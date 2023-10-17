Full Skope Empowers CDFIs and Mission-Driven Lenders to Transform Lending Operations

SAN ANTONIO, Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In a significant move towards fostering financial inclusivity and mission-driven lending, Full Skope, a leading loan origination platform known for its power and flexibility to meet the needs of multiple lending segments, has extended its services to the Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI) community and other organizations with similar missions. This decision marks a significant step forward in enabling these institutions to streamline their lending processes, increase efficiency, and elevate customer satisfaction, ultimately propelling their missions and impact.

Accessity Habitat for Humanity

Accessity, a CDFI serving Southern CA, has utilized Full Skope's cutting-edge platform to help improve its operations and mission of opening doors of financial opportunity to those historically with less access to capital and business support: entrepreneurs of color, women, immigrant, and low-to-moderate income entrepreneurs, so they can build a prosperous business and livelihood for themselves and their families, while also strengthening our communities. By working with Full Skope, Accessity has improved efficiency and scalability, minimized manual data entry and increased digital access for small business clients. "With Full Skope's innovative loan platform, we have built a foundation to utilize technology and enhance our lending operations, while also empowering us to make a more significant difference in the lives of those we serve," said Elizabeth Schott, CEO of Accessity.

Moreover, Full Skope's partnership with Habitat for Humanity Greater Des Moines is yet another testament to the platform's dedication to driving efficiencies in lending operations. By leveraging Full Skope's technology, Habitat for Humanity Greater Des Moines will streamline their lending processes, enabling faster loan approvals and improved customer experiences. In addition, Full Skope's seamless integration with HomeKeeper enables the Habitat branches to provide a full spectrum of services including affordable homeownership and housing counseling programs. This enhancement enables them to focus more on their mission of providing affordable housing solutions and empowering families in need.

"We are honored to collaborate with leading mission-driven organizations like Accessity and Habitat for Humanity," said Doug Hogan, CEO of Full Skope. "We're excited that these organizations are showcasing the power of technology to drive positive social impact. The combination of our cutting-edge platform along with their unwavering commitment to communities is revolutionizing the way financial services are delivered."

In the face of unprecedented challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic, Full Skope emerged as a critical support system for community banks striving to deliver Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans efficiently and effectively. During a time when in-person banking was no longer feasible, Full Skope's digital platform provided community banks with the technology necessary to facilitate remote loan applications, approvals, and disbursements. As a result, underserved communities gained much-needed access to PPP loans, helping them retain their staff and continue their essential missions despite the challenging circumstances.

Full Skope's commitment to making its leading loan origination platform available to the CDFI community and other mission-driven lending organizations is driving positive change in the financial sector. As the partnership between Full Skope and mission-driven lenders strengthens, the future of financial inclusivity looks brighter than ever.

About Full Skope:

Full Skope is a leading financial technology solutions firm that is reshaping the lending landscape. Specializing in the provision of innovative tools and technologies, Full Skope empowers lenders across diverse segments to streamline the lending process. The cutting-edge solutions seamlessly integrate critical data sources, expediting lending, mitigating risk, and minimizing fraud. This commitment ensures that clients remain at the forefront of an ever-evolving financial ecosystem. Full Skope is dedicated to enhancing efficiency and success for lenders through the delivery of sophisticated, user-friendly solutions that transform the lending experience.

Contact:

Lindy Gage

Full Skope

(866) 357-5673

[email protected]

SOURCE Full Skope