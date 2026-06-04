Fullspan Health Launches Healthline AI, a Health-Specific Agent for Trusted Answers that Lead to Action

The first AI agent from an endemic health publisher gives consumers answers from medically reviewed content with clinical guardrails — while giving partners a responsible way to support people at moments of health decision-making

NEW YORK, June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Fullspan Health™, a unified B2B healthcare platform from RVO Health™, a health technology company, today launched Healthline AI, a conversational AI agent built specifically for health. The launch marks an industry first from an endemic health publisher, and a strategic evolution for Healthline®, moving the brand from trusted health resource to a platform that drives consumer health decisions. Built with clinical guardrails, triage protocols and privacy protections for consumers, Healthline AI gives partners a responsible way to support consumers as they seek health information and next steps.

Healthline AI functions as an intelligent health companion, helping consumers ask health questions, explore medically reviewed guidance and connect to relevant resources. The experience is designed to help people take the next step in their health journey—from synthesizing condition-specific information, accessing tailored tools and resources, finding the right healthcare provider to eventually saving on prescriptions, and an ability to book care, including virtual visits. Available now on Healthline.com, Healthline AI draws exclusively from Fullspan Health's medically reviewed properties, including Healthline, Healthgrades®, Medical News Today®, and Psych Central®. Healthline AI is set to scale across Fullspan Health's audience of 63 million monthly unique users.

AI is becoming the new front door to healthcare, and we intend for Healthline AI to be the most trusted one. Post this

Unlike general-purpose LLMs, which have raised concerns about health accuracy and misinformation, Healthline AI is grounded in more than two decades of Fullspan Health's editorial standards, medical review processes and consumer trust.

This comes at an important time as physicians and patients are increasingly open to using AI as part of their health information journey. Healthline's own consumer research found that 90% of survey respondents were interested in a conversational health experience from Healthline, and nearly 70% said they would find it more trustworthy than ChatGPT. According to the AMA's 2026 physician survey1 68% of doctors feel positively about their patients asking AI about medications, and 64% welcome patients using AI for general health questions.

"For millions of consumers, AI is becoming the new front door to healthcare, and we intend for Healthline AI to be the most trusted one," said Christine Maguire, EVP and Chief Business Officer of Fullspan Health. "Healthline AI helps people move beyond information to action, delivering personalized guidance, trusted answers, and tools that help consumers make informed decisions, find care, and book appointments. Built on medically reviewed content and healthcare-specific safety guardrails, it represents a new model for how people discover, understand, and navigate their healthcare journey."

Healthline AI launches on Type 2 diabetes content, with additional conditions to follow. For pharmaceutical and health system partners, the experience offers brand-safe placement when consumers are most actively seeking health guidance. Partners can also benefit from its compliance framework built for regulated advertisers.

Healthline AI is an information companion, not a clinician, and the system is engineered to hold that line, consistently and at scale. Healthline has invested significantly in a proprietary guardrail framework that governs every interaction: ensuring responses are educational, non-diagnostic, and calibrated to the nature of each user's need. The experience is not yet available in California.

About Fullspan Health

Fullspan Health is a unified B2B healthcare platform from RVO Health, a health technology company backed by the nation's largest consumer health portfolio, helping healthcare businesses engage consumers across the full continuum of care, from patient finding and engagement to pharmacy, care services, and medication adherence. Leveraging the authority of Healthline Media and Healthgrades, Fullspan Health combines medically reviewed content, innovative agentic digital tools, and data-driven insights to deliver a seamless, patient-centric experience.

‍About RVO Health

RVO Health's mission is to build a better way to health & wellbeing through empathy and empowerment. We help nearly 63 million people a month seek information, find a doctor, save money, and take action around their health & wellbeing through Healthline Media, Healthgrades, and more. We are making health easier to navigate, more accessible, and more affordable for everyone. To learn more about RVO Health visit rvohealth.com.

1 American Medical Association, Center for Digital Health and AI, "2026 Physician Survey on Augmented Intelligence," March 2026, https://www.ama-assn.org/system/files/physician-ai-sentiment-report.pdf

SOURCE Fullspan Health