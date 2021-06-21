Full Swing Ambassador Jon Rahm Wins 2021 U.S. Open

Earlier this year, Rahm installed a Full Swing Pro Series Simulator and Virtual Green in the comfort of his Arizona home to be able to have the most effective practice, whenever he wanted. "I have been looking into the best way to practice all aspects of my game at home," Rahm continued, "after testing their technology and meeting with their team to design my new practice space, it was a no-brainer to go with Full Swing."

Full Swing's CEO, Ryan Dotters, celebrated Rahm's win by saying, "Full Swing empowers players around the globe, including major champions like Jon Rahm and Tiger Woods, to practice, play and improve their game." Rahm was able to test Full Swing's products with Dotters during his last trip to San Diego for The Farmers Insurance Open, when Jon came to headquarters to practice when the course was closed for weather.

Recently Full Swing added Torrey Pines North and South Courses to its proprietary simulator software, Full Swing Golf. PGA TOUR stars and golfers around the world are now able to practice their game in the most realistic experience possible without travelling to the course. It would seem after lifting the trophy, that it is the perfect way to practice for Rahm.

About FULL SWING

Full Swing is the largest US-based producer of golf and sport simulators, chosen as the Official Licensee of PGA TOUR and the Official Simulator of GOLF Channel, it is the only simulator giving players patented dual-tracking technology to provide unmatched real ball flight. Users can dynamically experience more than 13 sports including golf, featuring the world's most iconic courses. Team Full Swing boasts PGA TOUR Players Tiger Woods, Jon Rahm, Justin Rose, Jordan Spieth, Gary Woodland, Brandt Snedeker, Jason Day, the LPGA's Brooke Henderson, the NBA's Steph Curry and the NFL's Patrick Mahomes.

fullswinggolf.com

SOURCE Full Swing Simulators

Related Links

https://www.fullswinggolf.com

