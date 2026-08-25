Fullspan Health Announces 2027 Marketing Solutions Built to Connect Brands With Consumers and Providers Across the Health Journey

New offerings bring together trusted consumer education, HCP engagement and AI utility

NEW YORK, Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Fullspan Health™, a unified B2B healthcare platform from RVO Health®, today announced its 2027 marketing solutions, a suite of offerings for pharma and healthcare marketers built across Fullspan Health's powerful portfolio of brands, including Healthline®, Healthgrades®, Medical News Today®, Psych Central® and Bezzy®. The solutions marry the trust and audience loyalty of leading brands with technology, AI utility, first-party data and insights to help marketers engage consumers and providers across the health journey. Designed to support the path from awareness to actionable next steps in care, the 2027 solutions are available now for planning conversations, including select opportunities for category exclusivity.

These solutions come to market as pharma marketers begin to plan for 2027 and face hurdles: a complex health journey marked by increased difficulty accessing healthcare providers, rising health misinformation, a widening patient-provider information divide and fragmented health discovery. Fullspan Health's 2027 offerings are designed to help address those challenges by connecting brand experiences across discovery, education, provider engagement and measurable action.

"The future of healthcare marketing isn't about reaching consumers at a single moment. It's about educating and guiding decisions across the entire health journey," said Christine Maguire, EVP and Chief Business Officer of Fullspan Health. "Our 2027 innovations connect trusted content, AI-powered experiences and provider engagement into one connected ecosystem, helping brands move people from awareness to action with measurable business and health outcomes."

Fullspan Health's 2027 marquee solutions are also supported by Fullspan Health Studio, an award-winning creative team with a track record of developing health-centered stories and omnichannel programs that deepen brand connection. Together, the 2027 innovations are designed to support credibility, utility, creative storytelling and continuity across the care continuum.

Perspectives 360: A holistic HCP and DTC initiative designed to close communication gaps between patients and HCPs. Healthline AI: Announced last month, is a health-specific AI companion built to deliver trusted answers and action-oriented next steps for consumers. Practice Forward: An expert-led HCP activation platform designed to help providers stay ahead of changes in their practice area and the future of care. Clinically Validated Influencer Network: A curated creator network that connects pharma clients with physician creators who translate clinical expertise into platform-native content. Action Guides: Condition-specific content with embedded tools that guide patients from exploration to action through personalized content progression, utility integration and a four-week newsletter retention series. Daily Dose: Bite-sized, medically vetted lessons that help consumers move from diagnosis to daily management through five-minute lessons, modular learning, gamification, and personalized email and SMS engagement. Reality Check: A multimedia, multiplatform editorial program built to filter fact from fiction in a world of health misinformation, with expert-led content, social franchises, video, events, an agentic AI experience and public relations support. Healthline Awards: An expanded awards program celebrating trusted, science-backed wellness products based on rigorous testing by Healthline editors and experts. Omnichannel SmartMail: A digital, physical and point of care solution powered by privacy-safe, 100% opt-in lists matched against high-intent digital footprints from first-party site activity.

Together, the 2027 innovations reflect Fullspan Health's continued evolution from a trusted content publisher to a connected health platform that supports consumers, providers and healthcare marketers across the moments that shape awareness, confidence and care decisions.

Fullspan Health is making its 2027 innovations available now for marketer previews and early planning conversations. To learn more about Fullspan Health's 2027 marketing solutions visit: https://www.fullspanhealth.com/innovations-2027.

About Fullspan Health

Fullspan Health is a unified B2B healthcare platform from RVO Health. The company helps healthcare businesses engage consumers and providers across the full continuum of care, from patient finding and engagement to pharmacy, care services, and medication adherence. Leveraging the authority of Healthline®, Healthgrades®, Medical News Today®, Psych Central® and Bezzy®, Fullspan Health combines medically reviewed content, innovative agentic digital tools, and data-driven insights to deliver a seamless, patient-centric experience.

About RVO Health

RVO Health, a health technology company, has a mission to build a better way to health & wellbeing through empathy and empowerment. We help millions of people a month seek information, find a doctor, save money, and take action around their health & wellbeing through Healthline Media, Healthgrades, and more. We are making health easier to navigate, more accessible, and more affordable for everyone. To learn more about RVO Health visit rvohealth.com.

SOURCE Fullspan Health