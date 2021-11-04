Fullpower®-AI Announces New Medical Advisory Board Member, Dr. Anil Rama, MD

"I am honored to have the opportunity to join the Fullpower®-AI stellar team," said Dr. Anil Rama, MD Tweet this

In addition, Dr. Rama has been an investigator in clinical trials for drugs or devices designed to improve sleep and contributed to stories in national newspapers, local news stations, wellness websites, and health newsletters.

"I am honored to have the opportunity to join the Fullpower®-AI stellar team," said Anil Rama, Founder and CEO of www.sleepandbrain.com , "Together, I look forward to discovering solutions for better sleep."

"Welcome, Dr. Anil Rama; your expertise adds exceptional talent and expertise to our AI-biosensing team. We look forward to more innovation and progress together," said Philippe Kahn, CEO of Fullpower®-AI.

Fullpower®-AI delivers a complete B2B platform for AI-powered algorithms, remote contactless biosensing together with end-to-end engineering services. Fullpower's platform is vetted and deployed as a PaaS, backed by a patent portfolio of 130+ patents. Fullpower's key areas of expertise include contactless biosensing, remote monitoring, and non-invasive sleep technology. Fullpower's B2B PaaS customers are in medical solutions, remote-contactless biosensing, bedding solutions, wearable, and wellness services. For more information, visit www.fullpower-AI.com . Please contact: [email protected] .

