Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. Releases 2025 Environmental, Social and Governance Report

GUIYANG, China, May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. ("FTA" or the "Company") (NYSE: YMM), a leading digital freight platform, today announced the release of its 2025 Environmental, Social and Governance ("ESG") report. The report highlights FTA's commitment to embedding sustainability into its core strategies and operations, reflecting the Company's continued progress in strengthening its ESG infrastructure and creating lasting value for stakeholders.

"Technology is the engine of sustainable progress, and at FTA, this conviction shapes the way we innovate, operate, and grow," said Peter Hui Zhang, Chairman and CEO of FTA. "In 2025, we deepened the integration of ESG principles across our strategy and operations, leveraging big data, AI, and cloud computing to build a more efficient and lower-carbon freight ecosystem. Our green closed-loop model—seamlessly connecting trucks, cargo, and logistics hubs—embeds sustainability across the value chain, delivering meaningful operational and environmental outcomes. Looking ahead, we remain committed to advancing intelligent and sustainable freight solutions, strengthening governance and stakeholder trust, and creating enduring value for our customers, partners, employees, and the world we share."

Highlights of FTA's 2025 ESG Achievements:

Advancing Intelligent and Green Freight

FTA addressed the road freight industry's "Empty Hauling, Empty Loads, and Empty Waiting" (the "3E") challenges through an intelligent dispatching system powered by big data algorithms, optimizing vehicle-cargo matching and route planning to enhance capacity utilization and operational efficiency. Through these efforts, FTA reduced its 3E rate from 38.97% in 2020 to 34.88% in 2025, delivering measurable gains in resource conservation and emissions reduction, and cumulatively reducing carbon emissions by approximately 149 million tons of CO₂ equivalent over the same period.

Empowering the Freight Ecosystem

FTA implemented a range of measures across safety management, freight payment protection, and human-centered care, further reinforcing its risk management framework. These measures delivered a 100% complaint resolution rate and a 91.21% customer satisfaction rate following complaint handling[1], reflecting year-over-year improvement. In addition, the average empty-haul distance for transacted recommended cargo decreased by 13.25 km per order, significantly improving freight matching efficiency across the platform ecosystem.

[1] Complaint resolution rate = Total complaints resolved and responded to in the year / Total customer complaints received. Post-complaint customer satisfaction encompassed all complaints throughout 2025, and surveys were conducted accordingly.

Growing with Our People

People are central to FTA's sustainable development. The Company fosters a diverse and inclusive workplace, cultivating a secure and supportive environment where employees and the Company grow together. In 2025, an internal employee satisfaction survey covering 80% of FTA's full-time workforce achieved an average score of 4.49 out of 5.

Strengthening the Foundation of Governance

FTA regards robust corporate governance as the cornerstone of its ESG strategy and a key driver of long-term value creation. The Company continues to strengthen its governance framework, enhance Board oversight, and improve operational transparency and management discipline. In compliance and risk management, FTA integrates risk awareness into daily operations through robust institutional frameworks, training, and supervision mechanisms. In data security and privacy protection, the Company applies comprehensive technological and managerial safeguards to protect information security and the rights and interests of customers and platform stakeholders.

For more information on FTA's sustainability initiatives and to access the full report in English, please visit the ESG section of the Company's investor relations website at ir.fulltruckalliance.com.

About Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd.

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE: YMM) is a leading digital freight platform connecting shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights and types. The Company provides a range of freight matching services, including freight listing, freight brokerage and transaction services. The Company also provides a range of value-added services that cater to the various needs of shippers and truckers, such as financial institutions, highway authorities, and gas station operators. With a mission to empower enterprises with greater logistics competitiveness, the Company is shaping the future of logistics with technology and aspires to revolutionize logistics, improve efficiency across the value chain and reduce its carbon footprint for our planet. For more information, please visit ir.fulltruckalliance.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains statements that may constitute "forward-looking" statements, which are made pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "potential," "continue," "is/are likely to," and similar statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs, plans, and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: FTA's goal and strategies; FTA's expansion plans; FTA's future business development, financial condition and results of operations; expected changes in FTA's revenues, costs or expenses; the industry landscape of, and trends in, China's road transportation market; competition in FTA's industry; FTA's expectations regarding demand for, and market acceptance of, its services; FTA's expectations regarding its relationships with shippers, truckers and other ecosystem participants; FTA's ability to protect its systems and infrastructures from cyber-attacks; PRC laws, regulations, and policies relating to the road transportation market, as well as the general regulatory environment in which FTA operates in China; the results of regulatory review and the duration and impact of any regulatory action taken against FTA; the impact of health epidemics, extreme weather conditions and production constraints brought by electricity rationing measures; general economic and business conditions; and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company's filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

In China:

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd.

Mao Mao

E-mail: [email protected]

Piacente Financial Communications

Jenny Cai

Tel: +86-10-6508-0677

E-mail: [email protected]

In the United States:

Piacente Financial Communications

Brandi Piacente

Tel: +1-212-481-2050

E-mail: [email protected]

SOURCE Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd.