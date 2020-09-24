Full Throttle E-Mobility Retailer Opens Franchise in Central Oregon

BEND, Ore., Sept. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Voltaire Cycles Inc. announces the opening of its newest e-mobility franchise, Voltaire Cycles of Central Oregon located at 2755 Northwest Crossing, Suite 113, Bend, Oregon 97701. The franchise will offer residents and outdoor enthusiasts the single largest collection of both on and off-road electric vehicles for rent and purchase. The shop's grand opening is scheduled for October 10th and will feature Full-throttle e-bikes, e-motocross dirt-bikes, fat-tire trail bikes, electric fat-tire trail scooters, electric skateboards, commuter e-bikes, foldable e-bikes, electric trikes, and an outstanding array of accessories and gear.

Voltaire Cycles Central Oregon Grand Opening October 10, 2020

The shop's owner Charles Hildreth, decided upon opening a Voltaire Cycles Franchise after extensive on e-mobility activity in and around his hometown. Bend, Oregon is a mecca for outdoor recreationalists offering world-class fishing, skiing, hiking, mountain biking and many other activities. "I realized that as more visitors arrive looking to experience Oregon's natural resources, the need for sustainable, and soundless forms of mobility are growing in popularity as alternative modes of exploring the wilderness while preserving it," says Hildreth. With electric assist, many would-be adventurers can now join their family on excursions into the wilds on quiet e-bikes, e-scooters, and e-trikes.

Hildreth also has his eye on the growing competitive market of electric mountain bike racing. "Europe is embracing electric mountain bike racing with teams and tour circuits that are attracting big sponsors," says Hildreth. "I'm certain that within a year's time, we will have similarly sponsored eMTB races here Central Oregon."

Voltaire Cycles Franchises is the first nationally branded retailer focused exclusively on the retail of personal electric vehicles (PEVs). With public sentiment for PEVs such as e-bikes and e-scooters gaining wide-spread support through rental and city-share programs, the need for better retail support and access to quality vehicles continues to grow exponentially. One of the cornerstone services of Voltaire Cycles Franchises is its service and warranty department which employs certified technicians to manage all service, warranty, and replacement parts for these vehicles.

"Without a solid brick-n-mortar network for certified e-mobility retail service providers, consumers will continue to face substantial obstacles in getting their vehicle repaired or serviced," says Derek Mithaug, CEO and co-founder of Voltaire Cycles Franchises. There are already more e-bike owners and riders worldwide than all other electric vehicles riders combined. With millions of riders expected to purchase and/or begin to adopt new micro-mobility options within the next few years, the demand for reliable and qualified service continues to pose a significant challenge to the growth of the industry. Major brands are desperately seeking retail dealers to establish certified brick-n-mortar centers to provide essential maintenance, repair and warranty service growing number of PEV riders.

The Covid-19 pandemic has driven sales faster and further than anyone expected. The U.S. is not the only country to experience shortages in PEVs. Global demand is rising placing even greater pressure on major brands like Yamaha, Trek, Electra, Cannondale, and Evolve to scale up their production.

Voltaire Cycles Franchises has pioneered a PEV retail business that trains and mandates certification of its owners and technicians. The franchises' service department along with the curated collection of PEV brands meets the highest safety and quality standards. "Without service support, customers are left hoping they will never need to service their vehicle which is ludicrous if you think about the miles and the terrain that an average rider is likely to face," says Jamie Gilson, co-founder of Voltaire Cycles Franchise.

Voltaire Cycles Franchises offers multiple retail and online sales opportunities that provide new franchise owners exclusive territory rights for multi-brand representation and the largest catalog of vehicles, gear, replacement parts, and accessories in the PEV market. Voltaire Cycles of Central Oregon joins the franchises network of stores in Colorado, New Jersey, and opening soon, Sarasota Florida and Manhattan Beach California.

