers: Arkreen, AWS, Bitcoin Magazine, Nervos CKB, PlatON, SNZ, 香港虚拟资产行业协会, ZAN

Arkreen, AWS, Magazine, Nervos CKB, PlatON, SNZ, 香港虚拟资产行业协会, ZAN Side Event Partners: ABGA, Animoca Brands & Chromia, Aptos, DRK Lab, Filecoin Foundation, GoPlus, HashKey Exchange, SlowMist, TON Foundation, UOVABOX

ABGA, Animoca Brands & Chromia, Aptos, DRK Lab, Filecoin Foundation, GoPlus, HashKey Exchange, SlowMist, TON Foundation, UOVABOX Gold Sponsors: AltLayer, Cards Ahoy!, CESS, Kaspa, Kava, 鲲KUN, Mask Network, PortUS, Roam, Rollux, X-mint

AltLayer, Cards Ahoy!, CESS, Kaspa, Kava, 鲲KUN, Mask Network, PortUS, Roam, Rollux, X-mint Primary Exhibition Sponsors: Alfa1, Alibaba Cloud , 百道数据, BNB Chain, CertiK, EMC, Google Cloud, Hotcoin, MicrovisionChain, OneKey, XT.com

Alfa1, , 百道数据, BNB Chain, CertiK, EMC, Google Cloud, Hotcoin, MicrovisionChain, OneKey, XT.com Secondary Exhibition Sponsors : Alchemy Pay, Bitget Wallet, Bitroo, CE Innovation Capital, Cell Studio, Conflux, Digital Reserve, Initiate Capital, Japan Open Chain, Nervape, NovaX Finance, OceanFi, PIN Labs, TynmoSpace, VoiceStreet, W3SA-HK

: Alchemy Pay, Bitget Wallet, Bitroo, CE Innovation Capital, Cell Studio, Conflux, Digital Reserve, Initiate Capital, Japan Open Chain, Nervape, NovaX Finance, OceanFi, PIN Labs, TynmoSpace, VoiceStreet, W3SA-HK Tertiary Exhibition Sponsors : 100x, Akamai, Alaya AI, Bit.Store, Bullish, ChainUp, Cloud Ace, Daling Research, dappOS, Dexpert.io, ELLIPAL, EngageLab, Hacken, ICG Trading, imToken, Keyblock Solutions, Landlord, MoreLogin, MuskEX, Notifi, OpenSand, PingCAP, PrivateAI, 山海坞, StaFi, TaxDAO, Tencent Cloud, TokenPocket, TruBit, UD Blockchain, WatchX, 伊克罗德信息+IOST, zCloak Network

: 100x, Akamai, Alaya AI, Bit.Store, Bullish, ChainUp, Cloud Ace, Daling Research, dappOS, Dexpert.io, ELLIPAL, EngageLab, Hacken, ICG Trading, imToken, Keyblock Solutions, Landlord, MoreLogin, MuskEX, Notifi, OpenSand, PingCAP, PrivateAI, 山海坞, StaFi, TaxDAO, Cloud, TokenPocket, TruBit, UD Blockchain, WatchX, 伊克罗德信息+IOST, zCloak Network Knowledge Partners : Brevis, CoinMarketCap, Flow Traders

: Brevis, CoinMarketCap, Flow Traders Coffee Bar Sponsor : Zetrix

: Zetrix Open Stage Sponsors : KongGold, 玛特宇宙, MATR1X & GEDA Esports, NovaX Finance, NuLink, OceanFi, The Sandbox

: KongGold, 玛特宇宙, MATR1X & GEDA Esports, NovaX Finance, NuLink, OceanFi, The Sandbox Welcome Bag Sponsor: d.id, VIP3

d.id, VIP3 Exclusive Video Partner: Spinor

April 6th – FIRST DAY

The opening ceremony will kick off at the Main Stage on the morning of April 6th. Speakers of the ceremony will include:

Dr. Xiao Feng , Chairman, Wanxiang Blockchain; Chairman and CEO, HashKey Group

Chairman, Wanxiang Blockchain; Chairman and CEO, HashKey Group Michael Wong Wai -lun, GBS, JP, Deputy Financial Secretary, Hong Kong Special Administrative Region

Deputy Financial Secretary, Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Deng Chao , Head, HashKey Singapore, CEO, HashKey Capital

