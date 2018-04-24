Full Steam Ahead for a Booming Middle Market in the First Quarter of 2018

COLUMBUS, Ohio, April 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Middle market companies have been firing on all cylinders in the first quarter of 2018. Nearly three-quarters (72 percent) of middle market businesses reported improved company performance compared to one year ago—a new high—and a record-setting number of companies (77 percent) reported year-over-year revenue growth, which climbed to an impressive 8.4 percent. Those numbers come from the 1Q 2018 Middle Market Indicator (MMI) released today by the National Center for the Middle Market (NCMM). This remarkable performance, along with a 6.3 percent increase in employment in the past year, underscore the critical role the middle market sector plays in America's economic growth.

Given the high levels of confidence middle market companies have in their local economies (94 percent), as well as the national (87 percent) and global (82 percent) economies, it's no wonder they expect the good times to continue to roll. The survey reports that two-thirds of middle market businesses anticipate increases in revenue over the next 12 months, and almost half (46 percent) plan to add workers in the coming year.

Despite these sunny employment projections, properly staffing companies is a growing concern as businesses expand and the labor market continues to tighten. According to the survey, middle market companies say that finding and retaining workers with the right skills and developing their current workforce are among their most pressing challenges, with more than half (54 percent) reporting that these talent issues will potentially present problems for their businesses in the year ahead.

"In our current labor market, finding employees is difficult—so keeping the ones you have becomes critical," said NCMM Executive Director Thomas A. Stewart. "Companies tell us they are considering increasing salaries, offering additional benefits, and investing in training. These all come at a cost and more than one in four middle market companies are worried about escalating costs in the year ahead."

Unlike rising apprehension over talent, middle market concerns over taxes are subsiding. The recent tax reform bill signed into law in December 2017 reduces the corporate tax rate and changes the accounting treatment of capital expenses. This new tax landscape appears to have spurred companies toward further capital investments, with three out of five saying they intend to move up their capital spending plans as a result. However, most of these changes will be modest – only 6 percent of companies expect to accelerate investment to a significant degree. There also seems to be a lack of awareness about the tax-law changes, especially among smaller middle market companies.

"Limited awareness of the new tax law's impact on capital spending may be preventing companies from making investment changes, particularly for businesses at the lower end of the middle market," said NCMM Managing Director Doug Farren. "A surprising 43 percent of small middle market firms are unaware of how the new tax law will affect their capex, while two-thirds of larger firm are aware and more likely to make changes based on the new tax law provisions."

For additional survey data and infographics, including in-depth looks at regional variations, hiring/talent acquisition efforts and other business concerns among middle market companies, visit http://www.middlemarketcenter.org.

About the Middle Market Indicator (MMI)

The MMI, which was created in 2012, surveys 1,000 executives (CEOs, CFOs and other financial decision makers) from the middle market each quarter to examine topics related to business capabilities, performance, growth drivers and economic outlook among other topics. This quarter's MMI was fielded during the first two weeks of March 2018. It is weighted to accurately reflect the size, industry-wide and geographic distribution of this sector, which includes companies ranging from $10 million to $1 billion in annual revenue. The survey is conducted by RTi Research on behalf of the National Center for the Middle Market.

About the National Center for the Middle Market (NCMM)

The National Center for the Middle Market is a collaboration between The Ohio State University's Fisher College of Business, SunTrust Banks, Cisco Systems, Inc., and Grant Thornton LLP. It exists for a single purpose: to ensure that the vitality and robustness of Middle Market companies are fully realized as fundamental to our nation's economic outlook and prosperity. The Center is the leading source of knowledge, leadership, and innovative research on the middle market economy, providing critical data analysis, insights, and perspectives for companies, policymakers, and other key stakeholders, to help accelerate growth, increase competitiveness and create jobs in this sector.

Housed at The Ohio State University's Fisher College of Business, the National Center for the Middle Market is the first center of its kind in the nation. The Center enthusiastically serves middle market firms, students, academic researchers, policy makers, the media and other key stakeholders with interests in the health and well-being of the middle market. The Center is fully committed to funding and distributing the most credible open-sourced research, dynamically creating new knowledge, providing programs that drive value for middle market companies, and offering a well-informed outlook on the health and future of the middle market via the Middle Market Indicator.

