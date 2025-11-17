Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. Announces Third Quarter 2025 Unaudited Financial Results

GUIYANG, China, Nov. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. ("FTA" or the "Company") (NYSE: YMM), a leading digital freight platform, today announced its unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025.

Third Quarter 2025 Financial and Operational Highlights

  • Total net revenues in the third quarter of 2025 were RMB3,358.2 million (US$471.7 million), an increase of 10.8% from RMB3,031.4 million in the same period of 2024.

  • Net income in the third quarter of 2025 was RMB921.0 million (US$129.4 million), compared with RMB1,121.9 million in the same period of 2024.

  • Non-GAAP adjusted net income[1] in the third quarter of 2025 was RMB988.1 million (US$138.8 million), compared with RMB1,241.2 million in the same period of 2024.

  • Fulfilled orders[2]in the third quarter of 2025 reached 63.4 million, an increase of 22.3% from 51.9 million in the same period of 2024.

  • Average shipper MAUs[3]in the third quarter of 2025 reached 3.35 million, an increase of 17.6% from 2.84 million in the same period of 2024.

Mr. Peter Hui Zhang, Founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer of FTA, stated, "As we entered the second half of 2025, we remained committed to reducing costs and improving efficiency across the logistics industry through digital and intelligent transformation. Meanwhile, we continued to upgrade our user protection mechanisms and strengthen ecosystem development to enhance user satisfaction. In the third quarter, we achieved record high user numbers on both ends of the platform, with average monthly active shippers reaching 3.35 million and active truckers fulfilling orders over the past 12 months rising to 4.48 million, supporting sustained growth in fulfilled orders. Looking ahead, we will strive to leverage technology to drive high-quality development and cultivate a healthy platform ecosystem, creating long-term value for our users and shareholders."

Mr. Langbo Guo, President of FTA, added, "We continued to optimize operational efficiency and elevate user experience during the quarter, boosting key operational metrics to new highs. Total net revenues rose to RMB3.36 billion, up 10.8% year over year. Transaction service revenue remained a core growth engine, increasing 39.0% year over year to RMB1.46 billion. We also propelled ecosystem development, leveraging user experience enhancements to drive high-quality growth. In addition, our acquisition of a majority interest in Giga.AI Technology Limited, previously known as Plus PRC Holding Ltd. ("Giga.AI"), strengthened our AI capabilities and technological foundation, positioning us to seize new growth opportunities and accelerate the platform's long-term development."

[1] Non-GAAP adjusted net income is defined as net income excluding (i) share-based compensation expense; (ii) amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisitions; (iii) compensation cost incurred in relation to acquisitions; and (iv)  tax effects of non-GAAP adjustments. See "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results" at the end of this press release.

[2] Fulfilled orders on our platform in a given period are defined as all shipping orders matched through our platform during such period but exclude (i) shipping orders that are subsequently canceled and (ii) shipping orders for which our users failed to specify any freight prices, as there are substantial uncertainties as to whether such shipping orders are fulfilled.

[3] Average shipper MAUs in a given period are calculated by dividing (i) the sum of shipper MAUs for each month of a given period by (ii) the number of months in a given period. Shipper MAUs are defined as the number of active shippers on our platform in a given month. Active shippers are defined as the aggregate number of registered shipper accounts that have posted at least one shipping order on our platform during a given period.

Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Net Revenues (including value added taxes, or "VAT," of RMB1,380.7 million and RMB1,222.9 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024 and 2025, respectively). Total net revenues in the third quarter of 2025 were RMB3,358.2 million (US$471.7 million), representing an increase of 10.8% from RMB3,031.4 million in the same period of 2024, primarily attributable to an increase in revenues from freight matching services.

Freight matching services. Revenues from freight matching services in the third quarter of 2025 were RMB2,797.6 million (US$393.0 million), representing an increase of 9.6% from RMB2,551.8 million in the same period of 2024. The increase was mainly due to the rapid increase in transaction service revenues.

