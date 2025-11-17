Fullerton College to Host LiDAR Summit 2025 Featuring Keynote by VCTO Labs Founder Pete Kelsey

The highlight of the summit will be a keynote address by Pete Kelsey, founder of VCTO Labs LLC and a renowned expert in 3D reality capture. Kelsey will share behind-the-scenes insights from two of his most captivating projects: "Capturing Alcatraz," a digital preservation initiative using high-resolution LiDAR and photogrammetry, and his work on the enigmatic Skinwalker Ranch, where cutting-edge scanning technologies are being used to explore scientific and cultural mysteries.

"LiDAR technology is transforming the way we see and interact with the world," said Jay Seidel, Director of the Drone Technology Program at Fullerton College. "This summit will showcase how LiDAR is being applied in everything from city planning and infrastructure inspection to environmental restoration, cinematic virtual production, and forensic crime scene reconstruction."

The summit will include:

Technology demonstrations from leading LiDAR manufacturers such as Wingtra, Leica Geosystems, and Rock Robotics

Panels and presentations from end users in utilities, law enforcement, conservation, and the film industry

Breakout sessions covering workforce development, digital media tools, and drone-based LiDAR scanning

Participation from top software and data processing companies, including DroneDeploy and Esri.

Expected attendees include public safety officials, city and county planners, GIS and digital media professionals, surveyors, educators, and students, creating a strong gathering of cross-sector stakeholders dedicated to advancing spatial data technologies.

The event is free and open to the public with RSVP; sponsorship and exhibitor opportunities are available.

For more information or to register, visit the Eventbrite https://www.eventbrite.com/e/1883444335709?aff=oddtdtcreator or contact Jay Seidel at [email protected].

About Fullerton Drone Lab - The Fullerton Drone Lab at Fullerton College is a national leader in drone and autonomous systems training, offering advanced programs in LiDAR, environmental monitoring, inspection, repair, public safety, and workforce development. As the host of California's first drone piloting registered apprenticeship and the state's first Bachelor of Science in Drone and Autonomous Systems, Fullerton continues to serve as a hub for industry collaboration and innovation.

SOURCE Fullerton Drone Lab