Full Swing Announces Launch Monitor, Innovated for Tiger Woods, Coming to Market Summer 2021

The innovation behind Full Swing's radar-based design enabled them to optimize size, weight, power usage and most importantly cost, without sacrificing accuracy at a price point of $3,999 per unit. As Full Swing CEO, Ryan Dotters says, "We took the challenge from Tiger to create a launch monitor for the range that he could trust every shot," and Tiger Woods was quoted as saying, "I know that Full Swing is measuring my golf ball, not guessing at it."

Players will get an outdoor solution reporting 15 points of data per swing and provide HD video replay stored via cloud-based app. Indoors, they will also have a gameplay option to hit shots on simulated courses through a third-party software. Full Swing CEO Ryan Dotters continued, "We are doing for launch monitors what smartphones did to put a supercomputer affordably in the palm of your hand, made it significantly easier to use and understand."

Full Swing recently launched a pre-sale site for golfers to reserve their spot in the shipping queue for a $100 deposit at https://www.fullswinggolf.com/kit-pre-sale/, and the demand has sold out their first shipment of consumer units arriving this summer with the next shipments arriving late summer.

Full Swing is the largest US-based producer of golf and sport simulators, chosen as the Official Licensee of PGA TOUR and the Official Simulator of GOLF Channel, it is the only simulator giving players patented dual-tracking technology to provide unmatched real ball flight. Users can dynamically experience more than 13 sports including golf, featuring the world's most iconic courses. Team Full Swing boasts PGA TOUR Players Tiger Woods, Jon Rahm, Justin Rose, Jordan Spieth, Gary Woodland, Brandt Snedeker, Jason Day, the LPGA's Brooke Henderson, the NBA's Steph Curry and the NFL's Patrick Mahomes.