  • Freight brokerage service. Revenues from freight brokerage service in the third quarter of 2025 were RMB1,094.3 million (US$153.7 million), compared with RMB1,280.9 million in the same period of 2024, primarily attributable to a decrease in transaction volume, partially offset by an increase in service fee rate.

  • Freight listing service. Revenues from freight listing service in the third quarter of 2025 were RMB247.1 million (US$34.7 million), an increase of 10.6% from RMB223.4 million in the same period of 2024, primarily due to the growing number of total paying members.

  • T ransaction service. Revenues from transaction service amounted to RMB1,456.1 million (US$204.5 million) in the third quarter of 2025, an increase of 39.0% from RMB1,047.5 million in the same period of 2024, primarily driven by increases in order volume, penetration rate, and per-order transaction service fee.

Value-added services.[4] Revenues from value-added services in the third quarter of 2025 were RMB560.7 million (US$78.8 million), an increase of 16.9% from RMB479.6 million in the same period of 2024. The increase was primarily due to growing demand for credit solutions.

Cost of Revenues  (including VAT net of government grants of RMB1,034.4 million and RMB1,033.9 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024 and 2025, respectively). Cost of revenues in the third quarter of 2025 was RMB1,605.2 million (US$225.5 million), compared with RMB1,364.9 million in the same period of 2024, primarily due to increases in VAT, related tax surcharges and other tax costs, net of grants from government authorities. These tax-related costs net of government grants totaled RMB1,427.2 million, compared with RMB1,221.6 million in the same period of 2024, primarily due to an increase in tax costs net of government grants related to the Company's freight brokerage service.

Sales and Marketing Expenses. Sales and marketing expenses in the third quarter of 2025 were RMB438.8 million (US$61.6 million), compared with RMB412.5 million in the same period of 2024. The increase was primarily due to further investments in enhancing user ecosystem construction and protecting user rights and interests.

General and Administrative Expenses.  General and administrative expenses in the third quarter of 2025 were RMB161.6 million (US$22.7 million), compared with RMB227.9 million in the same period of 2024. The decrease was primarily due to lower share-based compensation expenses.

Research and Development Expenses. Research and development expenses in the third quarter of 2025 were RMB233.3 million (US$32.8 million), compared with RMB195.1 million in the same period of 2024. The increase was mainly due to the inclusion of Giga.AI's R&D costs, following the completion of the Company's further investment in Giga.AI on July 9, 2025 and its subsequent consolidation into the Company's financial results.

Income from Operations . Income from operations in the third quarter of 2025 was RMB776.3 million (US$109.0 million), an increase of 1.9% from RMB762.0 million in the same period of 2024.

Non-GAAP Adjusted Operating Income.[5]  Non-GAAP adjusted operating income in the third quarter of 2025 was RMB849.1 million (US$119.3 million), compared with RMB884.5 million in the same period of 2024.

Net Income.  Net income in the third quarter of 2025 was RMB921.0 million (US$129.4 million), compared with RMB1,121.9 million in the same period of 2024.

Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income . Non-GAAP adjusted net income in the third quarter of 2025 was RMB988.1 million (US$138.8 million), compared with RMB1,241.2 million in the same period of 2024.

Basic and Diluted Net Income per ADS[6] and Non-GAAP Adjusted Basic and Diluted Net Income per ADS.[7] Basic and diluted net income per ADS were RMB0.87 (US$0.12) in the third quarter of 2025, compared with RMB1.06 in the same period of 2024. Non-GAAP adjusted basic net income per ADS was RMB0.94 (US$0.13) in the third quarter of 2025, compared with RMB1.18 in the same period of 2024. Non-GAAP adjusted diluted net income per ADS was RMB0.93 (US$0.13) in the third quarter of 2025, compared with RMB1.17 in the same period of 2024.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of September 30, 2025, the Company had cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash, short-term investments, long-term time deposits and wealth management products with maturities over one year of RMB31.1 billion (US$4.4 billion) in total, compared with RMB29.2 billion as of December 31, 2024.

