Fullpath Launches Automotive's First Agentic CRM, Completing a Comprehensive AI Ecosystem For Car Dealers

TEL AVIV, Israel, Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Fullpath today announced the launch of the Agentic CRM, a category-defining automotive sales ecosystem built on the foundation of Fullpath's Customer Data Platform (CDP). Currently in Beta testing for select clients, the Agentic CRM delivers a fully orchestrated, multi-agent system that handles real-time shopper intelligence, proactive task management, and automated lead engagement in a single dealership workspace.

This launch is rooted in Fullpath's commitment to its CDP, which currently serves 10% of the North American automotive market. By maintaining an agnostic architecture, Fullpath bridges the gap between fragmented data sources and sales execution. It is this foundational infrastructure that makes Fullpath uniquely qualified to create an agentic CRM that works in tandem with the existing CDP, seamlessly ingesting data from every dealership department to create a unified intelligence layer. While the agentic CRM offers a fully integrated dealership experience, Fullpath continues to prioritize the growth of its standalone CDP, ensuring that dealers who utilize other CRM platforms can still leverage Fullpath's industry-leading data orchestration and AI capabilities.

By embedding agentic AI directly into the CRM, Fullpath is solving the industry's greatest efficiency challenge: administrative drag and siloed data streams. The system – currently available to Beta partners – is designed to handle the heavy lifting of lead management and data entry, ensuring that sales teams are freed from tedious busy work. Instead of forcing staff to manually log data, toggle between tools, or guess which lead to call next, Fullpath's Agentic CRM identifies opportunities and prioritizes them automatically, allowing dealership teams to focus entirely on customer relationships and closing deals.

"For too long dealership teams have been tethered to their screens, performing manual data entry instead of selling cars. The Agentic CRM changes that equation," said Aharon Horwitz, CEO & Co-Founder of Fullpath. "Our goal was to build a system that handles the busy work and administrative tasks that slow down a sales floor, allowing human talent to do what they do best: building the meaningful customer relationships that determine a dealership's long-term success."

Dealerships and dealer groups are invited to demo Fullpath's Agentic CRM at the upcoming NADA Show in Las Vegas (February 3-6) at booth #6613 .

For more information about Fullpath, visit www.fullpath.com .

About Fullpath

Fullpath is the AI ecosystem for car dealerships that unifies fragmented data to ensure every workflow, channel, and AI agent works in perfect harmony. Built on the core Customer Data Platform (CDP), Fullpath handles the heavy lifting of automated marketing and lead follow-up. This powerful infrastructure allows dealerships to turn complex data into more sales, blending timeless dealership charm with the cutting-edge technology of the agentic era.

SOURCE Fullpath