FullSpeed Automotive® Appoints Brian Maciak as Chief Executive Officer

Industry Veteran Joins One of the Nation's Largest Automotive Aftermarket Franchisors to Lead Next Phase of Growth

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo., Nov. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Building on a strong year of growth, FullSpeed Automotive, one of the nation's largest franchisors and operators of automotive aftermarket oil change and repair facilities, has appointed Brian Maciak as Chief Executive Officer. Maciak will lead continued expansion for the company, which is home to flagship brands Grease Monkey®, SpeeDee Oil Change & Auto Service®, and Kwik Kar®.

FullSpeed Automotive appoints Brian Maciak as CEO.

Prior to joining FullSpeed Automotive, Maciak served as CEO of Burt Brothers Tire & Service. During his tenure, he nearly doubled the company's footprint and drove significant financial growth, creating meaningful value for shareholders in less than 20 months.

Before his time at Burt Brothers, Maciak spent 15 years at TBC corporation, where he held multiple leadership roles, including President & Chief Operating Officer of the company's 3,000+ company-owned and franchised locations across the Tire Kingdom, NTB, Midas, and Big O Tires brands. He also served as Executive Vice President & General Counsel and was one of four members of TBC's Management Council, which set the company's long-term strategy and led its executive leadership team.

"FullSpeed has tremendous brand recognition, especially with its 945 owned and franchised Grease Monkey®, SpeeDee Oil Change & Auto Service®, and Kwik Kar® locations," said Brian Maciak. "We will build on this solid foundation and lead the team to even greater heights, winning by holding ourselves accountable and delighting customers with honesty and value-added services. I look forward to partnering with our franchisees and company-owned store teams to deliver superior performance."

Maciak brings extensive experience leading both company-owned and franchised businesses at scale. Known for his people-first leadership style, strategic mindset, and commitment to operational excellence, he will partner closely with the FullSpeed Automotive leadership team to drive growth, enhance franchisee collaboration, and deliver exceptional customer experiences systemwide.

FullSpeed Automotive is a portfolio company of MidOcean Partners, a leading private equity firm focused on high-quality, middle-market companies.

"Brian is a high-integrity and empowering leader who embraces a people-first management approach," said Daniel Penn, Managing Director, MidOcean Partners, and Ravi Saligram, Executive Chairman, FullSpeed Automotive, and Operating Partner, MidOcean Partners. "We are impressed by his sense of urgency, drive for results, and focus on team development. We are confident Brian will continue unifying company-owned and franchise operations, elevate customer service consistency, and build on the rich heritage of our iconic brands to make them the most trusted names in automotive care."

Maciak's appointment to CEO comes at a crucial time as FullSpeed Automotive seeks to expand its footprint while maintaining its commitment to delivering exceptional customer service.

To explore franchise opportunities across Grease Monkey, SpeeDee Oil Change & Auto Service, and Kwik Kar, visit: https://oilchangefranchises.com/.

About FullSpeed Automotive®

FullSpeed Automotive is among the nation's largest franchisors and operators of automotive aftermarket repair facilities and home to flagship brands Grease Monkey, SpeeDee Oil Change & Auto Service, and Kwik Kar. FullSpeed brands offer oil changes, tire sales and rotations, brake services, car washes, and other ancillary services through multiple brand formats that target several desirable segments of the service market. The company's strategic geographic footprint of 900-plus franchised and company-owned locations provides density in high growth markets. In 2024, Grease Monkey was included in Entrepreneur's prestigious Franchise 500 ranking; SpeeDee was Entrepreneur Verified. FullSpeed is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO. For more information, go to www.fullspeedautomotive.com .

About Grease Monkey®

Founded in 1978 and part of the FullSpeed Automotive family of brands, Grease Monkey has more than 45 years of expertise in oil changes and automotive maintenance. There are more than 460 Grease Monkey auto centers in the United States, China, Colombia, Mexico, and Saudi Arabia. In 2025, Grease Monkey was included in Entrepreneur's prestigious Franchise 500 ranking for the seventh consecutive year, and ranked #69 on Entrepreneur's First-Ever List of Top Franchise Brands for Multi-Unit. Grease Monkey is also proud to have received the VetFran 5‐Star rating and it has been recognized as a Top Franchise for Veterans for the eighth year in a row, demonstrating its extraordinary commitment to "provide access and opportunities in franchising to our Nation's Veterans and their Spouses." For more information, go to www.greasemonkeyfranchise.com .

About SpeeDee Oil Change & Auto Service®

Founded in 1980, SpeeDee Oil Change & Auto Service is a franchise-based full-service automotive care company headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO. SpeeDee is a subsidiary of FullSpeed Automotive. There are more than 170 SpeeDee auto centers located throughout the United States and Mexico. In 2025, SpeeDee Oil Change & Auto Service was included in Entrepreneur's prestigious Franchise 500 ranking for the seventh consecutive year. Alongside franchise accolades, SpeeDee Oil Change & Auto Service has been recognized by Entrepreneur Magazine as a Top Franchise for Veterans for the seventh year in a row, ranking #12. SpeeDee is also proud to have received the VetFran 5‐Star rating, demonstrating its extraordinary commitment to "provide access and opportunities in franchising to our Nation's Veterans and their Spouses." For more information, visit www.speedeeoilfranchise.com .

About Kwik Kar®

Kwik Kar specializes in full-service oil changes, scheduled maintenance, state inspections, and many other automotive repair services. The brand was recently acquired by FullSpeed Automotive, the nation's largest franchisors and operators of automotive aftermarket repair facilities and home to flagship brands Grease Monkey and SpeeDee Oil Change & Auto Service. For more information, go to kwikkarfranchise.com.

SOURCE FullSpeed Automotive