As of September 30, 2025, the total outstanding balance of on-balance sheet loans, consisting of the total principal amounts and all accrued and unpaid interests of the loans funded through our small loan company, reduced by an allowance for estimated losses, was RMB4,996.2 million (US$701.8 million), compared with RMB4,199.6 million as of December 31, 2024. The total non-performing loan ratio[8] for these loans was 2.2% as of September 30, 2025, remaining flat compared with 2.2% as of December 31, 2024.

In the third quarter of 2025, net cash provided by operating activities was RMB1,657.1 million (US$232.8 million).

[4] The Company provides a range of value-added services including credit solutions, insurance services, electronic toll collection, energy services, services arising from the consolidation of Giga.AI, and other services on the FTA platform.

[5] Non-GAAP adjusted operating income is defined as income from operations excluding (i) share-based compensation expense; (ii) amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisitions; and (iii) compensation cost incurred in relation to acquisitions. See "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results" at the end of this press release.

[6] ADS refers to American depositary shares, each of which represents 20 Class A ordinary shares.

[7] Non-GAAP adjusted basic and diluted net income per ADS is net income attributable to ordinary shareholders excluding (i) share-based compensation expense; (ii) amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisitions; (iii) compensation cost incurred in relation to acquisitions; and (iv) tax effects of non-GAAP adjustments, divided by weighted average number of basic and diluted ADSs, respectively. For more information, refer to "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results" at the end of this press release.

[8] Non-performing loan ratio is calculated by dividing the outstanding principal and all accrued and unpaid interests of the on-balance sheet loans that were over 90 calendar days past due (excluding loans that are over 180 days past due and are therefore charged off) by the total outstanding principal and all accrued and unpaid interests of the on-balance sheet loans (excluding loans that are over 180 days past due and are therefore charged off) reduced by an allowance for estimated losses as of a specified date.

Business Outlook

The Company expects its total net revenues to be between RMB3.08 billion and RMB3.18 billion for the fourth quarter of 2025, compared with RMB3.17 billion in the same period of 2024. Excluding freight brokerage service, net revenues are expected to range from RMB2.18 billion to RMB2.28 billion, representing an estimated year-over-year growth rate of 17.1% to 22.5%. These forecasts are based on the Company's current and preliminary view of the market and operational conditions, which are subject to change and cannot be predicted with reasonable accuracy as of the date hereof.

Exchange Rate Information

This announcement contains translations of certain RMB amounts into U.S. dollars ("US$") at specified rates solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise stated, all translations from RMB to US$ were made at a rate of RMB7.1190 to US$1.00, the exchange rate in effect as of September 30, 2025, as set forth in the H.10 statistical release of The Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System. The Company makes no representation that any RMB or US$ amounts could have been, or could be, converted into US$ or RMB, as the case may be, at any particular rate, or at all.

About Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd.

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE: YMM) is a leading digital freight platform connecting shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights and types. The Company provides a range of freight matching services, including freight listing, freight brokerage and transaction services. The Company also provides a range of value-added services that cater to the various needs of shippers and truckers, such as financial institutions, highway authorities, and gas station operators. With a mission to empower enterprises with greater logistics competitiveness, the Company is shaping the future of logistics with technology and aspires to revolutionize logistics, improve efficiency across the value chain and reduce its carbon footprint for our planet. For more information, please visit ir.fulltruckalliance.com.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company uses non-GAAP adjusted operating income, non-GAAP adjusted net income, non-GAAP adjusted net income attributable to ordinary shareholders, non-GAAP adjusted basic and diluted net income per share and non-GAAP adjusted basic and diluted net income per ADS, each a non-GAAP financial measure, as supplemental measures to review and assess its operating performance.

