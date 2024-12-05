FullCircl Launches Unified Onboarding Platform for Companies and their Directors

LONDON, Dec. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- FullCircl, a B2B SaaS company that aligns regulation with customer acquisition to boost business efficiency, has launched a new onboarding solution for corporate entities. Combining risk and compliance checks on companies and individuals in one seamless journey, FullCircl uniquely provides regulated businesses with fast end-to-end screening and onboarding automation covering UK businesses, and the directors within them.

SmartOnboard is a comprehensive compliance and risk platform that accelerates customer screening and verification – incorporating KYB, PEPs, sanctions, adverse media, KYC, email risk checks and document verification – seamlessly within one simple platform. Intuitively guiding users through the customer onboarding process, SmartOnboard guarantees a frictionless corporate onboarding experience.

The platform instantly delivers enhanced compliance data for UK registered companies ensuring accuracy with the largest range of data sources available. It then intuitively proceeds through individual identification screening and email risk checking, before finally automating client outreach via a white-labelled interface to deliver the ultimate in onboarding efficiency. Regulated businesses can track the progress of every screening check, continuously gathering real-time data for advanced customer decisioning and total compliance confidence. The solution helps businesses meet their regulatory requirements with a full identification summary and complete audit trail.

This is the latest iteration of FullCircl's SmartOnboard platform, and the solution will evolve to include full international coverage, enhanced customisation tools, and additional data integrations.

Speaking about the launch, Immy Tugcu, VP of Product at FullCircl, commented: "When we acquired W2 Global Data in 2023 we promised to transform the customer journey from acquisition, to onboarding and in-life monitoring - we are therefore delighted to bring this new SmartOnboard solution to market. By seamlessly integrating screening and identity verification in one end-to-end journey, our customers can remain on top of regulatory compliance requirements, eliminate manual due diligence processes, and deliver superior customer experiences."

About FullCircl:

FullCircl is a B2B SaaS company that aligns regulation with customer acquisition to boost business efficiency. It's global solutions enhance revenue growth, manage risk and compliance and streamline customer onboarding – reducing acquisition costs and fostering positive customer relationships. With millions of actionable insights delivered daily, FullCircl offers a near real-time record of companies, officers, and shareholders, while simplifying due diligence checks like KYB, KYC and AML to elevate experiences across the entire customer journey. FullCircl is an nCino company (NASDAQ:NCNO), bringing together people, AI and data to power a new era in regulated business.

