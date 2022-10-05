Fullpower®-AI Announces the Issuance of Three New U.S. Patents Further Covering the Fullpower IoT PaaS, Smart Beds, and Sleeptracker®-AI

SANTA CRUZ, Calif., Oct. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fullpower®-AI, the leading IoT biosensing, Machine Learning, and sleep technology company, today announced that the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) had issued three new U.S. Patents directed to methods related to the Fullpower®-AI platform.

"We are extremely pleased, as inventors and pioneers, with the continued development of the Fullpower®-AI patent portfolio. These new issuances continue to expand the breadth and depth of our IoT platform, Sleep, and Biosensing intellectual property portfolio," said Philippe Kahn, Chief Executive Officer of Fullpower®-AI.

1. US11462238 issued 10/4/2022 - Detection of Sleep Sounds with Cycled Noise Sources – Priority date: 10/14/2019

A system of monitoring a sleeper to reduce false positives and false negatives, and provides a more accurate record of the user's sleep states. Additionally, the system can be used to track changes in patterns from the user and from the environment. This may lead to early warning of health issues, as well as issues with the devices in the bedroom.

2. US11452916 issued 9/27/2022 - Monitoring Exercise Surface System – Priority date: 1/17/2019

A biosensing system designed to be positioned under an exercise mat. The system includes a set of sensors arranged to monitor a user's health data and posture while the user is performing exercises.

3. US11382534 issued 7/12/2022 - Sleep Detection and Analysis System – Priority date: 10/15/2018

A sleep monitoring system. The system determines sleep stages for the user. The system further adjusts the bed when either a respiration event or snoring event is detected.

About Fullpower Technologies, Inc.

Fullpower® Technologies delivers a complete B2B IoT platform for AI-powered algorithms, remote contactless biosensing, end-to-end engineering services, and software customization in life sciences, health, and biotechnology. Fullpower's platform is vetted and deployed as an IoT PaaS, backed by a patent portfolio of 135+ patents.

Fullpower's key areas of expertise include:

Clinically validated sleep technology: Sleeptracker-AI®

Worldwide vetted IoT edge-cloud platform deployments

AI-powered IoT biosensing

Remote non-invasive vital signs monitoring

The development of new AI-powered technologies in life sciences and biotechnology fields

Fullpower's B2B PaaS customers are in medical solutions, remote biosensing, sleep, bedding solutions, wearable, and wellness services.

For more information, visit www.fullpower.com or contact [email protected].

SOURCE Fullpower