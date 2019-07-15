Full-Service Autotransport.com Now Available for Individuals, Military Moves, and More

FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla., July 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Nationwide Transport Services ("NTS"), a full-service auto transport carrier announces the launch of Autotransport.com to meet the demands for personal vehicle transport nationwide.

"Moving can be stressful and we want to make it as easy as possible," said Jason Foltz, CEO of Nationwide Transport Services . "We can ship your car, truck, or mobile home anywhere in the U.S., even Alaska and Hawaii."

Moving is consistently ranked as one of the top ten most stressful challenges in life. Figuring out how to move a vehicle to a faraway destination only compounds the stress.

Driving Versus Shipping A Vehicle

When choosing whether to drive or ship a vehicle consider the costs of time, money, and vehicle wear-and-tear. Long drives can also be treacherous on unfamiliar roads with risky drivers. The simple solution to move a vehicle is to ship it. However, finding a trustworthy network of help is difficult. That's why NTS launched Autotransport.com.

When it comes to vehicles, the Autotransport.com customer service team gets moving. The company offers individuals access to its expansive network of trustworthy contractors to lower costs. For example, one active-duty US Army recently reviewed the service saying: "...They did a fantastic job at a great price transporting my vehicle from Florida to Hawaii. If needed, I will use their service again and recommend it to others."

AutoTransport.com gives everyone access to seamless door-to-door transportation at a fair price with timely delivery. All you need is the vehicle year, make, model, color, VIN, and license plate number to get started. Learn more about the pickup and dropoff locations with the state-by-state guides. Or, get your free quote by visiting Autotransport.com today.

Transport Industry Expansion

NTS is positioning itself for the technological advances quickly coming to the future of transportation and logistics. Through new technologies such as AI, the company is becoming a leader in the transport industry.

With 7 offices nationwide, NTS recently opened two new offices in Tampa and Orlando. NTS is licensed and bonded as required by the U.S. Transportation Department. From September 23 - 25, NTS will be attending and sponsoring the 2019 BusCon Expo at the Indiana Convention Center.