Head, HashKey Singapore, CEO, HashKey Capital Cathie Wood , Founder, CEO and CIO, ARK Invest

Founder, CEO and CIO, ARK Invest Duncan Chiu , Legislative Council Member (Technology & Innovation Constituency), Hong Kong

Legislative Council Member (Technology & Innovation Constituency), Simon CHAN, Chairman, Hong Kong Cyberport Management Company Limited

Chairman, Hong Kong Cyberport Management Company Limited Genki Oda , Chairman, Japan Virtual and Crypto assets Exchange Association

Chairman, Japan Virtual and assets Exchange Association David Lee , Chairman, Global FinTech Institute

Chairman, Global FinTech Institute Yang Jinyan, Secretary General, Hong Kong Virtual Assets Industry Association

Secretary General, Hong Kong Virtual Assets Industry Association Dominic Williams , Founder and Chief Scientist, DFINITY Foundation

Founder and Chief Scientist, DFINITY Foundation Steve Yun , President, TON Foundation

President, TON Foundation John Hyman , Chief Investment Officer, Telegram APP

On the afternoon of April 6, intriguing sessions will take place concurrently at the Main Stage, Stage 1-4, and Open Stage.

- Main Stage - Journey to Building Hong Kong into a Digital Economic Hub

Focusing on Hong Kong policies, regulation and fintech development, this session will gather professionals and project leaders including:

Livio Weng , COO, HashKey Group; CEO, HashKey Exchange

COO, HashKey Group; CEO, HashKey Exchange Eugene Ng , Founding Partner, DWF Labs

Founding Partner, DWF Labs Hong, President, OKX,

President, OKX, Charlie Chen , Vice President, Asia Pacific , Archblock

Vice President, , Archblock Rita Liu , CEO, RD Technologies

CEO, RD Technologies Raagulan Pathy, Vice President, Asia Pacific , Circle

Vice President, , Circle Paul Kremsky , Head of Business Development, Cumberland

Head of Business Development, Cumberland Jordan Dunne , Head of DeFi , TON Wallet in Telegram

Head of , TON Wallet in Telegram Sergey Nazarov , Co-Founder, Chainlink

Co-Founder, Chainlink Alice Liu , Research Lead, CoinMarketCap

Research Lead, CoinMarketCap Devon Sin , Alternate Chief Executive, ZA Bank

Alternate Chief Executive, ZA Bank Frank Zhang , Executive Director, OKX Hong Kong

Executive Director, OKX Hong Kong Paolo Chen , CSO, VDX

CSO, VDX Darshan Vaidya , CEO & Co-Founder, Credora

CEO & Co-Founder, Credora Richard Teng , Chief Excutive Officer, Binance

Chief Excutive Officer, Anna Liu , General Manager of Tokenisation, HashKey Group

General Manager of Tokenisation, HashKey Group Emily Parker , Former CoinDesk and US State Department

Former CoinDesk and US State Department Jupiter Zheng , Partner, HashKey Capital

Partner, HashKey Capital Deborah FUHR, ETFGI, Managing Partner, Founder, Owner

ETFGI, Managing Partner, Founder, Owner Giovanni Vicioso , Global Head of Cryptocurrency Products, CME Group

Global Head of Products, CME Group Giselle Lai , Associate Investment Director of Digital Assets, Fidelity International

Associate Investment Director of Digital Assets, Fidelity International Jean-Francois MESNARD-SENSE, Senior Vice President & Head of Exchange Traded Products, Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited

Senior Vice President & Head of Exchange Traded Products, Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited Derek Wang , Head of Sales & Client Service, Bosera International

Head of Sales & Client Service, Bosera International Chen Yu , Chief Advisor, KUN

- Stage 1 - GameFi New Paradigm

Co-organized by Gunzilla Game, this session will dive into the magic of Web3 games, as well as user behaviors in Web2 and Web3 games. It will feature an eclectic lineup of speakers from across the globe:

Yat Siu , Co-Founder and Chairman, Animoca Brands

Co-Founder and Chairman, Animoca Brands Kevin Shao , Co-Founder of Bitrise Capital, Executive Chairman of ABGA, Advisor to ICC Group

Co-Founder of Bitrise Capital, Executive Chairman of ABGA, Advisor to ICC Group Jerry Liu , Gunzilla Games

Gunzilla Games Arron Goolsbey , COO, Mythical Games

COO, Mythical Games Jason Gu , CEO, NetEase Chain; Game Advisor, Cards Ahoy!

