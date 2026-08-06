Fullcast Named as a Market Shaper in the July 2026 Gartner® Emerging Market Quadrant for AI Agents for Marketing -- Startup Vendors

SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Fullcast, the leader in go-to-market (GTM) and revenue operations (RevOps) automation, today announced that it has been recognized as a Market Shaper in the Gartner® Emerging Market Quadrant for AI Agents for Marketing–Startup Vendors.*

According to Gartner, "Vendors in this quadrant are looking to transform the enterprise AI marketing agent landscape with platform-level solutions that coordinate across marketing and sales ecosystems. Rather than simply adding generative AI features to existing platforms, these providers focus on agentic workflows. They enable AI agents to orchestrate complex, cross-functional processes and deliver measurable ROI while prioritizing business-user accessibility."

In our estimation, this recognition highlights the impact of Fullcast's continuous, AI-native "Plan-to-Pay" revenue architecture, built by the team who first built Copy.ai.

"When we acquired Copy.ai, we knew the product team was incredibly gifted," said Ryan Westwood, Founder and CEO of Fullcast. "This team is now leading the future of our product strategy. Fullcast is building an agentic orchestration layer where autonomous agents take real-time action — allowing organizations to balance territories instantly, project pipeline risk accurately, and deploy AI-driven prospecting that adapts to live market signals. We believe being named a Market Shaper by Gartner validates our core philosophy that Revenue Orchestration powered by an AI-first strategy is the future of Go-to-Market."

By utilizing a unified data fabric, Fullcast's AI agents ensure reliable data exchange across diverse systems. The platform operates on a single engine split into core operational pillars:

Fullcast Plan: AI-enabled scenario modeling and dynamic territory management.

AI-enabled scenario modeling and dynamic territory management. Fullcast Revenue Intelligence: AI-first forecasting and predictive pipeline analytics.

AI-first forecasting and predictive pipeline analytics. Fullcast Performance: AI-powered sales coaching grounded in data-driven deal mechanics.

AI-powered sales coaching grounded in data-driven deal mechanics. Fullcast Pay: Real-time commission calculations that automate compensation plans from design to payout.

To learn more about Fullcast's recognition or to explore how agentic revenue operations can transform your GTM execution, visit www.fullcast.com.

About Fullcast

Fullcast is an AI-Native end-to-end Go-to-Market (GTM) planning and execution platform purpose-built for Revenue Operations (RevOps) teams. By bridging the gap between sales strategy and tactical execution, Fullcast enables companies to plan, forecast, and manage commissions for sales teams in one continuous GTM motion. Designed to integrate seamlessly with existing CRM systems, Fullcast empowers agile organizations to eliminate operational silos, adapt to market changes instantly, and drive predictable revenue growth. Learn more at fullcast.com.

Objectivity disclaimer: Gartner does not endorse any company, vendor, product or service depicted in its publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's business and technology insights organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this publication, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Gartner, Emerging Market Quadrant for AI Agents for Marketing — Startup Vendors, 7 July 2026. GARTNER is a trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates.

*Fullcast acquired Copy.ai on October 15, 2025.

SOURCE Fullcast