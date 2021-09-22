FullHost to Offer Global Hosting Solutions on the AWS Cloud

VICTORIA, B.C., Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FullHost announces the availability of its Elastic Hosting, Managed WordPress Hosting, and Managed Virtual Server Hosting products on the Amazon Web Services (AWS) cloud. Used by the majority of global enterprises, AWS delivers a consistently-reliable and secure infrastructure.

FullHost Logo

Previously, FullHost offered hosting services exclusively out of its datacenters in Vancouver and Toronto, Canada, where the company owns and operates its own equipment and network. The provider acknowledges that many clients prefer to store their data on Canadian soil, with the support of a Canadian company.

A number of businesses, have expressed an interest in hosting web applications like WordPress, WooCommerce, and ecommerce stores directly on AWS—where the setup and maintenance are rather complex. Additionally, large businesses looking to host their applications in a readily-available, redundant, secure AWS environment often lack the in-house expertise and staffing to set up, maintain, and monitor their solution.

Many international clients—as well as Canadian customers with a global audience—have also shared a desire for data center locations outside of Canada, in Europe or Asia, so they can host web applications closer to their visitors.

With that, FullHost clients can now select AWS in Montreal, Canada in addition to their Vancouver and Toronto data center locations. The choice will remain entirely up to the client, who can select their preferred data center location before committing to a solution. By 2022, the provider will be offering other AWS locations across the globe.

New FullHost AWS solutions include the following:

Elastic Hosting starts at $7 /month and provides a flexible managed hosting solution that grows with the client in Canada . The client pays only for what they need and can use any web platform.

starts at /month and provides a flexible managed hosting solution that grows with the client in . The client pays only for what they need and can use any web platform. Managed WordPress Hosting starts at $30 /month—bringing the client peace of mind with continual support of their WordPress applications.

starts at /month—bringing the client peace of mind with continual support of their WordPress applications. Managed Virtual Server Hosting starts at $85 /month and gives the client their own virtual server (VPS), with greater flexibility to customize for their own requirements and meet regulatory compliance requirements.

Managed cloud services offer a high-quality hosting experience, even to those who lack the internal resources to manage their own servers. And while FullHost has been offering AWS hosting solutions to select clients for nearly a decade, the provider is now making these services available to everyone.

With new and innovative managed AWS hosting solutions, FullHost clients can rest assured their provider is monitoring their hosting environment at all times—backed by FullHost's 24/7/365 expert support.

About FullHost

Since 2004, FullHost, a premiere web-hosting provider turned managed cloud company, has offered comprehensive solutions to small, medium, and large organizations across Canada and beyond. From their headquarters in Victoria, British Columbia and their data centers in Vancouver and Toronto, FullHost is trusted by Canadians from coast and coast to deliver a best-in-class experience.

To learn more about FullHost, please visit https://www.fullhost.com

Contact:

Chris Tilden

250-999-8989

[email protected]

SOURCE FullHost