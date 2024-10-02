Full Speed Ahead - Bugatti Announces Latest Travel Gear Innovations and North American Expansion

MONTREAL, Oct. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Bugatti announces several innovations in its 2024/25 travel gear collections, alongside exciting expansion plans for North America. Product innovations include new, more durable materials featuring a first-to-market scratch-resistant faux leather and new superior water-resistant fabrics. True to its mission of combining functionality with style, the brand is also introducing new in demand styles and fresh colour ways — all tailored for today's well-travelled consumer. Built-in AirTagTM holders are included in all new collections, enhancing security and peace of mind on the go.

Victoria Carry-On (CNW Group/Bugatti)

Focusing on North American growth, Bugatti has recently expanded its presence in the United States with the opening of a new office, showroom, and an expanded 40,0000 sq foot warehouse in Florida, in addition to its existing New York showroom. This move brings Bugatti's renowned craftsmanship closer to American consumers.

"We have made significant progress this past year in expanding our North American presence and in pursuing new innovations that reflect the craftsmanship and style of the Bugatti brand. Our goal from day one has been to capture the hearts of more and more travelers, expanding our reach into western Canada while adding new destinations across the US." says Andrew Hattem, CEO.

The expansion includes partnerships with new US retailers such as Macy's and an expanded presence at Kohl's, ensuring that Bugatti's unique blend of tradition and innovation reaches a wider audience and offering consumers a firsthand experience of its distinguished collections.

Discover the latest in accessible, quiet-luxury travel with Bugatti Bags' new luggage collections, designed to blend impeccable style with cutting-edge functionality.

New! From Bugatti

Elevate your travel experience with the Victoria Collection, which boasts scratch-proof vegan leather that maintains a sleek, flawless appearance throughout your journeys. Bugatti's new and innovative proprietary scratch-proof faux leather is designed to withstand the rigors of travel without sacrificing style.

Meet the Amsterdam Collection, offering a fresh take on resilience with its water-resistant TPU fabric and innovative plastic zippers, ensuring your belongings stay safe, no matter the destination.

For those who appreciate meticulous organization and a classic touch, the Siena Collection's lightweight polyester with vegan leather trims provides a sophisticated solution, complete with practical pockets and organizational compartments.

The Wellington Collection introduces vibrant new colour options and combines them with lightweight, resistant ABS material, ensuring that both style and comfort travel with you.

Lastly, the Denver Collection of stylish and practical wheeled duffels is tailored for the adventurous traveler, featuring robust polyester material, multiple storage options, and corner protectors to endure the strains of travel.

About Bugatti

Bugatti is a European travel and lifestyle accessories brand, designed in Montreal by The Bugatti Group since 1940. The collection includes a complete line of luggage and travel accessories, as well as a broad range of functional bags including backpacks, cross-body bags, briefcases, and more. Available in the US and Canada through the company's website, as well as through retailers such as Hudson's Bay, Macy's, and Kohl's. Bugatti Collections seeks to combine the hallmarks of the Bugatti brand—craftsmanship, elegance, and attention to detail — with accessible price points for a modern, on-the-go consumer.

Discover more on www.bugatticollections.com and on Instagram: @bugattibags

