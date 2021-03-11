Fullerton Colleges Uses The Myers-Briggs Company's VitaNavis Platform to Help Students Become Career-ready

Fullerton College: leveraging VitaNavis to nurture students' career readiness Last year, Fullerton College (which had used the MBTI ® and Strong Interest Inventory ® assessments for years) began using the VitaNavis ® platform to help students better connect with careers and graduate career ready.

"The VitaNavis platform compares to nothing else out there....we're helping students decide on a major sooner and getting them to graduate and/ or transfer in a timely manner," said Janine Cirrito, Career Center Coordinator II, Fullerton College.

Using VitaNavis, Fullerton reaches prospective students earlier, giving them valuable information about programs that map to their future career plans. In addition, VitaNavis's mobile-friendly platform is scalable and easier for students to access on the go.

Fullerton's future with VitaNavis

Since VitaNavis' implementation a year ago, 4,000 students have completed the SuperStrong assessment. Fullerton College is also planning to leverage it with feeder and non-feeder high schools.

"VitaNavis has been extremely instrumental to me in assisting [students]," said Deanna Smedley, a Fullerton College counselor. "It's simple and visually appealing for both the counselor and the student."

To download the white paper on career readiness, visit: https://get.vitanavis.com/whitepaper-readiness

To get the Fullerton College case study, visit: https://get.vitanavis.com/assets/resources/VitaNavis%20-%20Case%20Study%20-%20Fullerton%20College.pdf