CEO, NetEase Chain; Game Advisor, Cards Ahoy! Andy Dan , Head, HashKey Japan

Head, HashKey Japan Ryo Matsubara , Representative Director, Oasys Pte. Ltd.

Representative Director, Oasys Pte. Ltd. Seihaku Yoshida, CEO, HashPort

CEO, HashPort YASUSHI TERAMURA , Head of Blockchain Business, gumi Inc.

Head of Blockchain Business, gumi Inc. Yoshiaki Harai , Director, Brilliant Crypto

Director, Brilliant Pär Helgosson, Head of Web3 and Metaverse, PARIS SAINT-GERMAIN

Head of Web3 and Metaverse, SAINT-GERMAIN Leo, CGO, CARV

CGO, CARV Anthony Blackburn , Growth Lead, Gunzilla Games

Growth Lead, Gunzilla Games Ellidan Cober, SMILECOBRA PTE. LTD. O-Principal

SMILECOBRA PTE. LTD. O-Principal Ann Chien , Partner, IVC

Partner, IVC Riccardo Sibani , CPO, My Neighbor Alice

CPO, Michael Tong , Founder, Xterio; CSO, Funplus

, Founder, Xterio; CSO, Funplus Viola Lee , COO, Metalist Game; Operation Manager, Cards Ahoy!

- Stage 2 - Web3+AI

Co-organized by AWS, the "Web3+AI" forum will be held at Stage 2, discussing trending topics around the integration of Web3 and AI. Confirmed speakers of this session include:

John Liu , Head of Products for Blockchain and Web3, AWS

Head of Products for Blockchain and Web3, AWS Yike Guo, Provost, The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology

Provost, The Yu Du , General Manager, Wanxiang Blockchain Labs; Initiator, Future3 Campus

General Manager, Wanxiang Blockchain Labs; Initiator, Future3 Campus Seth Ginns , Managing Partner and Head of Liquid Investments, CoinFund

Managing Partner and Head of Liquid Investments, CoinFund Yilin Hu , Associate Professor of Department of the History of Science, Tsinghua University; Founder, HuawenDao

Associate Professor of Department of the History of Science, Tsinghua University; Founder, HuawenDao SY Lee, CEO and Co-founder, Story Protocol

CEO and Co-founder, Story Protocol Ethan Sun , Co-Founder, Myshell

Co-Founder, Myshell Yu Hu , CEO, Kaito.ai

CEO, Kaito.ai Saneel Sreeni, Founding Member, Ritual.net

Founding Member, Ritual.net Amber, Co-Founder, No Capital

Co-Founder, No Capital Akina Ho , Co-Founder, AllStarsWomen DAO

Co-Founder, AllStarsWomen DAO Annie Hui , COO and Co-Founder, Custonomy Company Limited

COO and Co-Founder, Custonomy Company Limited Megan, CEO, Regtank

CEO, Regtank Tess Hau , Founder, Tess Ventures

The "Web3+AI" forum will also feature a special session, where Dr. Xiao Feng and John Liu will announce the projects selected into Future3 Campus Cohort III, powered by Wanxiang Blockchain Labs and partnered with HashKey Capital.

- Stage 3 - Digital Asset Custody and Blockchain Security

Sessions on Stage 3 will feature a wide range of topics on digital asset custody and blockchain security, joined by professionals and experts including:

Pauline Fan , Senior Vice President, Fintech, InvestHK

Senior Vice President, Fintech, InvestHK Kang Li , Chief Security Officer, CertiK

Chief Security Officer, CertiK Anthony Chung , Chief Product Executive, Cregis

Chief Product Executive, Cregis Keywolf, Partner and CPO, SlowMist

Partner and CPO, SlowMist Eskil, Co-Founder, GoPlus

Co-Founder, GoPlus Yiqun, Product Lead, imToken

Product Lead, imToken Xiao Zhang , Founder, zCloak Network

Founder, zCloak Network Zack Yang , Co-Founder, FOMO Pay

Co-Founder, FOMO Pay Christoph Simmchen , Co-Founder, Safe Ecosystem Foundation

Co-Founder, Safe Ecosystem Foundation YQ, Founder, AltLayer

Founder, AltLayer Michael Chen , Head, HashKey Wealth

Head, HashKey Wealth Lily Z. King , COO, Cobo

COO, Cobo TRUNG BANH , Co-Founder & Chief Product Officer, HOLDSTATION

Co-Founder & Chief Product Officer, HOLDSTATION Michael Lau , Senior Vice President & Global Head of Sales, Bullish

