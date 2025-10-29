FullFlex.Agency Launches Agentic AI Solutions to Power Contractor Efficiency and Casino Experiential Revenue Growth

SALT LAKE CITY, Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- FullFlex.Agency ( www.FullFlex.Agency ), recognized as Utah's Best Marketing Agency, today announced the rollout of its new Agentic AI Solutions—systems designed to improve efficiency for contractor businesses and drive total-property revenue growth for casinos and resorts nationwide.

This launch builds on research confirming that AI and big-data analytics deliver measurable gains in customer loyalty, retention, and revenue optimization across the gaming and hospitality industries.

Agentic AI for Contractors — Location-Based Offers and Smart Collections

Integrated with platforms such as Service Fusion, Full Flex's Agentic AI for Contractors uses real-time data to automate customer engagement, dispatching, and billing.

Key features include:

Dynamic location-based offers. When a technician is within two miles of a service address, the system automatically issues offers like "Book same-day service and save 20 % on labor."

When a technician is within two miles of a service address, the system automatically issues offers like Automated scheduling and dispatch to reduce idle time and fuel costs.

to reduce idle time and fuel costs. AI-driven follow-ups and collections for invoices and maintenance reminders.

for invoices and maintenance reminders. Predictive maintenance prompts based on equipment history and seasonal demand.

Full Flex recently helped Miller's Air Conditioning & Heating in Livermore, CA recover $20,000 in past-due invoices in under 48 hours via automation—demonstrating near-instant ROI before full Agentic AI deployment.

"If basic automation can unlock $20,000 in two days, imagine what Agentic AI can achieve when it analyzes location data, service patterns, and real-time demand simultaneously," said Justin Lizama, CEO of FullFlex.Agency.

Early contractor pilots in California and Texas report 20–35 % higher daily job volume and up to 25 % greater same-day booking rates.

Agentic AI for Casinos — Driving Experiential Engagement and Total Property Revenue

Full Flex's Agentic AI for Casinos extends beyond the gaming floor to generate new revenue from food & beverage, spa, golf, and entertainment amenities.

Capabilities include:

Dormant player reactivation through predictive modeling and AI-personalized outreach.

through predictive modeling and AI-personalized outreach. Dynamic F&B and amenity offers based on guest behavior and spending trends.

based on guest behavior and spending trends. Personalized itineraries suggesting restaurants, spa appointments, and tee times.

suggesting restaurants, spa appointments, and tee times. Real-time ROI dashboards linking engagement to property-wide revenue.

According to research by Khan & Farah (2025), AI and Big Data analytics already enable casinos to predict customer preferences, personalize amenities, and optimize operations, producing significant increases in customer loyalty and revenue.

For casinos generating $500 million or more annually, Agentic AI can unlock tens of millions in new spend by turning data into personalized experiential engagement—bridging gaming with dining, spa, and golf.

"Casinos and resorts have mountains of data but limited personalization," Lizama said. "Agentic AI turns that data into action—driving loyalty and spend across every experience on property."

Initial activations in Las Vegas and the Pacific Northwest have shown 15–25 % reactivation rates for dormant players and notable growth in F&B and amenity bookings within 90 days, consistent with industry research findings.

A Hybrid Approach to Scaling Growth

Full Flex combines traditional marketing fundamentals, digital strategy, and AI innovation under its "All You Can Eat" marketing packages, which include branding, SEO + GEO optimization, paid media, content, and analytics integrated with AI-driven automation.

About FullFlex.Agency

Founded in Salt Lake City, Utah, FullFlex.Agency is a next-generation marketing and technology firm helping businesses nationwide scale through a hybrid blend of traditional, digital, and AI innovation. The agency specializes in Agentic AI for contractors and casinos, AI employees, generative AI engines, and transparent "All You Can Eat" marketing packages.

Full Flex's mission is simple: to be a scaling partner for any business, delivering coverage, visibility, and sales viability nationwide.

Trusted by clients across industries, Full Flex is recognized as Utah's Best Marketing Agency.

Media Contact:

[email protected]

https://fullflex.agency

Salt Lake City, Utah

Supporting Source

Khan, F., & Farah, J. (2025). The AI-Powered Casino: Personalized Experiences and Revenue Optimization Through Big Data. ResearchGate. https://doi.org/10.13140/RG.2.2.22750.96320

SOURCE Full Flex Marketing