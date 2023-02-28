Full Skope and Quickpay Funding Announce Partnership to Revolutionize Factoring Technology

SAN ANTONIO, Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Full Skope and Quickpay Funding announced today a partnership aimed at revolutionizing the factoring industry and expanding Quickpay's footprint into B2B commercial finance.

Quickpay Funding

Full Skope, a provider of lending technology, and Quickpay Funding, a leader in funding solutions for businesses, have come together to bring their technology and expertise to the factoring industry. The partnership will leverage Full Skope's industry knowledge and innovative technology to support Quickpay's ability to offer businesses a simplified, faster, and more efficient factoring experience. With the use of Full Skope's technology, Quickpay Funding will be streamlining their underwriting process and ensuring their clients get approved, funded, and back to running a successful business in the fastest and most efficient way possible.

"We're thrilled to be partnering with Quickpay Funding," said Doug Hogan, CEO of Full Skope. "Their reputation and commitment to customer satisfaction make them the perfect partner for us as we strive to revolutionize the factoring industry with our technology platform."

Quickpay Funding, known for its quick, easy, and 24/7 funding solutions, is equally excited about the partnership. "Full Skope has a proven track record of providing outstanding technology solutions to its customers and an excellent customer experience," said Juan Estrada, CEO of Quickpay Funding. "We look forward to working with them to advance our goal of becoming a leading B2B Commercial Finance Fintech that offers more than just factoring services as we enter new market segments and offer more businesses a seamless and efficient funding experience."

Quickpay Funding will leverage Full Skope in providing businesses with flexible funding solutions tailored to their unique needs, helping them to grow and succeed. In addition, the partnership will work to expand Quickpay's footprint into other types of lending, offering businesses even more funding options including factoring, working capital loans, equipment financing, and others.

About Full Skope:

Full Skope is a cutting edge fintech firm that specializes in providing loan origination solutions to lending businesses. With a focus on technology and innovation, Full Skope is dedicated to making the process of lending as simple and straightforward as possible.

About Quickpay Funding:

Founded in 2015, Quickpay Funding LLC provides small and medium-sized businesses with the funds they need for success. The Quickpay team believes in teamwork, client support and helping each other out in order to provide best-in-class customer service and timely credit decisions. Finding ways to say "yes" to their clients, employees and shareholders is what is quickly driving them to become an industry leader. The team is fully bilingual in English and Spanish and the management team has extensive experience in logistics, transportation, factoring, trade finance, and credit services. The Quickpay team will help you secure the capital you need to expand your business, make critical tax payments, meet payroll obligations, and shorten the turnaround of your accounts payable to take advantage of supplier discounts. To learn more about how Quickpay Funding can contribute to the success of your business, visit http://www.quickpayfunding.com/.

Full Skope

