Fullpower®-AI Achieves ISO/IEC 27001 Certification

News provided by

Fullpower

13 Jun, 2023, 10:00 ET

SANTA CRUZ, Calif., June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fullpower®-AI, the leading IoT AI-biosensing company, today announced that it has achieved ISO/IEC 27001 certification.

ISO/IEC 27001 is the world's best-known standard for Information Security Management Systems (ISMS). The ISO/IEC 27001 standard provides companies of any size and from all sectors of activity with guidance for establishing, implementing, maintaining, and continually improving an Information Security Management System. Conformity with ISO/IEC 27001 means that Fullpower®-AI has put in place an ISMS to manage risks related to the security of all data owned or handled by the company, and that this system respects all the best practices and principles enshrined in this International Standard.

This significant achievement underscores the importance of data security and privacy to Fullpower®-AI on behalf of our current and future customers. With AI and IoT devices permeating every aspect of our lives, it is imperative to know that your personal data is guarded and protected every step of the way by Fullpower®-AI.

"We are excited to announce this significant milestone: ISO/IEC 27001 certification. Fullpower®-AI is committed to global data security, availability, and processing integrity," said Philippe Kahn, Chief Executive Officer of Fullpower®-AI.

About Fullpower®-AI

Fullpower®-AI is the leader in AI-modeled biosensing algorithms, embedded AI Machine Learning solutions, and a leader for domain-specific generative AI. For our partners, Fullpower®-AI delivers a complete IoT PaaS platform vetted and deployed worldwide for machine learning, remote contactless biosensing, generative AI, and end-to-end smart connected devices in life sciences, health, and biotechnology. In addition, Fullpower®-AI's platform is backed by 135+ patents and is ISO 27001 and is SOC 2 Type II certified.

For more information contact [email protected].

SOURCE Fullpower

Also from this source

Bryte and Fullpower®-AI Announce Groundbreaking Partnership to Revolutionize the Sleep Experience

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.