Senior Vice President & Global Head of Sales, Bullish Matthew Le Merle , Managing Partner and CEO, Blockchain Coinvestors

- Open Stage

The Open Stage will feature various trending topics around Web3, bringing together bigwigs like:

Tim Yang , Founder and CEO, .bit

Founder and CEO, .bit Charles, Co-founder, VIP3

Co-founder, VIP3 Viola Lee , COO, Metalist Game, Operation Manager, Cards Ahoy!

COO, Metalist Game, Operation Manager, Cards Ahoy! Yilin Hu , Associate Professor, Department of the History of Science, Tsinghua University

Associate Professor, Department of the History of Science, Tsinghua University Bo Chen , CEO, 玛特宇宙

April 7th – Day II

- Main Stage – Layer1 + Layer2

The "Layer1+Layer2" Forum will be held on April 7th at the Main Stage, focusing on trending topics such as the latest landscape of Layer1, sustainable public chain, successful applications, Layer2 development, uses cases, ecosystem service and applications, best practice, investment trend, BTC Layer2, and more. Confirmed speakers of this forum include:

Avery Ching , Co-Founder and CTO, Aptos Labs

Co-Founder and CTO, Aptos Labs Dato Fadzli Shah, Co-Founder, Zetrix

Co-Founder, Zetrix Lily Liu , President, Solana Foundation

President, Foundation Scott Stuart , Co-Founder, Kava

Co-Founder, Kava Haseeb Qureshi , Managing Partner, Dragonfly Capital

Managing Partner, Dragonfly Capital Kai Xu , COO, MEET48

COO, MEET48 Eli Ben Sasson , CEO and Co-founder, StarkWare

, CEO and Co-founder, StarkWare Smokey, Co-Founder, Berachain

Co-Founder, Berachain Ross Zhang , Managing Partner, SNZ Capital

Managing Partner, SNZ Capital Tom Ngo , Executive Lead, Metis

Executive Lead, Metis Terence Lam , COO, Taiko

COO, Taiko Sergei Medvedev , CMO, IntMax

CMO, IntMax Leo Fan , Founder, Cysic

Founder, Cysic YQ, Founder, AltLayer

Founder, AltLayer Angel Xu , Co-founder, Zircuit

Co-founder, Zircuit Sam Seo , Representative Director, Klaytn Foundation

Representative Director, Klaytn Foundation Sreeram Kannan , CEO, EigenLabs

CEO, EigenLabs Keith Chen , Managing Director, SNZ Capital

Managing Director, SNZ Capital Mo Dong , Co-founder, Brevis

Co-founder, Brevis Daniel Marin , CEO, Nexus

CEO, Nexus Georgi Koreli, Founder, Hinkal

Founder, Hinkal Fubiao Xia, Co-founder, PADO Labs

Co-founder, PADO Labs Dennis Song , Chief Security Officer, Mind Network

Chief Security Officer, Mind Network Ryan Chen , Managing Partner, HashKey Capital

Managing Partner, HashKey Capital Lasse Clausen , Founding Partner, 1kx

Founding Partner, 1kx Alexander Pack , Managing Partner, HackVC

Managing Partner, HackVC Vineet Budki, Managing Partner and CEO, Cypher Capital

Managing Partner and CEO, Cypher Capital Gavin Wang , CIO, SNZ Capital

CIO, SNZ Capital Emma Cui , Co-Founder & Managing Partner, Longhash Ventures

Co-Founder & Managing Partner, Longhash Ventures Rena Shah , VP of Product & Operations (stacks ecosystem), Trust Machines

VP of Product & Operations (stacks ecosystem), Trust Machines Cipher, Co-founder, Cell Studio

Co-founder, Cell Studio Eason, CEO, TerpLayer

CEO, TerpLayer Blue, Partner and CTO, Slowmist

Partner and CTO, Slowmist Jan Camenisch , CTO, DFINITY Foundation

- Stage 1 – DePIN

DePIN represents a new paradigm for building and managing physical infrastructure, and is undoubtedly a game changer for the crypto sector. Get ready to explore the current DePIN landscape and RWA at this forum co-organized by arkreen Stage 1, where you've got the chance to connect with an all-star lineup of guest speakers, top DePIN project founders, investors, and visionaries.

