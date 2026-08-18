Fullbay Reimagines the Repair Shop with "Fullbay Next," its all-new Mobile-First, AI-Native Platform that Connects Fleets, Cuts Busywork, and Boosts Technician Productivity

PHOENIX, Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Fullbay, the largest and most comprehensive turn-key platform that improves the operational efficiency of heavy-duty repair shops, launched its completely new, AI-native, cloud-based platform – Fullbay Next – to bring heavy-duty repair into the connected, high-tech era.

Built on a decade of commercial repair expertise, Fullbay Next is the only platform in the industry powered by cutting-edge technology and an unmatched depth of shop data. It helps shops and fleets of all sizes work faster, streamline operations, and keep technicians turning wrenches instead of buried in admin work.

Fullbay Next is designed to put the entire repair journey on a single, fast, mobile-optimized screen. Built with AI at its core, the system adapts to how shops of every size run, simple enough for a solo operator and powerful enough for the largest fleets. The platform is rolling out in phases, starting with small independent and mobile shops, a segment that represents roughly 25,000 businesses in the industry. Those tools are live now, with medium and large operations to follow in a rapid rollout over the next several months.

"Fullbay Next is a new era of shop management and fleet maintenance," said Trent Broberg, CEO of Fullbay. "We're bringing together tens of millions of service orders representing billions of dollars in commerce from across our platform to build something this industry has never had: a connected, data-driven ecosystem that makes every shop and fleet smarter, faster, and more efficient. This isn't an incremental update. It's a fundamentally different way for the heavy-duty industry to run."

In addition to fast page loads, a streamlined setup, light and dark modes, and multilingual support, Fullbay Next also features:

Repair Center – A reimagined way for a shop to operate, built around how technicians actually work: Wrench mode – A focused technician view of repair information only, no clutter. Kanban board – A visual board displaying every job and its stage at a glance. Drag and drop work orders through stages with a single click. Quick work orde r – Draft a new work order in seconds, not minutes. Select the customer and unit from the board, note the issue, and finish details later.

– A reimagined way for a shop to operate, built around how technicians actually work: Cutting-edge AI, built in – Fullbay AI powers a set of tools designed to cut admin time: Interactive note cleanup – Voice-to-text captures and cleans up technician notes automatically. Image capture and review – Snap a photo to add it to a work order, or point the camera at a part and let AI review the image and flag what looks wrong. AI Receptionist – An AI assistant that answers after-hours and overflow calls, so no customer call goes unanswered.

– Fullbay AI powers a set of tools designed to cut admin time: Fleet Center customer portal – Auto-provisioned accounts, and soon, a universal unit record, so fleets can see service history across all Fullbay shops.

– Auto-provisioned accounts, and soon, a universal unit record, so fleets can see service history across all Fullbay shops. Modern Developer portal and API – Interactive self-service documentation, modern security, formal versioning, and expanded data exposed as native API resources, with early access opening in the coming months.

Fullbay Next supports the heavy-duty industry by tackling persistent challenges such as technician shortages and administrative burdens. By using AI to automate administrative work and streamline workflows, it keeps technicians focused on repairs, saving time, and reducing costs.

Fullbay has a packed roadmap of continuous upgrades ahead, built on a foundation designed for this kind of blistering speed of development.

Fullbay continues to push innovation across its platform, reinforcing the company's position as a leading software and technology partner for repair shops as the industry moves into a new era of growth. For more information about Fullbay Next, click here.

ABOUT FULLBAY

Fullbay revolutionizes the operations of heavy-duty repair shops and internal fleet maintenance departments to create more efficient, focused, and faster organizations. The company employs the latest technology, expertise and an AI-first approach to provide a turn-key platform that connects every function of customers' businesses in real time from any location to improve workflow and create transparency in operations.

Founded in 2014 and based in Phoenix, Arizona, Fullbay focuses on delivering operational excellence, preventive maintenance solutions, and inventory management optimization to its wide variety of customers. Through its acquisition of Pitstop, the company empowers fleets with tools to eliminate vehicle downtime, improve planned maintenance efficiency, and reduce manual inputs. Its advanced analytics enable fleets to streamline work order and DVIR workflows, generate comprehensive vehicle health reports, provide predictive failure alerts, and much more. Through its Fullbay Cares program, the company commits to giving back to the essential workers of heavy-duty repair by supporting charitable organizations and dedicating time and resources to community service.

CONTACT:

Tom Eisbrenner

MBE Group on behalf of Fullbay

[email protected]

248.765.2121

SOURCE Fullbay