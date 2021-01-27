Full Swing Adds Global Superstar Jon Rahm to Roster of PGA TOUR Ambassadors

Rahm will be installing a Full Swing PRO Series Simulator that allows him to see his real ball flight as he practices on numerous courses featured on The PGA TOUR, as well as their Virtual Green product, a patented putting green that can change slope & break, replicating any putting contour in golf at the touch of a button. Prior to heading to the Farmers Insurance Open, the 12-time winner was quoted as saying, "I have been looking into the best way to practice all aspects of my game at home," Rahm continued, "after testing their technology and meeting with their team to design my new practice space, it was a no-brainer to go with Full Swing."

Full Swing CEO, Ryan Dotters commented, "For a player of Jon's caliber to come to us to get the most realistic and effective indoor practice possible, validates everything we are doing as a brand." Dotters continued, "It continues to be a credit to our technology's realism and experience that the best in the game trust our technology to be a key part of their process."

About FULL SWING

Full Swing is the largest US-based producer of golf and sport simulators, chosen as the Official Licensee of PGA TOUR and the Official Simulator of GOLF Channel, it is the only simulator giving players patented dual-tracking technology to provide unmatched real ball flight. Users can dynamically experience more than 13 sports including golf, featuring the world's most iconic courses. Team Full Swing boasts PGA TOUR Players Tiger Woods, Jon Rahm, Justin Rose, Jordan Spieth, Gary Woodland, Brandt Snedeker, Jason Day, the LPGA's Brooke Henderson, the NBA's Steph Curry and the NFL's Patrick Mahomes. Full Swing will be releasing their first outdoor launch monitor, the Full Swing KIT, in Summer 2021.

