Fullpower®-AI Announces the Issuance of Eight U.S. Patents Further Covering Aspects of the Fullpower®-AI Sleeptracker®-AI and Biosensing Platforms

SILICON VALLEY, Calif., June 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fullpower®-AI, the leading contactless biosensing and sleep technology company, today announced that the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) had issued eight new U.S. Patents directed to methods related to the Fullpower®-AI and Sleeptracker®-AI technology platforms.

"We are extremely pleased, as inventors and pioneers, with the continued development of the Fullpower®-AI patent portfolio. These new issuances, with early priorities, continue to expand the breadth and depth of our Sleep and Biosensing intellectual property portfolio, covering methods important to Smart beds, Sleep, Snoring, Apnea, Wearable, Automotive, IoT, Machine Learning, and other industries. The issuance of these patents is another step in the development of our robust patent portfolio," said Philippe Kahn, Chief Executive Officer of Fullpower®-AI.

1. US10945659 issued 3/16/2021 - Dual sleep, two-sleeper monitor – Priority date: 3/16/2015

A method and apparatus to receive data from a dual sleep sensor associated with a sleep surface and analyze the data to identify sleep phases of one or more users on the sleep surface. In one embodiment, the dual sleep sensor comprises two or more sensors positioned to enable the separation of motion data of a first sleeper and a second sleeper.

2. US10971261 issued 4/6/2021 - Optimal sleep phase selection system – Priority date: 3/6/2012

A sleep sensing system comprising a sensor to obtain real-time information about a user, a sleep state logic to determine the user's current sleep state based on the real-time data. The system further comprises a sleep stage selector to select an optimal next sleep state for the user and a sound output system to output sound to guide the user from the current sleep state to the optimal next sleep state.

3. US10568565 issued 2/25/2020 - Utilizing an Area Sensor for Sleep Analysis – Priority date: 5/4/2014

Devices, systems, and methods that track various aspects of a person's sleep and environment to optimize one or more elements of the user's environment and sleep conditions, quality and duration, together or alone, and help make the one or more users maintain and prolong his or her deep sleep status and improve their sleep duration and quality.

4. US10791986 issued 10/6/2020 - Sleep sound detection system and use, including snoring – Priority date: 4/5/2012

A method or apparatus comprising monitoring a user's sleep and turning on a microphone to record sounds, ensuring that the recording occurs in all sleep phases. The method in one embodiment further comprises making the sounds available to the user for later review.

5. US10744390 issued 8/18/2020 - Human activity monitoring device with activity identification – Priority date: 2/8/2007

A method for monitoring human activity using an inertial sensor includes monitoring accelerations, identifying a current user activity from a plurality of user activities based on the accelerations, and counting periodic human motions appropriate to the current user activity.

6. US10754683 issued 8/25/2020 - Optimizing preemptive operating system with motion sensing – Priority date: 7/27/2007

A method and apparatus to provide a scheduler comprising determining a current use characteristic for the device based on motion information and active applications, and scheduling a future task.

7. US10561376 issued 2/18/2020 - Method and Apparatus to Use a Sensor in a Body-Worn Device – Priority date: 11/3/2011

A body-worn device comprising a radiation system to determine a raw radiation exposure of a user and a user characteristic adjustment logic to adjust the raw radiation exposure based on user characteristics is described. The body-worn device in one embodiment further includes a recommendation calculator to determine a recommendation to the user based on the adjusted radiation exposure.

8. US10610146 issued 4/7/2020 - Utilizing wearable devices in an internet of things environment – Priority date: 12/21/2015

In one embodiment, the present system is designed to be a wearable garment worn in a vehicle, such as a car. The wearable garment includes a plurality of sensors. A processor may use these sensors to identify precursor signs of dozing off. In one embodiment, the processor may be in the wearable garment. In another embodiment, the processor may be in a mobile device linked to the wearable garment.