Abhay Kumar , CEO, Helium Foundation

CEO, Helium Foundation Andy Chatham , Co-Founder, DIMO

Co-Founder, DIMO Sal Gala , Founder, EV3

Founder, EV3 Ivy Peng , Founder, Open Infra Capital

Founder, Open Infra Capital Yu Du , General Manager, Wanxiang Blockchain Labs; Initiator, Future3 Campus

General Manager, Wanxiang Blockchain Labs; Initiator, Future3 Campus Leo Lin , Founder, arkreen

Founder, arkreen Yuan Gao, Head of Growth, Helium Foundation

Head of Growth, Helium Foundation Kuleen Nimkar , Head of DePIN, Solana Foundation

Head of DePIN, Foundation Henrique Centieiro, Research Manager, Hashkey Capital

Research Manager, Hashkey Capital Adrian Clevenot, Digital Assets Markets Lead, PwC HK

Digital Assets Markets Lead, PwC HK Yves La Rose , CEO, EOS Network Foundation

CEO, EOS Network Foundation Richard Liu , Co-founder & Co-CEO, Huma Finance

Co-founder & Co-CEO, Huma Finance Henry Zhang , Founder & CEO, DigiFT

Founder & CEO, DigiFT Kazuhiro Sudo , COO, BOOSTRY

COO, BOOSTRY Abba Garba, Head of Product and Partnership, arkreen Network

Head of Product and Partnership, arkreen Network Fredrik Ahlgren , CEO and Co-founder, Srcful.io

CEO and Co-founder, Srcful.io Dayon Elings , Business Developer, bloXmove

Business Developer, bloXmove Ting, Founder, PowerPod

Founder, PowerPod Sascha Kubisch , Co-Founder & CTO, Penomo

Co-Founder & CTO, Penomo Alex, Co-Founder, EMC

Co-Founder, EMC Diana Biggs , Partner, 1kx

Partner, 1kx Kang Shen , Founder, Hash Global

Founder, Hash Global Ray Xiao , Senior Director, IOSG Ventures

Senior Director, IOSG Ventures Eo Hao, Co-Founder, Future Money Group

Co-Founder, Future Money Group Dexter Luo , General Manager of Ecosystem Partnership, Fibocom Wireless

General Manager of Ecosystem Partnership, Fibocom Wireless Jose Marcelino , Solutions Architect, RAKwireless

Solutions Architect, RAKwireless Joey Jiang , VP, Seeedstudio

VP, Seeedstudio Yiming Wang , Partner, JDI

Partner, JDI Yuning Liang , Founder & CEO, Xcalibyte & DeepComputing

Founder & CEO, Xcalibyte & DeepComputing Daniel Andrade , CTO & Co-Founder, Hotspotty

CTO & Co-Founder, Hotspotty Nico Burkart , Partnerships & Business Development, Streamr Network

Partnerships & Business Development, Streamr Network Luis Gruson , Co-Founder and BD Lead, Kwil

Co-Founder and BD Lead, Kwil Chess, CEO, GMNetwork

CEO, GMNetwork Andrew Law , Research Scientist, IoTeX

- Stage 2 – The Future of Web3 & Web3 Payment Re-imagined

The morning session at Stage 2 will convene Web3 bigwigs across the globe to explore the next big thing that's shaping the future of Web3.

Chae Ho Shin , CFO, 1inch

CFO, 1inch Akif, Regional Growth Lead, Deepcoin Labs

Regional Growth Lead, Deepcoin Labs Kevin Lee , CEO, Gate.HK

CEO, Gate.HK Jehan Chu , Founder, Kenetic Capital;

Founder, Kenetic Capital; Uri Ferruccio , CEO, Concordia

CEO, Concordia Augie, Head of Asia, CMT

Head of Asia, CMT Stanley Huo , Partner & Head of Asia, Hivemind Capital

Partner & Head of Asia, Hivemind Capital Steve Lee , Co-Founder & Managing Partner, Neoclassic Capital

Co-Founder & Managing Partner, Neoclassic Capital Balal Khan , Co-founder, ZKEX.com

