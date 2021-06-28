FullscopeRMS appoints Ryan Bohrer to lead expanded Supplemental Health business

"We are thrilled to welcome Ryan to the FullscopeRMS team, where his leadership and expertise will help strategically grow our supplemental health offerings," said Scott Beliveau, president, FullscopeRMS. "Ryan's experience with voluntary benefits brings effective insights and management to our newly expanded portfolio, which will help insurance providers and members complement health benefits to protect their finances."

Bohrer will be responsible for driving growth, directing development of client-facing administration capabilities, and developing risk-management practices and strategies for FullscopeRMS's supplemental health offerings. He started his career with Assurant Employee Benefits (AEB) and joined Sun Life when the company acquired AEB in 2016. Since then he has overseen supplemental health pricing for Sun Life's group benefits business and has been a key contributor on the voluntary leadership team. He transitioned to FullscopeRMS in June 2021.

"I am looking forward to bringing my product and pricing expertise to FullscopeRMS, where we help insurers develop and offer meaningful products and services for their clients," said Bohrer. "Interest in supplemental health and voluntary benefits is growing rapidly, and FullscopeRMS's expertise in product design and execution supports a thriving market."

Bohrer has over 15 years of experience in group pricing across multiple product lines. He holds a Bachelor of Science in statistics and business administration from the University of Missouri-Columbia, and is a Fellow of the Society of Actuaries.

About FullscopeRMS

FullscopeRMS delivers risk management expertise, performance and brand protection to partners in the insurance industry by helping them bring new products to market and expanding their current business. FullscopeRMS provides its clients – including 25+ insurance carriers and health plans –with the deep knowledge, expert talent and the specialized systems required to offer full disability, absence management, life, stop-loss, and supplemental health to employers. For more information, please visit http://www.fullscoperms.com.

FullscopeRMS is a standalone company in the Sun Life U.S. group of businesses.

