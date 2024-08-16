Full STEAM Forward Receives $15,000 Grant from Cleveland H. Dodge Foundation to Expand STEAM Education Programs in Brooklyn, NY

BROOKLYN, N.Y., Aug. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Full STEAM Forward (FSF), a nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting equity in science education for girls of color, is excited to announce that it has been awarded a $15,000 grant from the Cleveland H. Dodge Foundation. This generous grant will support Full STEAM Forward's mission to provide high-quality STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics) enrichment programs to underserved communities in NYC.

FSF's programs are designed to empower young girls by building their self-confidence and providing them with the knowledge and skills needed to succeed in STEM fields. With this funding, FSF will increase our presence in NYC by expanding our current programs with the Ascend Public Charter School Network and launching a new partnership with the Henry Longfellow School in Brooklyn. During the 2024-25 school year, FSF will serve a total of 180 3rd, 4th and 5th grade girls in Brooklyn through in-person and online programs.

"We are incredibly grateful to the Cleveland H. Dodge Foundation for their generous support," said Joni Bessler, CEO of Full STEAM Forward. "This grant will enable us to add in-person programs to our online offerings so that even more young girls in Brooklyn can participate in our highly interactive, hands-on classes. By providing these opportunities at an early age, we hope to grow the pipeline of young women who take advanced science and math classes in high school and college, and ultimately pursue careers in a STEM field."

"The Cleveland H. Dodge Foundation is dedicated to supporting programs that provide New York City youth with the skills to promote life-long achievement and overcome social inequities. We are delighted to partner with Full STEAM Forward to further this mission by helping their educators create in-person, after school programs in New York City based on their successful online model."

The Cleveland H. Dodge Foundation has a long history of supporting educational initiatives that promote equity and access. Their commitment to empowering underserved communities aligns perfectly with FSF's mission. With this funding, FSF will be able to enhance our curriculum, offer more experiential learning opportunities, and provide additional resources to students and families in Brooklyn.

For more information about Full STEAM Forward and its programs, please visit [ http://www.fullsteamforward.org]. To learn more about the Cleveland H. Dodge Foundation, visit [http://www.chdodgefoundation.org].

About Full STEAM Forward

Full STEAM Forward is a nonprofit organization dedicated to increasing access to STEAM education for girls of color from underserved communities. FSF offers free, high-quality after-school programs that build knowledge, self-confidence, and interest in STEM careers. By fostering a love for the sciences and providing mentorship from women of color in STEM fields, FSF aims to create a more equitable future for our students.

About the Cleveland H. Dodge Foundation

The Cleveland H. Dodge Foundation is committed to supporting initiatives that promote education, health, and community development. Through their grant-making efforts, the Foundation aims to empower underserved populations and create lasting positive change in communities.