Co-founder, ZKEX.com Adrian Wang , Founder and CEO, Metalpha

Founder and CEO, Metalpha Shawn Lim , Founder & Partner, Artichoke Capital

Founder & Partner, Artichoke Capital Paul Kim , Notifi CEO

Notifi CEO Smokey, Co-Founder, Berachain

Co-Founder, Berachain Tim Wang , COO, Elixir Network

COO, Elixir Network Rushi Manche , CEO, Movement Labs

The spotlight will be on Web3 payment at the afternoon session co-organized by PlatON, discussing topics like "Innovative use cases in Stablecoins", "Global Regulatory Focus Trends Discussion in Web3 Payment", and more. It will bring together esteemed speakers including:

Abdallah Abu-Sheikh , Co-Founder of Astra Tech & CEO of Botim

Co-Founder of Astra Tech & CEO of Botim Charles Huang , Chairman of DCS Fintech Holdings

Chairman of DCS Fintech Holdings Anson Zeall , Chief Strategy Officer and Head of Compliance at dtcpay

Chief Strategy Officer and Head of Compliance at dtcpay Adam Farhat , Director of Partnerships, Alchemy Pay

Director of Partnerships, Alchemy Pay Helen Chen , Senior Director, Payment Asia

Senior Director, Payment Asia Li Hui , CEO, Fatpay

CEO, Fatpay Ceridwen Choo , CEO, DCS Innov

CEO, DCS Innov Daniel Lee , Head of Web3, Banking Circle

Head of Web3, Banking Circle Laurence Yuan , Partner, Fangda Partners

Partner, Fangda Partners Paul Li , President, Hong Kong Fintech Industry Association

President, Hong Kong Fintech Industry Association Emil Chan , Co-Chair, Hong Kong Digital Finance Association

Co-Chair, Hong Kong Digital Finance Association Chen Yu , Chief Consultant, KUN

Chief Consultant, KUN Jason Gu , CEO, NetEase Chain

CEO, NetEase Chain Amor Maclang , Convenor, International Digital Economies Association

- Stage 3 – Web3 Infrastructure & Web3 Mass Adoption

At the morning session at Stage 3, a wide range of topics will be discussed around Web3 infrastructure. Intriguing discussions will surely ignite the stage with the participation of world-leading projects like Qtum, Polygon Labs, Conflux, Neo, Google Cloud, Kaspa, Avail, ChainIDE, BNBChain, Astar, Ripple, Manta, and more. Confirmed speakers of this session include:

Marc Boiron , Chief Executive Officer, Polygon Labs

Chief Executive Officer, Polygon Labs Miguel Palencia , Co-Founder, Qtum

Co-Founder, Qtum Ming Wu , Co-Founder & CTO, Conflux

Co-Founder & CTO, Conflux Da Hongfei, Founder, NEO

Founder, NEO Rishi Ramchandani , Head of APAC Web3 GTM, Google Cloud

Head of APAC Web3 GTM, Google Cloud Jagdeep Sidhu , CEO/President, SYS Labs/SYS Foundation

CEO/President, SYS Labs/SYS Foundation Shai Wyborski , Core Researcher, GHOSTDAG coauthor, Kaspa

Core Researcher, GHOSTDAG coauthor, Kaspa Anurag Arjun , Co-Founder, Avail

Co-Founder, Avail Ling, Founder of ChainIDE, Executive Committee Member of ETH Riyadh

Founder of ChainIDE, Executive Committee Member of Sarah, APAC BD Lead, BNBChain

APAC BD Lead, BNBChain Mingshi Song , Head of Strategy, Astar Network

Head of Strategy, Astar Network Emi Yoshikawa , VP, Strategic Initiatives, Ripple

VP, Strategic Initiatives, Ripple Kenny Li , Co-Founder, Manta Network

The afternoon session aims to delve deep into the transformative concepts and technologies that are driving the mass adoption of Web3. Co-organized by ZAN, this forum will gather professionals and visionaries exchange insights and shed light on solutions towards Web3 mass adoption. It will feature an all-star lineup of speakers including:

Bin Chen, General Manager, Shanghai Wanxiang Blockchain Inc

General Manager, Shanghai Wanxiang Blockchain Inc Victor Zhou , CEO of Namefi, Ethereum EIP Editor

CEO of Namefi, EIP Editor HUI ZHANG , CEO, ZAN

CEO, ZAN Yisi Liu , Co-Founder and CTO, Mask Network

Co-Founder and CTO, Mask Network Dongliang Guo , VP, Product & Solutions, Alibaba Cloud International