The presentation of non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The Company defines non-GAAP adjusted operating income as income from operations excluding (i) share-based compensation expense; (ii) amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisitions;and (iii) compensation cost incurred in relation to acquisitions. The Company defines non-GAAP adjusted net income as net income excluding (i) share-based compensation expense; (ii) amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisitions; (iii) compensation cost incurred in relation to acquisitions; and (iv) tax effects of non-GAAP adjustments. The Company defines non-GAAP adjusted net income attributable to ordinary shareholders as net income attributable to ordinary shareholders excluding (i) share-based compensation expense; (ii) amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisitions; (iii) compensation cost incurred in relation to acquisitions; and (iv) tax effects of non-GAAP adjustments. The Company defines non-GAAP adjusted basic and diluted net income per share as non-GAAP adjusted net income attributable to ordinary shareholders divided by weighted average number of basic and diluted ordinary shares, respectively. The Company defines non-GAAP adjusted basic and diluted net income per ADS as non-GAAP adjusted net income attributable to ordinary shareholders divided by the weighted average number of basic and diluted ADSs, respectively.

The non-GAAP financial measures are not defined under U.S. GAAP and are not presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as an analytical tool. The non-GAAP financial measures do not reflect all items of expense that affect its operations.

The Company reconciles the non-GAAP financial measures to the nearest U.S. GAAP performance measures. Non-GAAP adjusted operating income, non-GAAP adjusted net income, non-GAAP adjusted net income attributable to ordinary shareholders and non-GAAP adjusted basic and diluted net income per share should not be considered in isolation or construed as an alternative to operating income, net income, net income attributable to ordinary shareholders and basic and diluted net income per share or any other measure of performance or as an indicator of its operating performance. Investors are encouraged to review FTA's non-GAAP financial measures against the most directly comparable GAAP measures. FTA's non-GAAP financial measure may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies.

For more information on these non-GAAP financial measures, please see the table captioned "Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results" set forth at the end of this release.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains statements that may constitute "forward-looking" statements which are made pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "potential," "continue," "is/are likely to," and similar statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs, plans, and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: FTA's goal and strategies; FTA's expansion plans; FTA's future business development, financial condition and results of operations; expected changes in FTA's revenues, costs or expenses; industry landscape of, and trends in, China's road transportation market; competition in FTA's industry; FTA's expectations regarding demand for, and market acceptance of, its services; FTA's expectations regarding its relationships with shippers, truckers and other ecosystem participants; FTA's ability to protect its systems and infrastructures from cyber-attacks; PRC laws, regulations, and policies relating to the road transportation market, as well as general regulatory environment in which FTA operates in China; the results of regulatory review and the duration and impact of any regulatory action taken against FTA; the impact of health epidemics, extreme weather conditions and production constraints brought by electricity rationing measures; general economic and business condition; and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company's filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

 FULL TRUCK ALLIANCE CO. LTD.







UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(All amounts in thousands, except share, ADS, per share and per ADS data)














As of


December 31,


September 30,


September 30,


2024


2025


2025


RMB


RMB


US$

ASSETS






Current assets:






     Cash and cash equivalents

5,810,347


5,740,071


806,303

     Restricted cash

100,533


70,923


9,962

     Short-term investments

15,002,903


9,739,175


1,368,054

     Accounts receivable, net

19,643


44,812


6,295

     Amount due from related party


14,211


1,996

     Loans receivable, net

4,199,645


4,996,228


701,816

     Prepayments and other current assets, net

2,122,902


1,105,015


155,221

Total current assets

27,255,973


21,710,435


3,049,647

     Restricted cash

40,000


30,000


4,214

     Long-term investments[1]

9,876,118


16,568,009


2,327,294

     Property and equipment, net

289,611


414,303


58,197

     Intangible assets, net

393,477


744,512


104,581

     Goodwill

3,124,828


3,946,556


554,369

     Deferred tax assets

92,882


258,680


36,337

     Operating lease right-of-use assets

115,654


100,961


14,182

     Other non-current assets

98,532


324,115


45,528

Total non-current assets

14,031,102


22,387,136


3,144,702

TOTAL ASSETS

41,287,075


44,097,571


6,194,349

LIABILITIES, MEZZANINE EQUITY AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY






