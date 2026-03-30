Fullspan Health Evolves into Unified Ecosystem: Revolutionizing Patient Engagement for Health Brands

Leveraging industry-leading platforms including Healthline Media and Healthgrades, Fullspan Health delivers integrated media, content, and patient solutions that help brands guide consumers from discovery to care.

NEW YORK, March 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Fullspan Health today has launched a fully integrated B2B platform that enables pharmaceutical and healthcare brands to find, engage, and connect patients to the solutions they need. Powered by RVO Health's portfolio, including Healthline Media and Healthgrades which together reach 63 million people a month, Fullspan Health™ creates an end-to-end ecosystem that integrates media, patient engagement, pharmacy, and HCP touchpoints, allowing health leaders to guide patients seamlessly from initial awareness to clinical action to medication adherence and lifestyle support.

This shift marks a significant evolution for Fullspan Health, transforming its current direct-to-patient and patient services offerings into a unified system purpose-built for the modern life sciences landscape.

As healthcare consumers increasingly move across digital platforms to research symptoms, explore treatment options, find providers, and access care, brands face growing challenges in maintaining consistent engagement across the patient journey. Fullspan Health's integrated capabilities, including a dynamic content studio and AI-powered engagement tools, enable partners at life sciences, health systems, and consumer wellness organizations to find and connect with patients in more meaningful, measurable ways. To date, Fullspan Health's wellness programs have helped over 10M people achieve healthier outcomes by connecting patients to care and supporting better medication adherence and lifestyle choices through their health journeys.

"For years, life sciences marketers have relied on a patchwork of point solutions across media, content, and patient services, and the patient experience reflects that fragmentation," said Christine Maguire, Chief Business Officer, Fullspan Health. "By bringing together the reach of Healthline and Healthgrades, a proven content studio, and patient engagement capabilities already working at scale, we're creating a single place where strategy and execution truly connect."

Fullspan Health houses multiple integrated digital offerings, including:

Fullspan Health Connect ™, which connects brands with high-intent audiences through actionable media solutions, leveraging the extensive capabilities of Healthline Media and Healthgrades, and delivering custom content experiences through an award-winning Studio that brings brands to life, enables deeper integration, and amplifies storytelling.

™, which connects brands with high-intent audiences through actionable media solutions, leveraging the extensive capabilities of Healthline Media and Healthgrades, and delivering custom content experiences through an award-winning Studio that brings brands to life, enables deeper integration, and amplifies storytelling. Fullspan Health Solutions™, which integrates digital tools across the patient journey, including patient finding, engaging patient destinations, AI, telehealth, pharmacy and pricing, and clinical health coaching to enable life sciences ecosystems that support care navigation and adherence.

"We're bringing to market a strengthened, digital suite of solutions that meets the needs of today's healthcare and life sciences organizations," said Suzy Jackson, Chief Commercial Officer, Fullspan Health. "By unifying our media, data, and technology capabilities under Fullspan Health, we enable partners to deliver more coordinated, meaningful engagement across the health journey, supporting patient finding and access, patient services, and measurable health outcomes at every stage."

As the industry moves beyond fragmented touchpoints toward continuous engagement across the patient journey, Fullspan Health positions itself as a single, streamlined partner, connecting brand storytelling, audience intelligence, patient activation, and ongoing support within one unified ecosystem.

For more information, visit fullspanhealth.com

About Fullspan Health

Fullspan Health is a unified B2B healthcare platform from RVO Health, a health technology company backed by the nation's largest consumer health portfolio, helping brands engage consumers across the full continuum of care, from patient finding and engagement to pharmacy, care services, and medication adherence. Leveraging the authority of Healthline Media and Healthgrades, Fullspan Health combines medically reviewed content, innovative agentic digital tools, and data-driven insights to deliver a seamless, patient-centric experience. Under Fullspan Health, Fullspan Health Connect provides actionable media solutions at high-intent consumer moments and Fullspan Health Solutions integrates a connected ecosystem of tools, services, and support to help pharma better guide patients through their care journeys.

SOURCE Fullspan Health