VP, Product & Solutions, Alibaba Cloud International Rich Rines , Initial Contributor, Core DAO

Initial Contributor, Core DAO Zheming Lin , Co-Founder and CEO, Mempool and DotWallet

Co-Founder and CEO, Mempool and DotWallet Cobe Zhang , Head of Web3 and AI products, ZAN

Head of Web3 and AI products, ZAN Cipher, Co-founder, Nervos; Founder, Cell Studio

Co-founder, Nervos; Founder, Cell Studio Jerry Li , CEO, Artela Network

CEO, Peet, Co-Founder, Trusta Labs

Co-Founder, Trusta Labs Kai Xu , COO, MEET48

COO, MEET48 Ken, Partner & Head of APAC Investment, Web3Port Foundation

Partner & Head of APAC Investment, Web3Port Foundation Sam, Operation Manager, TokenPocket

Operation Manager, TokenPocket Shier, Co-Founder, NFTScan Labs

Co-Founder, NFTScan Labs Charles, Co-Founder, VIP3

Co-Founder, VIP3 Rene Z, Founder, CharacterX

Founder, CharacterX Daniel Dai , Partner, LFG

Partner, LFG Eva Beylin , Director, The Graph

Director, The Graph Tegan Kline, CEO, Edge & Node

- Open Stage

Notable speakers worldwide will be gathered at the Open Stage for ground-breaking discussions on Web3 and blockchain:

Jason Runyon , CEO, NovaX

CEO, NovaX Olaf Niggemann , CEO, OceanFi

CEO, OceanFi Kathy Qu , Research Manager, HashKey Cloud

Research Manager, HashKey Cloud Jason Choi , Head of Strategy, Cointelegraph

Head of Strategy, Cointelegraph Sreeram Kannan , Founder, Eigenlayer

Founder, Eigenlayer David Tse , Co-Founder, BabylonChain

Co-Founder, BabylonChain Dorothy Liu , Head of Growth, Altlayer.io

Head of Growth, Altlayer.io Lucas Kozinski , Founding Contributor, Renzo Protocol

Founding Contributor, Renzo Protocol Ranvir Rana , Co-Founder, WitnessChain

Co-Founder, WitnessChain Erich Wong , Head of Growth of, The Sandbox Hong Kong

Head of Growth of, The Sandbox Hong Kong Rachel Lee , Senior Manager, FinTech, Cyberport

Also enjoy an excellent idol performance like no other given by SNH48 Group!

April 8th – DAY III

Get yourself immersed in a crypto journey on April 8th with side-event partners as they take the center stage at the Festival.

Main Stage: TON At Web3 Festival

Stage 1 (Morning): Only On Aptos

Stage 1 (Afternoon): Hong Kong Web3 Festival 2024 Official GameFi Side Event

Stage 2 (Morning): HashKey Exchange: New Era for Compliant Trading

Stage 2 (Afternoon): GoPlus User Security Summit HongKong

Stage 3 (Morning): FIL Hong Kong

Stage 3 (Afternoon): Hacking Time: Web3 Security and Compliance

Web3 Festival Side-events:

https://en.web3festival.org/Side_Event.html

An exciting Web3 professional esports tournament will kick off at the Open Stage from April 8 to 9, hosted by Matr1x and GEDA Esports. Get prepared!

April 9th – LAST DAY

The last day of the event will see exciting side-events organized by Animoca Brands & Chromia, DRK Lab, and UOVABOX, alongside two forums held by the hosts and co-organizers.

Forum - BTC Technology Development and Ecosystem Construction

This forum will take place at the Main Stage (morning) and Stage 3 (afternoon), with a special focus on the Bitcoin ecosystem. It will invite:

Jan, Architect, Nervos

Architect, Nervos John Lilic , Executive Director, Telos

Executive Director, Telos John Riggins , Partner, BTC Inc

Partner, BTC Inc Jeff Ren , Partner, OKX Venture

Partner, OKX Venture Xing Kong , Founder, Bixin Group

Founder, Bixin Group Shen Yu , Co-Founder & CEO, Cobo

Co-Founder & CEO, Cobo DU JUN , CEO, SINOHOPE

CEO, SINOHOPE Jeffrey Hu , Head of Investment Research, HashKey Capital

Head of Investment Research, HashKey Capital Ben, Founder, Discoco labs

Founder, Discoco labs Arthur , Creator, Atomicals

, Creator, Atomicals Cipher, Co-founder, Nervos; Founder, Cell Studio

Co-founder, Nervos; Founder, Cell Studio Rena Shah , VP Products & Operations, Trust Machines