Current liabilities:






     Accounts payable

31,227


34,272


4,814

     Amount due to related party


14,211


1,996

     Prepaid for freight listing fees and other service fees

571,185


648,361


91,075

     Income tax payable

336,220


439,972


61,803

     Other tax payable

898,396


534,217


75,041

     Operating lease liabilities

41,204


42,996


6,040

     Dividends payable


710,000


99,733

     Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

1,141,758


1,046,273


146,967

Total current liabilities

3,019,990


3,470,302


487,469

     Deferred tax liabilities

95,570


183,667


25,800

     Operating lease liabilities

23,928


1,951


274

     Other non-current liabilities

12,414


12,242


1,720

Total non-current liabilities

131,912


197,860


27,794

TOTAL LIABILITIES

3,151,902


3,668,162


515,263

MEZZANINE EQUITY






Redeemable non-controlling interests

443,070


702,960


98,744

SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY






Ordinary shares

1,343


1,344


189

Additional paid-in capital

45,823,723


44,282,157


6,220,278

Accumulated other comprehensive income

3,223,944


2,965,139


416,511

Accumulated deficit

(11,372,284)


(8,008,066)


(1,124,886)

TOTAL FULL TRUCK ALLIANCE CO. LTD. EQUITY

37,676,726


39,240,574


5,512,092

Non-controlling interests

15,377


485,875


68,250

TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

37,692,103


39,726,449


5,580,342

TOTAL LIABILITIES, MEZZANINE EQUITY AND EQUITY

41,287,075


44,097,571


6,194,349













[1].The Group's long-term investments consist of RMB14,527 million long-term time deposits, RMB1,004 million wealth management products with maturities
over one year, RMB12 million available-for-sale debt securities, RMB314 million equity method investments, and RMB711 million equity investments without
readily determinable fair value as of September 30, 2025.

FULL TRUCK ALLIANCE CO. LTD.















UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(All amounts in thousands, except share, ADS, per share and per ADS data)






























Three months ended


Nine months ended


September 30,


June 30,


September 30,


September 30,


September 30,


September 30,


September 30,


2024


2025


2025


2025


2024


2025


2025


RMB


RMB


RMB


US$


RMB


RMB


US$

Net Revenues:














       Freight Matching Services

2,551,834


2,747,919


2,797,555


392,970


6,750,194


7,792,581


1,094,617

       Freight brokerage service

1,280,917


1,177,906


1,094,349


153,722


3,410,849


3,237,921


454,828

       Freight listing service

223,419


242,920


247,119


34,713


649,000


724,944


101,832

       Transaction service

1,047,498


1,327,093


1,456,087


204,535


2,690,345


3,829,716


537,957

       Value-added services

479,554


491,187


560,687


78,759


1,314,190


1,504,676


211,361

Total net revenues (including value-added 














taxes or "VAT" of RMB1,380.7 million 














and RMB1,222.9 million for the three 














months ended September 30, 2024 














and 2025, respectively)

3,031,388


3,239,106


3,358,242


471,729


8,064,384


9,297,257


1,305,978

Operating expenses:














Cost of revenues (including VAT net of














     government grants of RMB1,034.4














     million and RMB1,033.9 million for














     the three months ended September














     30, 2024 and 2025, respectively)(1)

(1,364,884)


(1,238,371)


(1,605,214)


(225,483)


(3,708,844)


(3,542,144)


(497,562)

Sales and marketing expenses(1)

(412,499)


(433,842)


(438,809)


(61,639)


(1,124,934)


(1,250,501)


(175,657)

General and administrative expenses(1)

(227,874)


(170,347)


(161,550)


(22,693)


