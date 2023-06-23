Fullerton Drone Lab and FAA host Public Drone Event in Orange County

FULLERTON, Calif., June 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- People from all walks of life are welcome to the industry and family-friendly Droning On California event in Fullerton July 21-23. Organized by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and hosted by the Fullerton Drone Lab at Fullerton College, the three-day event highlights the world of drones through demonstrations, breakout sessions, and activities.

Everyone is welcome to the three-day industry and family-friendly Droning On California event in Fullerton July 21-23. Tweet this SoCal Drone Film Festival logo Droning On California 2023 logo

"We are honored to host this event in California for the FAA," said Jay Seidel, Fullerton College professor and director of the Fullerton Drone Lab. "This fun event will showcase how drones are being used in industries today as well inform people on laws and resources in a fun family-friendly environment."

Day one is focused on drones used in public safety and government. Breakout session from Chula Vista and Torrance police departments as well as Alameda County Sheriff's Department. As well as panel discussions about drone usage from PG&E, Southern California Edison, Orange County Sanitation, and Vector Control. There will also be drone demonstrations from various drone manufacturers showcasing the uses and applications of the aircraft.

Day two is focused on education and sponsored by the Orange County Department of Education Pathways Grant. Teachers and educators from K-12 districts and higher education institutions all over the state will be on hand to learn about starting, building, and developing drone training into education. Breakout sessions from the University of California, Pitsco Education, US Drone Soccer, as well as from other colleges and educational institutions will provide insight on drone education. Drone demonstrations will showcase what the aircrafts can do.

Day two will also coincide with the Third Annual Southern California Drone Film Festival. These breakout sessions focus on aerial photography and cinematography from some of the industry's best aerial visual artists. The evening will conclude with the festival's awards presentation.

Day three will be a family-friendly expo. The FAA will provide short "Drone 101" sessions to help people understand regulations. There will be drone demonstrations, hands-on flying, arts and crafts, face painting, Star Wars characters, and much more.

For more information as well as to register for the free event go to: https://aerialpathways.com

And https://socaldronefilmfestival.com.

