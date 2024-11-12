Fullerton College Announces New Bachelor of Science in Drone and Autonomous Systems Program, A West Coast First

FULLERTON, Calif., Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fullerton College, the longest continually-running community college in California, is proud to announce the launch of its first Bachelor of Science degree in Drone and Autonomous Systems, set to begin in Fall 2026. This groundbreaking program, the first of its kind on the West Coast, will provide students with a comprehensive education in the rapidly growing field of drone technology and autonomous systems.

The Bachelor of Science degree in Drone and Autonomous Systems is designed to equip students with in-depth knowledge and hands-on experience in areas such as operations, management, applications, and programming. This affordable, state-of-the-art program offers a unique combination of theory and practical experience, preparing students to lead in industries that increasingly rely on drone and autonomous technology.

"Drones and autonomous systems are revolutionizing and transforming industries," said Jay Seidel, chair of the Fullerton College Drone Technology program. "This new baccalaureate degree is a testament to our commitment to innovation and providing our students with the skills needed for the jobs of tomorrow."

The bachelor's degree joins Fullerton College's already robust Drone Technology program, which currently offers two associate degrees and four specialized certificates, with additional certifications under development. By offering a four-year degree in drone and autonomous systems, Fullerton College reinforces its status as a leader in education for emerging technologies and underscores its dedication to providing relevant, accessible pathways to meaningful careers.

"Offering a bachelors degree to our students, prospective students and community members provides access to opportunities that are transformational," said Dr. Cynthia Olivo, President of Fullerton College. "The future of career possibilities with drones and autonomous systems is endless and I'm so proud that Fullerton College is at the forefront of such innovation."

To celebrate this historic milestone, Fullerton College will host a special announcement event featuring a drone light show on December 3. This event will bring together students, faculty, industry partners, and community members to mark the beginning of a new chapter in the college's legacy.

Fullerton College is excited to offer this new bachelor's degree and looks forward to shaping the future of drone and autonomous systems professionals on the West Coast and beyond. For more information about the new program or to RSVP for the event, please contact Rachel Mendiola at [email protected]

About Fullerton College: As the longest-running community college in California, Fullerton College has a rich history of providing quality, affordable education to students. With a commitment to innovation and student success, Fullerton College continues to be a leader in higher education in California and beyond.

Event Details:

What: Announcement Celebration for the new Bachelor of Science Degree in Drone and Autonomous Systems and Winterfest celebration

When: December 3, 2024 5:30-7 p.m.

Where: Fullerton College Quad

Quad Highlights: Drone Light Show, Networking with Program Faculty and Industry Leaders

Contact:

Jay Seidel

(714) 992-7575

[email protected]

drones.fullcoll.edu