(711,498)


(517,906)


(72,750)

Research and development expenses(1)

(195,142)


(189,620)


(233,250)


(32,764)


(674,990)


(616,228)


(86,561)

Provision for loans receivable

(71,242)


(75,028)


(144,425)


(20,287)


(222,623)


(301,304)


(42,324)

Total operating expenses

(2,271,641)


(2,107,208)


(2,583,248)


(362,866)


(6,442,889)


(6,228,083)


(874,854)

Other operating income

2,242


7,662


1,272


179


18,050


49,099


6,897

Income from operations

761,989


1,139,560


776,266


109,042


1,639,545


3,118,273


438,021

Other income (expense)














Interest income

303,268


251,304


230,607


32,393


923,968


727,420


102,180

Foreign exchange (loss) gain

(3,444)


205


(2,416)


(339)


3,279


(13,036)


(1,831)

Investment income

7,250


20,002


24,288


3,412


44,431


63,623


8,937

Unrealized gains (losses) from fair 














     value changes of investments

10,618


37,032


32,721


4,596


(1,292)


103,215


14,499

Other income (expenses), net

126,246


(11,024)


136,231


19,136


129,711


125,825


17,675

Share of loss in equity method














     investees

(351)


(2,590)


(1,815)


(255)


(1,281)


(4,242)


(596)

Total other income

443,587


294,929


419,616


58,943


1,098,816


1,002,805


140,864

Net income before income tax

1,205,576


1,434,489


1,195,882


167,985


2,738,361


4,121,078


578,885

Income tax expense

(83,640)


(169,655)


(274,862)


(38,610)


(189,550)


(656,288)


(92,188)

Net income

1,121,936


1,264,834


921,020


129,375


2,548,811


3,464,790


486,697

Less: net loss attributable to














          non-controlling interests

(1,254)


(1,147)


(11,749)


(1,650)


(2,371)


(14,058)


(1,975)

Less: measurement adjustment














          attributable to redeemable non-














          controlling interests

16,104


21,493


25,493


3,581


39,790


58,508


8,219

Net income attributable to














ordinary shareholders

1,107,086


1,244,488


907,276


127,444


2,511,392


3,420,340


480,453

FULL TRUCK ALLIANCE CO. LTD.















UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (CONTINUED)

(All amounts in thousands, except share, ADS, per share and per ADS data)






























Three months ended


Nine months ended


September 30,


June 30,


September 30,


September 30,


September 30,


September 30,


September 30,


2024


2025


2025


2025


2024


2025


2025


RMB


RMB


RMB


US$


RMB


RMB


US$

Net income per ordinary














share














—Basic 

0.05


0.06


0.04


0.01


0.12


0.16


0.02

—Diluted

0.05


0.06


0.04


0.01


0.12


0.16


0.02

Net income per ADS*














—Basic

1.06


1.20


0.87


0.12


2.41


3.28


0.46

—Diluted

1.06


1.19


0.87


0.12


2.40


3.27


0.46

Weighted average number














of ordinary shares used














in computing net 














income per share














—Basic

20,818,441,720


20,824,102,531


20,840,884,667


20,840,884,667


20,829,402,911


20,838,366,301


20,838,366,301

—Diluted

20,885,299,925


20,933,997,672


20,910,549,643


20,910,549,643


20,898,475,982


20,934,352,741


20,934,352,741

Weighted average number














of ADS used in














computing net 














income per ADS














—Basic

1,040,922,086


1,041,205,127


1,042,044,233


1,042,044,233


1,041,470,146


1,041,918,315


1,041,918,315

—Diluted

1,044,264,996


1,046,699,884


1,045,527,482


1,045,527,482


1,044,923,799


1,046,717,637


1,046,717,637















*    Each ADS represents 20 ordinary shares.




























