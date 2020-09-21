Full-Service Hickory Plumbing Company, Ultimate Plumbing & Repair Inc., Hires Additional Staff to Keep Up with Demand
Ultimate Plumbing & Repair Inc Offers Residential, Commercial and Emergency Plumbing Services to Hickory, North Carolina and the Surrounding Areas
Sep 21, 2020, 14:27 ET
HICKORY, N.C., Sept. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Joe Hughes, the owner and founder of Ultimate Plumbing & Repair Inc., is pleased to announce that he has just hired additional staff at the Hickory, North Carolina location.
To learn more about Ultimate Plumbing & Repair Inc. and the comprehensive residential, commercial and emergency plumbing services that they offer, please visit https://ultimateplumbinginc.com/hickory-plumber/.
As Hughes noted, the Hickory plumbing location has gotten steadily busier during recent months. To keep up with demand and continue to offer outstanding customer service in a timely manner, Hughes recently hired a number of additional staff people.
From homeowners who need a new water heater and businesses that have a clogged sewer line, to those who are experiencing an emergency plumbing situation in the middle of the night, the friendly, experienced and now-expanded team from Ultimate Plumbing & Repair Inc. in Hickory is ready and willing to help.
About Ultimate Plumbing & Repair Inc.:
At Ultimate Plumbing & Repair Inc. in Hickory, North Carolina, they pride themselves on the fact that they have never turned down a plumbing job. Ultimate Plumbing & Repair Inc. is the Number One Hickory Plumbing and Repair company, and they offer an array of comprehensive services that includes: drain cleaning, sewer lines, video camera inspection, water leak detection, toilet repair, water heaters and much more. For more information, please visit https://ultimateplumbinginc.com/.
Ultimate Plumbing & Repair Inc.
1060 JV Parker Dr.
Hickory, NC 28602
(828) 582-1170
SOURCE Ultimate Plumbing & Repair