Fullscript Sets New Standard for Supplement Safety, Integrity and Distribution with Industry-Leading Quality Program

OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Fullscript , a leading healthcare platform powering whole person care, today reinforced its commitment to the values and standards codified in the Fullscript Quality Program , an always-on initiative that ensures that quality is built into every aspect of care delivery, from the product catalogue and enhanced testing to fulfillment and dedicated customer service and clinical support.

"At Fullscript, quality is not merely a box we check or a story we tell. Quality is a company-wide imperative that's fundamental to how we support providers and patients," said Kyle Braatz, Co-Founder and CEO of Fullscript. "A key differentiator that helps us build trust and amplify growth, the Fullscript Quality Program is embedded in every aspect of our operations, from the partners we choose to the products we carry and the care we take in getting them to a patient's door. It is synonymous with who we are. It guides all that we do."

Designed to set a new bar across the industry, the Fullscript Quality Program is a proactive approach that keeps quality central to the company's daily operations, safeguarding against counterfeiting and contamination, while ensuring that practitioners can choose the safest and most clinically effective products. The program informs decision-making across Fullscript's operations from catalog curation and warehouse processes to practitioner tools and education with the following elements:

A Clinician-Led Approach to Quality: Fullscript's in-house team of clinicians oversee the quality program with the clear goal of supporting safe, evidence-based care. Every brand partner must meet rigorous criteria, including ongoing verification of third-party cGMP certification, and only authentic products obtained directly from the manufacturer are listed, ensuring product integrity and traceability. Additionally, Fullscript tests items via third-party labs to confirm the potency and purity of what's in the bottle, adding an additional level of trust.





Fullscript's in-house team of clinicians oversee the quality program with the clear goal of supporting safe, evidence-based care. Every brand partner must meet rigorous criteria, including ongoing verification of third-party cGMP certification, and only authentic products obtained directly from the manufacturer are listed, ensuring product integrity and traceability. Additionally, Fullscript tests items via third-party labs to confirm the potency and purity of what's in the bottle, adding an additional level of trust. Supply Chain Built for Safety: Fullscript's state-of-the-art shipping and distribution operations are designed for safety, accuracy, and reliability, and each product that leaves a Fullscript distribution center is backed by the quality system. Products are received, stored, and shipped from NSF-certified facilities that follow robust food safety protocols, temperature and humidity optimization, and strict sanitation practices. Fullscript's quality and regulatory teams oversee everything from internal audits and supplier compliance to product labeling reviews, recall procedures, and adverse event tracking. Every step is taken to ensure that products arrive in the condition practitioners expect, deepening trust through a seamless patient experience and optimal outcomes.





Fullscript's state-of-the-art shipping and distribution operations are designed for safety, accuracy, and reliability, and each product that leaves a Fullscript distribution center is backed by the quality system. Products are received, stored, and shipped from NSF-certified facilities that follow robust food safety protocols, temperature and humidity optimization, and strict sanitation practices. Fullscript's quality and regulatory teams oversee everything from internal audits and supplier compliance to product labeling reviews, recall procedures, and adverse event tracking. Every step is taken to ensure that products arrive in the condition practitioners expect, deepening trust through a seamless patient experience and optimal outcomes. Enhanced Clinical Confidence: Fullscript also provides tools and insights that help practitioners prescribe with greater confidence and support stronger patient engagement. Select products undergo additional third-party testing to verify purity and potency. Clinical decision support offers practitioners evidence-based guidance, while educational resources available through Fullscript Academy help providers stay informed. Features like Fullscript Assist surface potential interactions, offer dosing guidance, and simplify treatment planning. Smart comparison tools make it easier to match products to individual patient needs by considering cost, adherence, and preferences.

"Fullscript is transforming how care is delivered by bridging the gap between providers and patients with a truly whole person approach," said Jeff Gladd, MD, Chief Medical Officer, Fullscript. "The Fullscript Quality Program is critical to that approach. It is an investment in the future of healthcare, fundamental to continuously improving our services, advancing our technology, and empowering more practitioners to deliver personalized, proactive, whole person care."

Founded in 2011, Fullscript is a leading healthcare platform powering whole person care. With a full suite of clinical tools that make it easier for practices to deliver personalized care more efficiently and effectively – Fullscript has helped over 100,000 providers and 10 million patients with seamless access to high-quality supplements, industry-leading labs, and smart adherence tools.