VP Products & Operations, Trust Machines David Tse , Founder, Babylon

Founder, Babylon Jeff, Founder, Merlin Chain

Founder, Han Tang , Founder, SeeDAO

Founder, SeeDAO Yunwen, Researcher, Cryptape

Researcher, Cryptape Zhao Zhang , CTO, OneKey

, CTO, OneKey Shawn, Head of Incubator, SeeDAO

Head of Incubator, SeeDAO Forest, Founder, Foresight Ventures; Chairman of The Block

Founder, Foresight Ventures; Chairman of The Block Jianping Kong, Founder, Nano Labs

Founder, Wang Feng , CEO & Founder, Element

CEO & Founder, Element Brutoshi, Co-Founder, Wizz Wallet

Co-Founder, Wizz Wallet Zhixiong Pan , Co-Founder, ChainFeeds

Co-Founder, ChainFeeds Keith Chen , Managing Partner, SNZ Capital

Managing Partner, SNZ Capital Jerry Liu , Founding Partner, Waterdrip Capital

Founding Partner, Waterdrip Capital Audrey Tang , Founder, DRK Lab

Founder, DRK Lab BMAN, Co-Founder, ABCDE

Forum- Restaking & DeFi

This forum will take place at the Stage 1 (morning). It will invite:

Arisa Toyosaki , Co-Founder and CEO, Cega

, Co-Founder and CEO, Cega Philip Forte , CEO, Elixir

, CEO, Elixir Charles d'Haussy , CEO, dYdX Foundation

, CEO, dYdX Foundation Joseph Poon , CEO, Warp

, CEO, Warp Fiona Ma , Senior Associate, DWF Ventures

, Senior Associate, DWF Ventures Jacob Ko , Founding Partner, Superscrypt

, Founding Partner, Superscrypt Min Teo , Managing Partner and Co-Founder, Ethereal

, Managing Partner and Co-Founder, Ethereal Adam , Founding Partner, Finality

, Founding Partner, Finality Alan Curtis , CEO, Rio Network

, CEO, Tina Haibodi, External Strategy Lead, Eigen Labs

Forum- Tokenization

This forum will mark an official end to this incredible journey, where you've got the chance to connect with:

Yike Guo, Provost, The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology

Provost, The Duncan Chiu , Legislative Council Member (Technology & Innovation Constituency), Hong Kong

Legislative Council Member (Technology & Innovation Constituency), Dr. XIAO Feng, Chairman of Wanxiang Blockchain, Chairman and CEO of HashKey Group

Chairman of Wanxiang Blockchain, Chairman and CEO of HashKey Group Leo Lin , Founder, arkreen

Founder, arkreen Cao Meiying , Co-Initiator, ThreeDAO

Co-Initiator, ThreeDAO Leo, Co-Founder & Chief Content Officer, Moore Finance

Co-Founder & Chief Content Officer, Moore Finance Alex, Co-Founder, VIP3

Co-Founder, VIP3 Leo Li , CEO, HashKey Cloud

CEO, HashKey Cloud Loong Pui Fung Andrew , Principal Consultant, Cascade Capital Limited

Principal Consultant, Cascade Capital Limited Kennix Chan, Executive Director, Victory Securities Company Limited

Executive Director, Victory Securities Company Limited Merida PAN, COO, Magic Circle Technology Limited

COO, Magic Circle Technology Limited Hannah Cassidy , Partner, Herbert Smith Freehills; Asia Head , Financial Services Regulatory

Partner, Herbert Smith Freehills; , Financial Services Regulatory Jong-Goo Yi , Senior Foreign Attorney, Kim & Chang

Senior Foreign Attorney, Kim & Chang Jay Lee , Partner, K&L Gates

About Web3 Festival

Hong Kong Web3 Festival is a premier Web3 event hosted by Wanxiang Blockchain Labs and HashKey Group, and organized by W3ME. Hong Kong Web3 Festival provides an open stage to foster collboration, explore the Web3 landscape and establish a shared vision of the digital future. Learn more at web3festival.org

SOURCE W3ME Limited