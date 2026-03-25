Fullbay Acquires Pitstop to Strengthen AI-Powered Predictive Maintenance

PHOENIX, March 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Fullbay, the largest and most comprehensive turn-key platform that improves the operational efficiency of heavy-duty repair shops, has announced its acquisition of Pitstop, an AI-powered predictive maintenance and fleet intelligence platform that will be integrated into the Fullbay platform. Pitstop's proven AI-driven technology will leverage 10+ years of repair data from Fullbay's shop management software to deliver predictive maintenance solutions for fleets to anticipate failures before they impact operations. With this acquisition, Fullbay brings together the pieces for the largest, most comprehensive platform at the center of every commercial repair shop and fleet.

By combining Fullbay's industry-leading repair data from more than 5,000 shops and $6.5 billion in annual service orders and parts with Pitstop's predictive AI technology, the new AI-powered maintenance module transforms real-world service history into actionable maintenance intelligence. The result is a powerful foundation for true predictive maintenance, helping fleets stay ahead of issues and improving driver safety.

"In our industry, operations are too often reactive, and the repair process can be inefficient due to unpredictability. When a truck breaks down – possibly in a situation unsafe for the driver and other motorists – the unit is towed, the problem is inspected, parts are ordered, the unit is fixed, and the process repeats," said Trent Broberg, CEO of Fullbay. "This acquisition enables us to change that model by delivering predictive maintenance, real-time diagnostics, fault-code management and automated fleet communication directly into Fullbay, revolutionizing the experience for fleets and heavy-duty repair."

Through this acquisition and integration, Fullbay is addressing the gap between reactive repair and proactive maintenance with technology that:

Monitors units in real time and flags issues to shop staff before they turn into breakdowns

Automatically generates service requests from vehicle issues, including PMs, prioritized fault codes, and predictive alerts

Provides predictive insights based on return patterns

Produces accurate unit health reports

Accurately predicts parts demand so inventory is available before the job starts

"Pitstop was built to help fleets move from 'fix it when it fails' to knowing what's coming next and acting before downtime, cost, or safety risks hit," said Shiva Bhardwaj, CEO and founder of Pitstop. "By integrating Pitstop's AI-powered predictive technology with Fullbay's comprehensive platform, we can scale our impact across the industry while delivering the proactive, data-driven solutions that fleets desperately need to improve safety, reduce costs, and maximize uptime."

Beyond preventing breakdowns, the Pitstop technology helps fleets and internal maintenance teams reduce unplanned downtime and extend asset life, and independent shops better serve their fleet customers and build customer loyalty. By analyzing billions of data points to detect fault patterns and identify issues weeks before a breakdown occurs, the Pitstop system delivers more than 94% accuracy in identifying potential failures to enable large fleets to fundamentally shift from reactive service to proactive maintenance planning.

In addition to this strategic acquisition, Fullbay has promoted Scott Gordon to Chief Product Officer from Vice President of Product. In this new role, he will oversee the expanded product portfolio and drive the company's AI-first vision across the combined organization. As a seasoned SaaS product executive with extensive experience at Microsoft and Amazon prior to joining Fullbay in early 2024, Scott has a proven track record of transforming complex industry challenges into scalable software solutions.

"This acquisition represents an incredible opportunity to accelerate our mission of delivering customer-driven innovation at scale," said Gordon. "By combining our teams' expertise and technologies, we can build even more powerful solutions using traditional and AI-enabled innovation to truly move the needle for our customers."

Learn more about Fullbay and how this acquisition impacts the industry here.

ABOUT PITSTOP

Founded in 2015 by CEO Shiva Bhardwaj, inspired by his experience in his dad's mechanic shop, Pitstop is a solutions provider that empowers fleets with tools to eliminate vehicle downtime, improve planned maintenance efficiency, and reduce manual inputs. By combining data and other integrations into one easy-to-use platform, Pitstop simplifies fleet maintenance. Its advanced analytics enable fleets to streamline work order and DVIR workflows, generate comprehensive vehicle health reports, provide predictive failure alerts, and much more!

ABOUT FULLBAY

Fullbay revolutionizes the operations of heavy-duty repair shops and internal fleet maintenance departments to create more efficient, focused, and faster organizations. The company employs the latest technology, expertise and an AI-first approach to provide a turn-key platform that connects every function of customers' businesses in real time from any location to improve workflow and create transparency in operations. Founded in 2014 and based in Phoenix, Arizona, Fullbay focuses on delivering operational excellence, preventive maintenance solutions, and inventory management optimization to its wide variety of customers. Through its Fullbay Cares program, the company commits to giving back to the essential workers of heavy-duty repair by supporting charitable organizations and dedicating time and resources to community service.

CONTACT:

Tom Eisbrenner

MBE Group on behalf of Fullbay

[email protected]

248.765.2121

SOURCE Fullbay