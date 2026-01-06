Fullcast Appoints Britt Davies as Chief People Officer to Scale Talent for AI-Native RevOps Leader

SALT LAKE CITY, Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Fullcast, the leading AI-native Revenue Operations (RevOps) platform for Go-to-Market teams, today announced the promotion of Britt Davies to the role of Chief People Officer (CPO). With over 15 years of experience in human resources management and people strategy, Davies will lead all aspects of the company's talent acquisition, employee experience, and cultural development as Fullcast continues its rapid expansion.

Britt Davies

Davies' promotion to the C-suite underscores Fullcast's commitment to investing in its people as it solidifies its position as an end-to-end leader in the RevOps space. She has been instrumental in building the company's high-performance culture and attracting top talent.

"Britt has been an invaluable asset to our team, a core part in building the foundation of our culture and attracting the phenomenal talent that drives our success," said Ryan Westwood, CEO of Fullcast. "As we continue to redefine the RevOps landscape and scale our AI-native platform, her strategic vision for talent and culture is essential. We are thrilled to welcome her to the leadership team as our Chief People Officer."

Davies brings a proven track record of attracting, developing, and retaining top-tier talent while fostering a positive and inclusive culture aligned with company values. Before her promotion, she led numerous successful initiatives in people operations that significantly improved employee engagement and streamlined onboarding processes at Fullcast. She also holds an Executive MBA from the Brigham Young University Marriott School of Business.

"I am incredibly excited to step into the CPO role at Fullcast," said Davies. "My passion has always been creating an exceptional people experience where every employee feels valued, supported, and empowered to do their best work. As Fullcast continues to innovate and scale its Plan-to-Pay platform, I look forward to championing a world-class culture that will fuel our journey ahead."

About Fullcast

Fullcast is the leading AI-native Revenue platform that unifies planning, execution, and performance across go-to-market teams. Through its integrated product suite, Fullcast enables organizations to connect strategy to action and optimize every part of the revenue engine. The Fullcast platform delivers a complete "Plan-to-Pay" solution that drives predictable growth and productivity. Founded with the mission to help companies scale smarter, Fullcast empowers CROs, RevOps leaders, and GTM teams to align, automate, and accelerate revenue — all within a single connected ecosystem.

