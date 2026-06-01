FullHost Launches Canadian-Sovereign S3-Compatible Object Storage

New service keeps data in Canada while giving developers a familiar, standards-based way to store and scale unstructured data

VICTORIA, BC, June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- FullHost, a Canadian cloud infrastructure provider operating since 2009, today announced the general availability of its S3-compatible Object Storage service. The new offering gives businesses, developers, and public-sector organizations a scalable, durable place to store unstructured data — backups, media, logs, application assets, and archives — without their data ever leaving Canada.

Object Storage

The launch comes as Canadian organizations face mounting pressure to control where their data lives. Rising regulatory scrutiny and concerns about foreign jurisdiction over Canadian information have pushed data residency from a nice-to-have to a procurement requirement.

FullHost Object Storage exposes a standard S3-compatible API, so teams can connect existing tools, SDKs, and workflows with minimal changes.

"Canadian organizations have told us the same thing for years: they want modern object storage without sending their data to a foreign jurisdiction. We built this service so teams get the S3 experience they already know, with the assurance that their data is stored and governed entirely in Canada. There's no trade-off between convenience and sovereignty anymore."

— Nico Ohlmann, CEO and Co-founder of FullHost

DESIGNED FOR DATA SOVEREIGNTY

Every byte stored in FullHost Object Storage resides in Canadian data centres and is subject to Canadian law — a priority for government bodies, healthcare providers, financial services firms, and any organization handling regulated or sensitive information. FullHost operates data centre locations in Vancouver, Calgary, Toronto, and Montreal, keeping data within Canada coast to coast.

This sovereignty-first approach is consistent with FullHost's 17-year focus on serving Canadian clients in regulated and public-sector environments, where control over data residency, access, and governance is non-negotiable.

BUILT FOR REAL WORKLOADS

FullHost Object Storage is designed to handle the storage patterns teams actually deal with day to day, from routine backups to large media libraries and fast-growing application data. Whether organizations are migrating off a foreign cloud provider or adopting object storage for the first time, the service is built to scale with them:

S3-compatible API for drop-in integration with existing applications and tools

for drop-in integration with existing applications and tools Durable, scalable storage suitable for backups, archives, media libraries, and application data

suitable for backups, archives, media libraries, and application data Familiar tooling — connect with Cyberduck, command-line tools, backup software, and standard S3 SDKs

— connect with Cyberduck, command-line tools, backup software, and standard S3 SDKs Predictable, hourly usage-based billing — pay only for what you actually consume, charged hourly

"We wanted this to feel effortless for the people who use it. If you've worked with object storage before, you already know how to use ours — you just point your tools at our endpoint and go. The difference is where your data lives and who's accountable for it."

— Nico Ohlmann

AVAILABILITY

FullHost Object Storage is available today to new and existing customers. Organizations can request access and provisioning through their FullHost account or by contacting the FullHost team. Pricing is based on hourly usage; full details are available at fullhost.com/object-storage.

ABOUT FULLHOST

FullHost is a Canadian cloud hosting and infrastructure company founded in 2009 and based in British Columbia. FullHost provides managed hosting, DevOps PaaS, Kubernetes and container orchestration, cloud servers, GPU hosting, an AI site builder, managed WordPress hosting, and object storage. As a CIRA-certified registrar, FullHost also offers the lowest-priced .ca domains. The company maintains a long-standing focus on Canadian data sovereignty and on serving government, regulated industries, and businesses that need their data to stay in Canada. Learn more at fullhost.com.

Media Contact:

Nico Ohlmann

250-999-8989

[email protected]

SOURCE FullHost