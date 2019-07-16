Full Swing Announces Addition of U.S. Open Champion Gary Woodland to Athlete Roster

Woodland, following his U.S. Open win was quoted as saying, "I am excited to join Team Full Swing." Woodland Continued, "We travel so much with the TOUR that it's great to have an opportunity with my Full Swing Simulator and Virtual Green to get the most out of with my practice while still being at home with my family."

Full Swing is installing the best of their Champion Proven Technology in Woodland's newly built home in Kansas this summer. He will be able to practice on a customizable driving range and 84 Championship Courses with real ball flight tracking. Additionally, Woodland will be the first person in Kansas to have installed custom Virtual Green, a patented putting green that can change slope & break, replicating any putting contour in golf at the touch of a button.

Full Swing SVP of Sales and Marketing Jason Fierro commented, "We were excited to announce adding Gary to Team Full Swing before he won his first major championship, it is even sweeter to announce it now." Fierro continued, "Outside of being a major champion, at the end of the day, Gary, like a lot our customers, is a family man who wants to be able to practice and play the game he loves when he wants from the convenience of his home, we at Full Swing are happy to provide accessibility to the game to not only major champions but golfers around the world."

Woodland will support the brand through various marketing initiatives and accompanies Full Swing Simulator's all-star roster of professional athletes from the NFL, NBA, MLB, and LPGA. He is joined on the Team Full Swing global golf roster of ambassadors highlighted by Tiger Woods, Justin Rose, Jason Day, Jordan Spieth and Brooke Henderson.

About Full Swing

Full Swing Simulators revolutionized the golf simulator in 1986 and now is the largest US-based producer of multi-sport simulators. Patented dual-tracking technology, combining high-speed cameras and infrared light wave technology provide unmatched swing data and real-time ball feedback, has made Full Swing the official simulator partner of Golf Channel & Topgolf SwingSuites. Users can dynamically experience more than 13 sports including golf, which features 84 Championship Golf Courses. Team Full Swing boasts PGA TOUR Players Tiger Woods, Justin Rose, Jordan Spieth, Gary Woodland, Padraig Harrington, Aaron Wise, Brandt Snedeker, Jim Furyk, Jason Day, the LPGA's Brooke Henderson & the NBA's Steph Curry.

