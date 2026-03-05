Fullcast Releases 2026 Revenue Benchmark Report Analyzing $78 Billion in Revenue Data

SAN FRANCISCO, March 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Fullcast today announced the release of its 2026 Revenue Benchmark Report, a data-driven analysis of modern go-to-market performance built from $78 billion in pipeline value, 361,000 opportunities and 2,500 revenue representatives.

Rather than relying on qualitative survey sentiment, the benchmark reflects direct operational data, capturing how revenue engines are actually performing in 2026.

Some of the key findings include the following:

When companies go after the wrong types of customers, their chances of closing a deal can drop by as much as 75%.





Sales teams with a healthy, manageable number of deals are 57% more likely to close business than teams juggling too many opportunities at once.





Matching potential customers with sales reps who have the right experience can increase success rates up to 40%.

"Velocity compounds when alignment is engineered from the start," Fullcast CEO Ryan Westwood said. "As the first AI-native revenue platform, we embed intelligence into annual planning, territory design, and sales performance, orchestrating the entire GTM system as one engine."

The report also highlights how leading organizations are using AI not simply to increase activity, but to improve precision. This includes using AI for tightening qualification, balancing opportunity loads, aligning seller expertise to account complexity and reinforcing execution discipline at scale.

"Across ICP targeting, routing, pipeline management, ramp, forecasting and process discipline, the same pattern emerged," said Guy Rubin, Managing Director of Revenue Intelligence at Fullcast. "Organizations that embedded intelligence into their operating system outperformed those that layered AI onto broken processes."

The 2026 Revenue Benchmark Report provides revenue leaders, operators and investors with a data-backed framework for diagnosing structural inefficiencies and redesigning revenue engines for durable growth.

The report is available now for early access . For more information, visit Fullcast.com.

About Fullcast

Fullcast is the leading AI-native revenue platform that unifies planning, execution, and performance across go-to-market teams. Through its integrated product suite, Fullcast enables organizations to connect strategy to action and optimize every part of the revenue engine. Fullcast delivers a complete "Plan-to-Pay" platform that drives predictable growth and productivity. Founded with the mission to help companies scale smarter, Fullcast empowers GTM teams to align, automate, and accelerate revenue — all within a single connected ecosystem.

