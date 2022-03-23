Full Speakers' Lineup for Latinas & Success at the 4th National Conversation with Latina Leaders

NEW YORK, March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Latinas in Business Inc. announced the full speakers' lineup for their 4th National Conversation with Latina Leaders, "Latinas & Success: What It Takes to Make It in America." The virtual event is sponsored by Valley Bank Women in Business and Investors Bank. And held on Friday, March 25 from 12:00 pm to 2:00 pm EST on Zoom and live-streamed on Facebook. The event is open to all regardless of gender, race, or ethnicity.

First Panel: Latinas & Success: How to Overcome Being a Latina, a Woman and [an Immigrant] to Achieve Success to discuss the struggles female founders have to endure to achieve success. Speakers include actor Sandy Tejada and Carmen Mercedes Baez (Chef Yala). The panel moderator is Dr. Ginny A. Baro, Author, Coach and Founder of Executive Bound.

Second Panel: Latinas in Male-Dominated Industries: Who's the Boss? Male-dominated industries and occupations are particularly vulnerable to reinforcing harmful stereotypes and creating unfavorable environments that make it even more difficult for women to excel. Rosario B. Casas, Co-founder of VR Americas and Brooklyn2Bogota moderates this panel with Paola Santana, Founder and CEO of Social Glass, and Brittney Castro, Brand Ambassador and Founder of Financially Wise Inc.

Third Panel: Funding Strategies to Achieve your Dream Business – Grants, Angel Investors, and Venture Capital, female founders discuss how they help other women-owned businesses access funding in a formerly male-dominated field. Speakers include Monika Mantilla, Co-founder of Altura Capital and Small Business Community Capital; Betty Francisco, CEO of the Boston Impact Initiative; and Susana Marino, Founder and President of the Northern Virginia Hispanic Chamber of Commerce. Maria del Pilar Avila, Founder and CEO of Interductus | Renovad is the panel moderator.

Susana G Baumann, Latinas in Business President, and CEO said, "As Latina entrepreneurs, many of us have had unique hurdles we had to overcome to live out the American dream that so many aspire. We cannot stop fighting to help others overcome issues affecting Latina business owners today, and most importantly, achieve the success they deserve."

Join Latinas in Business in bringing real solutions to America's backbone, small businesses, and especially minority women and Latina-owned businesses, their talent, innovation, and their support their communities.

