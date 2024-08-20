Full-Service Advertising Agency Zambezi Makes Inc. 5000 List for the Seventh Time

The honor comes on the heels of eight new client wins in 2024

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Independent, women-owned advertising agency Zambezi was once again selected for the Inc. 5000 list in 2024, marking the seventh time the company earned a coveted spot for its sustained growth and success. The trusted list comprises the Fastest-Growing Private Companies in the United States and is considered the nation's entrepreneurial benchmark.

Zambezi first made the list in 2011, then consecutively in 2012 through 2014, after doubling down on its sports and entertainment brand focus. Its second growth period saw the launch of its full-service production studio FIN Studios and modern media agency Scale by Zambezi, earning the company spots on the list in 2019 and again in 2023.

"We're proud to be included in the Inc. 5000 list again this year as our team has continued to build and grow a thriving company. Sustained growth is the hardest kind, and over Zambezi's 18-year history, we retooled our approach and continued to hone our business strategy with the future in mind. This growth can't rely on lightning-strike success; it requires foresight, investment, and flawless execution. We appreciate our entire team and brand client partners for their hard work and commitment to exceptional marketing," says Jean Freeman, Zambezi Principal and CEO.

Zambezi makes the list on the heels of eight recent client wins across the agency--including Scale and FIN--across its Los Angeles and Minneapolis offices. The business includes media AOR and integrated and project relationships for Bose, ESPN, LPL Financial, NFL Flag Football, United States Tennis Association (USTA) Curio Brands and Once Upon a Farm, plus one to be announced. LPL Financial retained Zambezi as its first-ever agency for both media and creative.

The agency quickly turned around recent work for Bose and NFL Flag Football as the go-to agency for activating around women's sports. "Pause for Nothing" for Bose stars tennis sensation Coco Gauff, who was seen on and off the court going full blast with Bose Ultra Open Earbuds. For NFL FLag Football, FIN, and Zambezi teamed up again to deliver "Let's Play" starring NFL's Justin Herbert and CeeDee Lamb, and popular content creator @ishowspeed, illustrating the power, strength, and skill it takes to play Flag Football.

In addition, hot on the heels of multiple seasons of the award-winning content series 'Warm and Fuzzy' for The Tennis Channel, FIN Studios and Zambezi will collaborate on a new series for Tennis Channel's brand new network, Pickleball TV.

"It's exciting to bring on new clients that reaffirm our expertise in sports and B2B. These wins also bolster the continued growth of FIN and Scale, both of which already saw nearly 20% revenue increases last year alone," said Laura Stayt, President at Zambezi.

Zambezi is a creatively-inspired, integrated and full-service agency based in Los Angeles and Minneapolis. Proudly independent and women-owned, we deliver "Bigger Bites" for brands across several categories, including TaylorMade, UKG, Under Armour, Atlantis, Google, and more.

