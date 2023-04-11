Full-stack Healthcare Platform Angle Health Continues Cross-state Growth Expanding Into Florida and North Carolina

Modern benefits provider to offer instant quoting for brokers, frictionless management for employers, and concierge benefits access for members at competitive rates

SAN FRANCISCO, April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Angle Health , the digital-first, full-stack healthcare platform, today announced it is expanding into Florida and North Carolina. Powered by its integrated AI technology platform, Angle Health brings its digital-first navigation experience with fully tailored, comprehensive healthcare benefit plans for employers, brokers, and members across nine states. Telemedicine, behavioral health, and other digital health solutions that usually sit outside the traditional health insurance environment are also core offerings integrated into all Angle Health plans, available at minimal to no cost for members.

With its expansion into Florida and North Carolina, Angle Health offers access to its dynamic healthcare plans to more than 2.8 million small businesses in Florida (comprising up to 99.8% of all companies and employing 3.6 million workers in the state), and over 964,000 small businesses in North Carolina (accounting for over 99% of companies and employing 1.7 million workers in the state). This expansion comes on the heels of Angle Health's growth across six states – Arizona, Georgia, Indiana, Ohio, Missouri, and South Carolina. Leveraging its recent $58M Series A round , the company plans to accelerate its expansion further this year.

"We created Angle Health to break the status quo of the healthcare experience, and we are eager to help remove how beholden employers in states like Florida and North Carolina are to traditional health insurance providers," said Caleb Parker, Chief Commercial Officer at Angle Health. "By bringing our flexible and customizable plans that provide a frictionless user experience into these new states, we have taken our next step towards revolutionizing the benefits landscape. From our plan designs, to our provider network options and integrated digital health services, to the specific pharmacy benefits employees need, our plans' customization is unmatched and we are delighted to make them available to more members in the southeast."

Employers, brokers, and members benefit from Angle Health's unified health benefits:

For Members

Personalized, mobile-first member engagement: Angle Health meets members wherever they are on their journey. Angle's chat-first mobile app is a true partner in care. Whether a member has a question about providers in the network, service costs, or how to navigate a medical concern, Angle Health is always there to remove the burden of access and navigation.

Angle Health meets members wherever they are on their journey. Angle's chat-first mobile app is a true partner in care. Whether a member has a question about providers in the network, service costs, or how to navigate a medical concern, Angle Health is always there to remove the burden of access and navigation. Access to board-certified physicians, psychiatrists, psychologists, and therapists is available anytime and anywhere. On-demand pharmacy benefits are offered through a broad network of pharmacies alongside convenient options for home delivery.

is available anytime and anywhere. On-demand are offered through a broad network of pharmacies alongside convenient options for home delivery. Concierge clinical management: The Angle Health clinical teams guide members on their everyday health questions, including acute and chronic needs, with one-on-one clinical support. Angle nurses prioritize a multidisciplinary approach, ensuring an individualized, tech-forward clinical wellness experience.

For Employers and Brokers

Fully customizable benefits packages to meet the needs of each employer and their employees

to meet the needs of each employer and their employees Instant quoting and competitive pricing across its level-funded solutions

across its level-funded solutions Streamlined plan administration, delivering seamless employee enrollment and engagement that is fully integrated with benefits administration and payroll

"We are excited to be working with Angle Health to bring more affordable and personalized plans to employers in Florida and North Carolina," said Ashley Stewart, Employee Benefits Consultant at USI. "Angle Health provides a new level of access to modern healthcare benefits that are specifically tailored to employer groups' needs, while eliminating the use of cumbersome employee health apps many health plans currently require for customization."

Serving small and growing businesses, technology startups, and scaleups alike, Angle Health is on a mission to democratize access to healthcare by bringing choice, affordability, transparency, and tailored health and wellness solutions to modern employers and their employees. Co-founded by former Palantir engineers, CEO Ty Wang , and CTO Anirban Gangopadhyay , Angle Health was born out of the duo's frustration with their personal healthcare experiences.

Additional Resources

Employers - To sign up with Angle Health, visit here .

. Brokers and Agents - To work with Angle Health, visit here .

. Providers - To learn more about Angle Health, visit here .

About Angle Health

Angle Health democratizes access to modern healthcare by unifying today's fragmented healthcare benefits system into one core coverage and delivery platform. With an initial focus on the employer-sponsored health plan segment – a $1.2+ trillion market covering over 155 million Americans – Angle Health covers tens of thousands of members on its fully-insured and self-funded products since launching in 2021.

As a full-stack healthcare benefits provider, Angle Health drives efficiencies across the value chain through its digital-first platform— from instant underwriting for brokers and streamlined administration for employers to personalized care navigation for members. With access to a national network of healthcare providers and facilities, Angle Health is the health benefits provider for modern employers, now servicing tens of thousands of employees and members across the country.

To learn more, visit anglehealth.com and follow us on LinkedIn .

Media Contact:

Caroline Statile

Scratch Marketing + Media for Angle Health

[email protected]

516.849.8181

SOURCE Angle Health