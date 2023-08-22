FullCircl acquires W2 Global Data Solutions: Transforming the Future of Smart Customer Onboarding

LONDON, Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- FullCircl, the Customer Lifecycle Intelligence (CLI) platform that helps financially regulated businesses do better business, faster, has announced the acquisition of W2 Global Data Solutions, a provider of real-time digital solutions for global regulatory compliance. The acquisition strengthens FullCircl's compliance suite and accelerates the company's ambition to become the market leader in smart customer onboarding solutions for regulated businesses.

With expansive datasets and deep subject matter expertise in identity verification, W2's global KYC, AML, and anti-fraud services are a natural complement to FullCircl's medium-term growth strategy. It will enable further enhancements to FullCircl's suite of applications and APIs, while creating a unique end-to-end solution for companies seeking to embed insight on customers through acquisition, onboarding, and ongoing monitoring.

The combined company now provides coverage on entities located in 160 countries, offers broader market appeal, and new opportunities to target consumer-related finance segments such as personal finance, gaming, gambling, and crypto. W2 brings 120 customers to FullCircl's 600-strong customer base, with no overlap.

Under the terms of the agreement W2 will trade as "W2 by FullCircl". Warren Russell will continue to lead the business and will join the senior management team at FullCircl. FullCircl will also seek to retain the W2 team, recognising that the value of W2 lies in the combination of its product, data partnerships, customers, and talent. Existing W2 and FullCircl customers will not see any impact to their relationships but will now be able to benefit from the power of the combined platform and the acceleration of new capabilities for as yet unsolved industry challenges.

Speaking about the acquisition, Andrew Yates, CEO at FullCircl, commented, "Today we are excited to announce the latest milestone in the growth of our company, with the completion of our acquisition of W2. W2 shares our vision to help regulated businesses mitigate risks and deliver next-generation onboarding that meets both customer expectations and the compliance requirements of our rapidly changing world. This is great news for customers of both W2 and FullCircl, who will benefit from enhancements that will transform their compliance and risk management processes. We look forward to welcoming our new colleagues and together building on our combined expertise to deliver something truly game changing."

"We are thrilled to become part of the FullCircl family," said Warren Russell, Founder and CEO of W2. "This is the culmination of 12 years' work, building innovative technology to simplify complex regulatory requirements in customer onboarding. From our initial discussions with the FullCircl team, it was clear that we held the same values and mission, with commitment to our people, innovation, customer success, and growth. We are absolutely delighted to join FullCircl and embark on the next ambitious chapter with our clients and partners. Together we look forward to not only continuing our mission but amplifying it, as we leverage shared resources and expertise.

About FullCircl:

FullCircl is a Customer Lifecycle Intelligence (CLI) platform that helps B2B companies in financially regulated industries do better business, faster. Its solutions allow front and middle office teams to win the right customers, accelerate onboarding and keep them for life. Best-in-class data enrichment provides a comprehensive customer view and a powerful, low-code rules engine reduces the regulatory burden and drives greater automation. Through its web applications and APIs, FullCircl drastically reduces the cost to acquire and serve the right business customers.

FullCircl was formed following the merger of Artesian Solutions and DueDil. Backed by top tier investors including Octopus Investments, Notion Capital, Augmentum Fintech and notable angel investors, FullCircl brings together decades of combined experience serving UK financial institutions. Today, it serves some 600 customers and 15,000 users.

About W2 Global Data

W2 provides Know Your Customer (KYC), Anti-Money Laundering (AML), Document Verification, Know Your Business (KYB), and Financial Risk checks through a single orchestration platform. W2's solutions enable regulatory compliance for both onboarding and ongoing monitoring on a global scale.

W2 has access to leading data and service providers ensuring that up to date and reliable information is available via a single access point; empowering businesses to satisfy regulatory requirements and make informed decisions about their customers.

W2's mission is simple; complexity should never be a barrier to business.

W2 provides 480 services leveraging data from 21 different suppliers, through one single point of access. It provides real-time access to official company filings from over 365 million entities in over 160 countries. Through a single API integration, W2 processes over 300 million onboarding and monitoring transactions per month and facilitates the onboarding of 200,000+ client customers annually.

