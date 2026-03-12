Fullmind Acquires Elevate K-12 to Create Nation's Largest Dedicated Virtual K-12 Education Company

Combined company will serve more than 225 school districts nationwide with expanded services, a deeper teacher network, and long-term financial stability

HOUSTON, March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Fullmind today announced the acquisition of Elevate K-12 to create the largest dedicated virtual education partner in the K-12 sector. The combined company will serve more than 225 school districts across the United States, delivering live, state-certified-teacher-led instruction alongside a broader range of academic support services than either company offered independently.

Ysiad Ferreiras, current CEO of Fullmind, will lead the combined organization. Piyush Lumba, current CEO of Elevate K-12, will support the transition as the two companies complete integration over the next 90 days.

"This combination creates something the K-12 market has needed: a mission-driven virtual education partner with the scale to consistently serve hundreds of districts," said Ysiad Ferreiras, CEO. "Districts will have access to a deeper educator network, a broader set of services, and a company they can count on for the long term. We're excited to build this together."

The merger combines the complementary strengths of both organizations. Elevate's on-site program managers, embedded customer support, and teacher network will become available to Fullmind districts. Fullmind's homebound instruction, IEP and special education support, summer programming, and teacher-sharing capabilities across schools will become available to Elevate districts.

For educators, the combined district base of 225+ schools mean more teaching assignments, more subjects, and greater scheduling flexibility — reducing gaps between contracts and expanding career opportunities.

"Elevate K-12 has spent years building something we're deeply proud of — an outstanding teacher network, strong district relationships, and a commitment to student outcomes," said Piyush Lumba, CEO of Elevate K-12. "Joining forces with Fullmind means our districts gain access to even more services, and our teachers gain access to even more opportunities. This is the right move for everyone we serve."

About Fullmind

Fullmind partners with school districts to deliver live, online instruction and educator solutions for K-12 students. Its services include homebound instruction, IEP and special education support, summer programming, and teacher-sharing across schools, supported by a proprietary technology platform. fullmindlearning.com

About Elevate K-12

Elevate K-12 is a leading provider of live, virtual instruction for K-12 school districts, connecting students with state-certified teachers through its technology platform. Elevate specializes in core and elective subjects and offers embedded on-site program management and customer support.