(1)    Share-based compensation expenses in operating expenses are allocated as follows:










































Three months ended


Nine months ended


September 30,


June 30,


September 30,


September 30,


September 30,


September 30,


September 30,


2024


2025


2025


2025


2024


2025


2025


RMB


RMB


RMB


US$


RMB


RMB


US$

Cost of revenues

2,643


3,513


2,897


407


8,121


10,259


1,441

Sales and marketing














expenses

12,799


15,703


12,186


1,712


36,359


47,447


6,665

General and administrative














expenses

73,892


36,131


20,878


2,933


272,632


112,777


15,842

Research and development














expenses

20,172


22,126


13,892


1,951


64,651


59,516


8,360

Total

109,506


77,473


49,853


7,003


381,763


229,999


32,308

FULL TRUCK ALLIANCE CO. LTD.















RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS

(All amounts in thousands, except share, ADS, per share and per ADS data)






























Three months ended


Nine months ended


September 30,


June 30,


September 30,


September 30,


September 30,


September 30,


September 30,


2024


2025


2025


2025


2024


2025


2025


RMB


RMB


RMB


US$


RMB


RMB


US$

Income from operations

761,989


1,139,560


776,266


109,042


1,639,545


3,118,273


438,021

Add:














Share-based














     compensation














     expense

109,506


77,473


49,853


7,003


381,763


229,999


32,308

Amortization of














     intangible assets














     resulting from














     business acquisitions

13,021


13,021


23,024


3,234


39,063


49,066


6,892

Compensation cost 














     incurred in relation














     to acquisitions





8,562



Non-GAAP adjusted














operating income

884,516


1,230,054


849,143


119,279


2,068,933


3,397,338


477,221















Net income

1,121,936


1,264,834


921,020


129,375


2,548,811


3,464,790


486,697

Add:














Share-based














     compensation














     expense

109,506


77,473


49,853


7,003


381,763


229,999


32,308

Amortization of














     intangible assets














     resulting from














     business acquisitions

13,021


13,021


23,024


3,234


39,063


49,066


6,892

Compensation cost 














     incurred in relation














     to acquisitions





8,562



Tax effects of














     non-GAAP














     adjustments

(3,255)


(3,255)


(5,756)


(809)


(9,765)


(12,267)


(1,723)

Non-GAAP adjusted net














income

1,241,208


1,352,073


988,141


138,803


2,968,434


3,731,588


524,174

FULL TRUCK ALLIANCE CO. LTD.















RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS (CONTINUED)

(All amounts in thousands, except share, ADS, per share and per ADS data)






























Three months ended


Nine months ended


September 30,


June 30,


September 30,


September 30,


September 30,


September 30,


September 30,


2024


2025


2025


2025


2024


2025


2025


RMB


RMB


RMB


US$


RMB


RMB


US$

Net income attributable














to ordinary














shareholders

1,107,086


1,244,488


907,276


127,444


2,511,392


3,420,340


480,453

Add:














Share-based














     compensation














     expense

109,506


77,473


49,853


7,003


381,763


229,999


32,308

Amortization of














     intangible assets














     resulting from














     business acquisitions

13,021


13,021


23,024


3,234


39,063


49,066


6,892

Compensation cost 














     incurred in relation














     to acquisitions





8,562



Tax effects of














     non-GAAP














     adjustments

(3,255)


(3,255)


(5,756)


(809)


(9,765)


(12,267)


(1,723)

Non-GAAP adjusted net














income attributable to














ordinary shareholders

1,226,358


1,331,727


974,397


136,872


2,931,015


3,687,138


517,930

Non-GAAP adjusted net














income per ordinary














share














—Basic

0.06


0.06


0.05


0.01


0.14


0.18


0.02

—Diluted

0.06


0.06


0.05


0.01


0.14


0.18


0.02

Non-GAAP adjusted net














income per ADS














—Basic

1.18


1.28


0.94


0.13


2.81


3.54


0.50

—Diluted

1.17


1.27


0.93


0.13


2.80


3.52


0.49

SOURCE Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd.

