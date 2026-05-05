Fullcast Announces Major Upgrade to Fullcast Pay

SALT LAKE CITY, May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Fullcast, the leading AI-native Go-to-Market (GTM) planning and execution platform, today announced a major upgrade to its Fullcast Pay platform, significantly expanding its commission automation capabilities. Originally launched to unify sales compensation with territory planning and quota management, this latest release introduces powerful new features that automate complex workflows, improve real-time visibility, and reduce operational overhead.

For most sales organizations, commission processing remains a manual, spreadsheet-heavy burden that leads to disputes, delayed payouts, and limited transparency. This latest version of Fullcast Pay builds on its existing foundation to replace that complexity with an intelligent, integrated command center — connecting planning decisions directly to compensation outcomes in real time.

"Go-to-Market is a continuous cycle, yet most companies still treat compensation as a disconnected, end-of-month accounting task," said Ryan Westwood, CEO of Fullcast. "With this major upgrade to Fullcast Pay, we are making incentive compensation a strategic, real-time lever. When territories shift or quotas change in Fullcast, those updates now flow instantly into the commission engine. We're moving from days of manual work to immediate, automated accuracy."

This release represents the most significant expansion of Fullcast Pay since its initial launch, introducing new capabilities designed to support modern, complex sales organizations.

Key Enhancements to Fullcast Pay Include:

Omni-Role Crediting & Transaction Management

Support for complex sales motions, including direct, indirect, overlay, and hybrid roles. The platform seamlessly manages historical adjustments and future-dated changes without disrupting the audit trail.

Automated Roster & Territory Sync

As territories are rebalanced or reps move into new roles, Fullcast Pay automatically reassigns pending credits and quotas to the correct placeholders or successors — ensuring no deal is left uncredited.

Real-Time Rep Visibility

A new rep-facing dashboard provides instant clarity into backlog commissions and outstanding payouts tied to future milestones or product shipments, significantly reducing "shadow accounting" and commission disputes.

Seamless Integration Suite

Expanded connectivity with Salesforce, HubSpot, and Snowflake allows revenue data to flow directly into the payment engine for fully automated, hands-off synchronization.

Enhanced Compliance & Auditability

Advanced audit capabilities and SOC 2 compliance ensure that every payout is backed by a transparent, verifiable record for Finance and HR teams.

By fully unifying "Plan to Pay," Fullcast enables CROs and CFOs to align rep behavior with corporate goals in real time. The latest version of Fullcast Pay is available immediately. For more information or to request a demo, visit: www.fullcast.com/product/get-fullcast-pay/.

About Fullcast

Fullcast is the end-to-end GTM platform that unifies planning, execution, and intelligence. By connecting territory management, quota setting, and commission tracking into a single AI-native engine, Fullcast helps companies operate with greater precision, speed, and alignment across their revenue organization.

SOURCE Fullcast